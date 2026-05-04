MSA Safety Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $464 million, a 10% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year

Generated GAAP operating income of $93 million, or 20.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $101 million, or 21.8% of sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $71 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $77 million, or $1.99 per diluted share

Returned a total of $71 million to shareholders via $50 million of share repurchases and $21 million of dividends; authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program

Maintain a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity to support Accelerate strategy

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

"Our first quarter performance reflects the resilience of our diverse business, and a solid start to the year," said Steve Blanco, President and CEO of MSA Safety. "We continued to execute our Accelerate strategy and leverage the MSA Business System (MBS) to drive profitable growth, while navigating the current macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. Strong operational execution in our Americas segment drove our sales and margin performance, more than offsetting short-term challenges in Europe and the Middle East, which are part of our International segment. The team remains focused on achieving our strategic commitments, serving our customers, and delivering on our mission."

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2026

2025

% Change (a) Net Sales $ 463.6

$ 421.3

10 % GAAP









Operating income 93.0

77.8

20 % % of Net sales 20.1 %

18.5 %

160 bps Net income 71.3

59.6

20 % Diluted EPS 1.83

1.51

21 % Non-GAAP









Adjusted EBITDA $ 115.9

$ 101.5

14 % % of Net sales 25.0 %

24.1 %

90 bps Adjusted operating income 101.1

87.5

16 % % of Net sales 21.8 %

20.8 %

100 bps Adjusted earnings 77.5

66.4

17 % Adjusted diluted EPS 1.99

1.68

18 % Free cash flow 65.1

51.0

28 % Free cash flow conversion 91 %

86 %



Americas Segment









Net sales $ 325.2

$ 293.2

11 % GAAP operating income 95.8

76.5

25 % % of Net sales 29.4 %

26.1 %

330 bps Adjusted operating income 98.1

78.7

25 % % of Net sales 30.2 %

26.8 %

340 bps International Segment









Net sales $ 138.4

$ 128.2

8 % GAAP operating income 12.5

17.3

(28) % % of Net sales 9.0 %

13.5 %

(450) bps Adjusted operating income 14.5

18.7

(22) % % of Net sales 10.5 %

14.6 %

(410) bps (a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"The team delivered solid organic growth and profit pull-through in the first quarter, resulting in 18% adjusted EPS growth," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety's Chief Financial Officer. "Our gross margin expansion reflects MBS-driven execution. The balance sheet and free cash flow generation remain strong, and we returned cash to shareholders. We announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization in February and maintain an active M&A pipeline. Given the solid start to the year and our healthy order book, we are maintaining our mid-single-digit 2026 organic sales growth outlook. We also recognize the potential challenges posed by the volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic operating environment," Ms. Beck added.

The company returned a total of $71 million to shareholders via dividends of $21 million and executing $50 million of share repurchases, while investing $11 million in capital expenditures. MSA maintains a strong liquidity position with net debt at the end of the first quarter of $433 million. The company's net leverage ratio was 0.9x at March 31, 2026. MSA's strong financial profile, including ample liquidity of $1.2 billion, continues to provide optionality around execution of strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2026 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025







Net sales $ 463,632

$ 421,340 Cost of products sold 244,051

227,945 Gross profit 219,581

193,395







Selling, general and administrative 107,684

93,965 Research and development 16,355

15,669 Restructuring charges 2,329

1,924 Currency exchange losses, net 199

4,076 Operating income 93,014

77,761







Interest expense 7,703

6,835 Other income, net (7,681)

(7,023) Total other expense (income), net 22

(188)







Income before income taxes 92,992

77,949 Provision for income taxes 21,723

18,344 Net income $ 71,269

$ 59,605







Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:





Basic $ 1.83

$ 1.51 Diluted $ 1.83

$ 1.51







Basic shares outstanding 38,859

39,334 Diluted shares outstanding 38,986

39,501

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,158

$ 165,067 Trade receivables, net 325,011

306,452 Inventories 352,314

343,035 Other current assets 34,189

54,738 Total current assets 891,672

869,292







Property, plant and equipment, net 278,056

283,063 Prepaid pension cost 285,283

279,450 Goodwill 727,440

731,592 Intangible assets, net 291,991

299,127 Other noncurrent assets 89,544

91,850 Total assets $ 2,563,986

$ 2,554,374







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 8,074

$ 8,225 Accounts payable 118,348

110,775 Other current liabilities 154,845

170,211 Total current liabilities 281,267

289,211







Long-term debt, net 605,075

572,709 Pensions and other employee benefits 141,788

143,834 Deferred tax liabilities 127,000

127,540 Other noncurrent liabilities 53,496

54,068 Total shareholders' equity 1,355,360

1,367,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,563,986

$ 2,554,374

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025







Net income $ 71,269

$ 59,605 Depreciation and amortization 18,352

16,251 Change in working capital and other operating (13,934)

(14,023) Cash flow from operating activities 75,687

61,833







Capital expenditures (10,587)

(10,784) Property disposals and other investing 34

18 Cash flow used in investing activities (10,553)

(10,766)







Change in debt 33,760

(7,466) Cash dividends paid (20,561)

(20,033) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (50,447)

(9,996) Other financing (9,975)

(8,117) Cash flow used in financing activities (47,223)

(45,612)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,568)

743







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,343

$ 6,198

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 180,842

39 %

$ 123,975

38 %

$ 56,867

41 % Fire Service(b)

159,271

34 %

116,092

36 %

43,179

31 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

123,519

27 %

85,171

26 %

38,348

28 % Total

$ 463,632

100 %

$ 325,238

100 %

$ 138,394

100 %

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 161,070

38 %

$ 109,891

37 %

$ 51,179

40 % Fire Service(b)

150,616

36 %

105,907

36 %

44,709

35 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

109,654

26 %

77,362

27 %

32,292

25 % Total

$ 421,340

100 %

$ 293,160

100 %

$ 128,180

100 %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 12 % 6 % 13 %

10 % Currency translation effects (3) % (3) % (6) %

(4) % Less: Acquisitions (9) % — % — %

(3) % Organic sales change — % 3 % 7 %

3 %

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 13 % 10 % 10 %

11 % Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % (4) %

(2) % Less: Acquisitions (5) % — % — %

(2) % Organic sales change 7 % 9 % 6 %

7 %

International Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 11 % (3) % 19 %

8 % Currency translation effects (6) % (8) % (9) %

(7) % Less: Acquisitions (18) % — % — %

(8) % Organic sales change (13) % (11) % 10 %

(7) %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025







Adjusted EBITDA from reportable segments $ 127,399

$ 111,137 Less:





Depreciation and amortization 14,742

13,736 Adjusted operating income from reportable segments 112,657

97,401 Less:





Corporate expenses 11,536

9,899 Adjusted operating income 101,121

87,502 Less:





Currency exchange losses, net 199

4,076 Restructuring charges 2,329

1,924 Acquisition-related amortization 3,392

2,286 Transaction costs (a) 2,187

1,455 GAAP operating income 93,014

77,761 Less:





Interest expense 7,703

6,835 Other income, net (7,681)

(7,023) Income before income taxes 92,992

77,949 Provision for income taxes 21,723

18,344 Net income $ 71,269

$ 59,605



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding currency exchange gains / losses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related amortization, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

% Change











Net income $ 71,269

$ 59,605

20 %











Currency exchange losses, net 199

4,076



Restructuring charges 2,329

1,924



Acquisition-related amortization 3,392

2,286



Transaction costs (a) 2,187

1,455



Asset related losses 160

8



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,084)

(2,916)



Adjusted earnings $ 77,452

$ 66,438

17 %











Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.99

$ 1.68

18 %











Diluted shares outstanding 38,986

39,501







(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

March 31,



2026 Operating income

$ 387,071 Depreciation and amortization

59,319 Currency exchange losses, net

11,924 Restructuring charges

4,302 Acquisition-related amortization

13,721 Transaction costs (a)

11,199 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 487,536





Total end-of-period debt

613,149





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3





Total end-of-period debt

$ 613,149 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

180,158 Net debt

$ 432,991





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.9



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety