MSA Safety Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

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MSA Safety

May 04, 2026, 16:30 ET

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Achieved quarterly net sales of $464 million, a 10% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year
  • Generated GAAP operating income of $93 million, or 20.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $101 million, or 21.8% of sales
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $71 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $77 million, or $1.99 per diluted share
  • Returned a total of $71 million to shareholders via $50 million of share repurchases and $21 million of dividends; authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program
  • Maintain a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity to support Accelerate strategy

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

"Our first quarter performance reflects the resilience of our diverse business, and a solid start to the year," said Steve Blanco, President and CEO of MSA Safety. "We continued to execute our Accelerate strategy and leverage the MSA Business System (MBS) to drive profitable growth, while navigating the current macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. Strong operational execution in our Americas segment drove our sales and margin performance, more than offsetting short-term challenges in Europe and the Middle East, which are part of our International segment. The team remains focused on achieving our strategic commitments, serving our customers, and delivering on our mission."

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

2026

2025

% Change (a)

Net Sales

$   463.6

$   421.3

10 %

GAAP




Operating income

93.0

77.8

20 %

% of Net sales

20.1 %

18.5 %

160 bps

Net income

71.3

59.6

20 %

Diluted EPS

1.83

1.51

21 %

Non-GAAP




Adjusted EBITDA

$   115.9

$   101.5

14 %

% of Net sales

25.0 %

24.1 %

90 bps

Adjusted operating income

101.1

87.5

16 %

% of Net sales

21.8 %

20.8 %

100 bps

Adjusted earnings

77.5

66.4

17 %

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.99

1.68

18 %

Free cash flow

65.1

51.0

28 %

Free cash flow conversion

91 %

86 %

Americas Segment




Net sales

$   325.2

$   293.2

11 %

GAAP operating income

95.8

76.5

25 %

% of Net sales

29.4 %

26.1 %

330 bps

Adjusted operating income

98.1

78.7

25 %

% of Net sales

30.2 %

26.8 %

340 bps

International Segment




Net sales

$   138.4

$   128.2

8 %

GAAP operating income

12.5

17.3

(28) %

% of Net sales

9.0 %

13.5 %

(450) bps

Adjusted operating income

14.5

18.7

(22) %

% of Net sales

10.5 %

14.6 %

(410) bps

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"The team delivered solid organic growth and profit pull-through in the first quarter, resulting in 18% adjusted EPS growth," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety's Chief Financial Officer. "Our gross margin expansion reflects MBS-driven execution. The balance sheet and free cash flow generation remain strong, and we returned cash to shareholders. We announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization in February and maintain an active M&A pipeline. Given the solid start to the year and our healthy order book, we are maintaining our mid-single-digit 2026 organic sales growth outlook. We also recognize the potential challenges posed by the volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic operating environment," Ms. Beck added.

The company returned a total of $71 million to shareholders via dividends of $21 million and executing $50 million of share repurchases, while investing $11 million in capital expenditures. MSA maintains a strong liquidity position with net debt at the end of the first quarter of $433 million. The company's net leverage ratio was 0.9x at March 31, 2026. MSA's strong financial profile, including ample liquidity of $1.2 billion, continues to provide optionality around execution of strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2026 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025




Net sales

$                      463,632

$                      421,340

Cost of products sold

244,051

227,945

Gross profit

219,581

193,395




Selling, general and administrative

107,684

93,965

Research and development

16,355

15,669

Restructuring charges

2,329

1,924

Currency exchange losses, net

199

4,076

Operating income

93,014

77,761




Interest expense

7,703

6,835

Other income, net

(7,681)

(7,023)

Total other expense (income), net

22

(188)




Income before income taxes

92,992

77,949

Provision for income taxes

21,723

18,344

Net income

$                        71,269

$                        59,605




Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:


Basic

$                            1.83

$                            1.51

Diluted

$                            1.83

$                            1.51




Basic shares outstanding

38,859

39,334

Diluted shares outstanding

38,986

39,501

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025




Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                       180,158

$                          165,067

Trade receivables, net

325,011

306,452

Inventories

352,314

343,035

Other current assets

34,189

54,738

    Total current assets

891,672

869,292




Property, plant and equipment, net

278,056

283,063

Prepaid pension cost

285,283

279,450

Goodwill

727,440

731,592

Intangible assets, net

291,991

299,127

Other noncurrent assets

89,544

91,850

   Total assets

$                    2,563,986

$                       2,554,374




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$                           8,074

$                              8,225

Accounts payable

118,348

110,775

Other current liabilities

154,845

170,211

   Total current liabilities

281,267

289,211




Long-term debt, net

605,075

572,709

Pensions and other employee benefits

141,788

143,834

Deferred tax liabilities

127,000

127,540

Other noncurrent liabilities

53,496

54,068

Total shareholders' equity

1,355,360

1,367,012

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                    2,563,986

$                       2,554,374

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025




Net income

$                        71,269

$                        59,605

Depreciation and amortization

18,352

16,251

Change in working capital and other operating

(13,934)

(14,023)

Cash flow from operating activities

75,687

61,833




Capital expenditures

(10,587)

(10,784)

Property disposals and other investing

34

18

Cash flow used in investing activities

(10,553)

(10,766)




Change in debt

33,760

(7,466)

Cash dividends paid

(20,561)

(20,033)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program

(50,447)

(9,996)

Other financing

(9,975)

(8,117)

Cash flow used in financing activities

(47,223)

(45,612)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(2,568)

743




Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                        15,343

$                          6,198

MSA Safety Incorporated

Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Consolidated

Americas

International


Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Detection(a)

$   180,842

39 %

$ 123,975

38 %

$   56,867

41 %

Fire Service(b)

159,271

34 %

116,092

36 %

43,179

31 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)

123,519

27 %

85,171

26 %

38,348

28 %

Total

$   463,632

100 %

$ 325,238

100 %

$ 138,394

100 %













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International


Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Detection(a)

$   161,070

38 %

$ 109,891

37 %

$   51,179

40 %

Fire Service(b)

150,616

36 %

105,907

36 %

44,709

35 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)

109,654

26 %

77,362

27 %

32,292

25 %

Total

$   421,340

100 %

$ 293,160

100 %

$ 128,180

100 %

(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection.  Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

12 %

6 %

13 %

10 %

Currency translation effects

(3) %

(3) %

(6) %

(4) %

Less: Acquisitions

(9) %

— %

— %

(3) %

Organic sales change

— %

3 %

7 %

3 %

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

13 %

10 %

10 %

11 %

Currency translation effects

(1) %

(1) %

(4) %

(2) %

Less: Acquisitions

(5) %

— %

— %

(2) %

Organic sales change

7 %

9 %

6 %

7 %

International Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

11 %

(3) %

19 %

8 %

Currency translation effects

(6) %

(8) %

(9) %

(7) %

Less: Acquisitions

(18) %

— %

— %

(8) %

Organic sales change

(13) %

(11) %

10 %

(7) %

(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025




Adjusted EBITDA from reportable segments

$                      127,399

$                      111,137

Less:


     Depreciation and amortization

14,742

13,736

Adjusted operating income from reportable segments

112,657

97,401

Less:


     Corporate expenses

11,536

9,899

Adjusted operating income

101,121

87,502

Less:


     Currency exchange losses, net

199

4,076

     Restructuring charges

2,329

1,924

     Acquisition-related amortization

3,392

2,286

     Transaction costs (a)

2,187

1,455

GAAP operating income

93,014

77,761

Less:


     Interest expense

7,703

6,835

     Other income, net

(7,681)

(7,023)

Income before income taxes

92,992

77,949

Provision for income taxes

21,723

18,344

Net income

$                        71,269

$                        59,605

(a)  Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding currency exchange gains / losses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related amortization, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2026

2025

%

Change






Net income

$                  71,269

$                 59,605

20 %






Currency exchange losses, net

199

4,076

Restructuring charges

2,329

1,924

Acquisition-related amortization

3,392

2,286

Transaction costs (a)

2,187

1,455

Asset related losses

160

8

Income tax expense on adjustments

(2,084)

(2,916)

Adjusted earnings

$                  77,452

$                 66,438

17 %






Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$                      1.99

$                     1.68

18 %






Diluted shares outstanding

38,986

39,501


(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended
March 31,


2026

Operating income

$                         387,071

Depreciation and amortization


59,319

Currency exchange losses, net

11,924

Restructuring charges

4,302

Acquisition-related amortization

13,721

Transaction costs (a)

11,199

Adjusted EBITDA

$                         487,536



Total end-of-period debt

613,149



Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3



Total end-of-period debt

$                         613,149

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

180,158

Net debt

$                         432,991



Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.9

(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:  

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends. 

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

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