MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition for 11th Time

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety solutions manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced its recognition as one of Western Pennsylvania's Top Workplaces by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 2024 recognition marks the eleventh time MSA Safety has earned the recognition through the Post-Gazette's annual Top Workplaces survey program. The company was also recognized with a special award for "Values," which reflects the sentiments MSA employees expressed with regard to their work and being part of a company that operates by strong values.

With approximately 1,400 employees in western Pennsylvania, MSA Safety continues to focus on growth and advancing its singular mission – to help protect men and women at work. The company is focused on maintaining world-class safety performance by creating a work environment that's physically and psychologically safe for employees and allowing them to excel in an inclusive environment.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees working within the region. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits. The large company category is comprised of companies with more than 400 employees.

"It's extremely rewarding for MSA Safety to be honored for the eleventh time," said Glennis Williams, MSA Safety Vice President, Chief Human Resource Officer & Global Business Services. "I think the award demonstrates the connection our employees have to the MSA mission and the pride they share in helping people return home safe and sound at the end of the workday. This recognition also reflects how our culture helps us attract and retain a talented and engaged workforce. We continue to need a skilled labor force who have the abilities, and passion, needed for developing and manufacturing the world's most advanced and innovative safety solutions."

Now in its 110th year in business, MSA Safety has three locations in western Pennsylvania. The company's Cranberry Township, Butler County, campus includes its worldwide headquarters, the John T. Ryan Memorial Laboratory and the company's Global Center of Excellence for gas detection technology. The company has two Westmoreland County facilities, including a plant in Murrysville for manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and hard hats, and near New Kensington, home to MSA Bacharach, that specializes in refrigerant and detection technology.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program was established in 2010 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies in the region as a Top Workplace. The employee survey, which determines Top Workplace status, is managed through Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. The full list of Pittsburgh-area Top Workplaces can be found by clicking here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

