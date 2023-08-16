MRO Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List for Ninth Consecutive Year

MRO continues its impressive track record of rapid growth while maintaining award-winning client satisfaction and product portfolio expansion

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced today it made the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—it's independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"MRO is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year as we've continued to expand our portfolio and deliver exceptional value for our clients and our partners," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "We're grateful to have our team's hard work and accomplishments recognized, and it inspires us to remain steadfast in our pursuit to accelerate clinical data exchange and move the healthcare industry forward." 

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About MRO
MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange of clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Press contact information:
Stephanie Kindlick
MRO
(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353
[email protected]

