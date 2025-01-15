MRO Starts 2025 Strong with Top CEO Award, Major Client Wins, and Record-Breaking Growth

Latest successes underscore MRO's legacy and leadership in clinical data exchange, setting the stage for another milestone year.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, is pleased to announce its CEO, Jason Brown, was named one of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2024, following several years of client expansion and growth.

This year's Top CEO list features individuals whose leadership has been a driving force behind some of the most significant advancements in healthcare. MRO's Jason Brown is one of those CEOs who has inspired his team to push boundaries, fostering a culture of innovation and transformative breakthroughs. This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions.

Over the last three years since Jason became CEO of MRO, the organization has experienced remarkable organic growth and innovation.

"Technological innovation has been pivotal in driving our impressive results and our growth trajectory," said Jason Brown. "MRO is undergoing a digital transformation, and as part of that transformation, we are enhancing every facet of our business to better serve our clients. This strategic utilization of technology combined with our world class services has enabled us to support our clients' goals of exchanging secure, high quality, low latency clinical data at scale."

MRO is also pleased to announce a record number of new client partnerships. These include one of the nation's largest Catholic health systems and a provider-sponsored health plan, backed by a top five US research hospital, according to Statista's World's Best Hospitals 2024.

Just as the organization has for the last 23 years, MRO continues to support hospitals and health systems in protecting revenues and simplifying the exchange of information with patients and third-party requesters to reduce risk, increase compliance, and introduce new efficiencies. Additionally, MRO has expanded its solutions portfolio.

MRO successfully launched three new solutions in 2023 and 2024. These innovative solutions unlock new market opportunities for MRO while also deepening relationships with existing clients and further solidifying the organization's position in the healthcare technology industry overall.

Today, MRO partners with 1,200 hospitals, 35,000 clinics, 78 Accountable Care Organizations and works with the top 50 payers in the US. These partnerships are vital as MRO continues to accelerate clinical data exchange between providers, payers and patients.

"We're continuing to push boundaries in how clinical data is exchanged, setting the foundation for long-term partnerships that improve outcomes across healthcare," said Matt Wildman, Chief Commercial Officer.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO facilitates the efficient management and exchange of clinical data for all stakeholders. With a 23-year legacy, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a client-first service foundation and a relentless focus on client excellence. For more information on how MRO is empowering healthcare organizations of every type and scale with proven, enterprise-wide clinical data solutions, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Press contact information:

Stephanie Kindlick

MRO

(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353

[email protected]

SOURCE MRO