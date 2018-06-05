MRO Partners with Philadelphia-Based Health System to Manage Protected Health Information Disclosure

"MRO is excited to work with a large, nationally respected health system to manage PHI disclosure across the organization," said Stephen Hynes, CEO for MRO. "As a market leader in quality service and innovation for PHI disclosure management and release of information, partnering with another leader in the region—one that truly understands the importance of safeguarding patient data and ensuring patient satisfaction—was a natural fit."

Through this enterprise partnership, MRO's KLAS-rated No. 1 release of information (ROI) solution, ROI Online®, will be implemented at four hospitals and additional ambulatory sites. The health system will also integrate MRO's platform with its Epic ROI module through MROeLink®, a suite of technology interfaces from MRO, which automates typically manual ROI processes.

"Penn Medicine is deeply committed to ensuring protection of our patients' privacy, and this partnership is another tool in our ongoing effort to enforce policies and procedures pertaining to data management," said Sherine Koshy, Corporate Director Health Information Management for Penn Medicine.

In January 2018, MRO was cited as the Category Leader for ROI for the fifth consecutive year in the "2018 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report.

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

