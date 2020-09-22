MSA Named Top Workplace in the Pittsburgh Area; Chairman, President and CEO Nish Vartanian Honored with Leadership Award

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees working within the region. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits.

In addition to receiving top honors in the large company category, MSA's Chairman, President and CEO Nish Vartanian was honored with a Leadership Award. The award recognizes the top executives in each company category who best exemplify integrity, instill confidence, demonstrate vision and have an ongoing commitment to communication.

"I'm very proud our organization has once again received Top Workplace recognition, and I am especially humbled to receive the Top Leadership award," Mr. Vartanian said. "Every day I have the honor and privilege of working with more than 5,000 dedicated MSA associates around the world, all of whom share a common and unwavering commitment to the MSA mission: to help protect workers around the world every day."

"This year has been a challenge for us on many fronts, as I know it has for almost every organization that employs people. But I believe that's what makes this year's Top Workplace honor particularly special," he said. "In many respects, I think this year's Top Workplace awards reflect an organization's ability to maintain a high level of employee engagement throughout a global crisis. That's been a challenge for all of us, and that's why I am so proud of our associates. Their ongoing commitment to our customers and the mission of MSA has never been greater."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program was established in 2010 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies in the region as a Top Workplace. The employee survey, which determines Top Workplace status, is managed through Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. The full list of Pittsburgh-area Top Workplaces can be found here: https://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/topworkplaces2020/.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.msasafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

Related Links

http://www.msasafety.com

