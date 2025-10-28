MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

MSA Safety

Oct 28, 2025, 16:30 ET

Third Quarter 2025  Highlights

  • Achieved quarterly net sales of $468 million, an 8% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year
  • Generated GAAP operating income of $94 million, or 20.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $104 million, or 22.1% of sales
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $70 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $76 million, or $1.94 per diluted share
  • Generated free cash flow of $100 million; repaid $50 million of debt, net leverage declined to 1.0x; ample liquidity of $1.1 billion

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our financial performance in the third quarter reflected solid results, demonstrating our continued execution of our Accelerate strategy," said Steve Blanco, President and CEO of MSA Safety. "We continued our broad-based momentum in fixed and portable detection and delivered double-digit growth in fall protection. The success of these growth areas offset timing headwinds in the fire service due to the later-than-normal announcement of the annual Assistance to Firefighter Grants program in the U.S. Additionally, I am pleased to report that our recent acquisition of M&C TechGroup is performing well, and the integration remains on track."

"Joining MSA Safety as Chief Financial Officer and working alongside such a passionate and dedicated team is an honor," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety Chief Financial Officer. "It became very clear to me early on that the commitment to the mission of safety is an intangible asset that sets MSA apart. Our balance sheet remains strong, we retain our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy and maintain an active M&A pipeline. Following our strong free cash flow generation year-to-date, we expect to repurchase shares in the fourth quarter. We reaffirm our low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 while continuing to manage through the U.S. Government shutdown and near-term timing-related challenges in the fire service, as well as ongoing macro and tariff-related dynamics," Ms. Beck added.

Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In millions, except per share
data and percentages)

2025


2024


% Change (a)


2025


2024


% Change (a)

Net Sales

$  468.4


$  432.7


8 %


$  1,363.9


$  1,308.4


4 %

GAAP












Operating income

94.3


91.5


3 %


257.9


271.5


(5) %

% of Net sales

20.1 %


21.1 %


(100) bps


18.9 %


20.8 %


(190) bps

Net income

69.6


66.6


4 %


192.0


197.0


(3) %

Diluted EPS

1.77


1.69


5 %


4.87


4.98


(2) %

Non-GAAP












Adjusted EBITDA

$  118.9


$  111.6


7 %


$  336.9


$  334.8


1 %

% of Net sales

25.4 %


25.8 %


(40) bps


24.7 %


25.6 %


(90) bps

Adjusted operating income

103.7


97.9


6 %


292.7


294.1


— %

% of Net sales

22.1 %


22.6 %


(50) bps


21.5 %


22.5 %


(100) bps

Adjusted earnings

76.2


72.3


5 %


218.6


215.5


1 %

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.94


1.83


6 %


5.55


5.45


2 %

Free cash flow

100.5


70.1


43 %


189.4


148.7


27 %

Free cash flow conversion

144 %


105 %




99 %


75 %



Americas Segment












Net sales

$  313.3


$  299.5


5 %


$  926.6


$  909.7


2 %

GAAP operating income

86.7


89.4


(3) %


254.5


269.8


(6) %

% of Net sales

27.7 %


29.9 %


(220) bps


27.5 %


29.7 %


(220) bps

Adjusted operating income

88.7


91.8


(3) %


260.7


276.5


(6) %

% of Net sales

28.3 %


30.7 %


(240) bps


28.1 %


30.4 %


(230) bps

International Segment












Net sales

$  155.1


$  133.2


16 %


$  437.3


$  398.7


10 %

GAAP operating income

22.7


17.4


31 %


52.3


51.3


2 %

% of Net sales

14.7 %


13.0 %


170 bps


12.0 %


12.9 %


(90) bps

Adjusted operating income

24.8


18.2


37 %


63.7


55.9


14 %

% of Net sales

16.0 %


13.6 %


240 bps


14.6 %


14.0 %


60 bps



(a)

Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

2025 Net Sales Outlook

The company maintained its low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 and noted the health of its overall business, while acknowledging ongoing risks related to macroeconomic factors. It also noted near-term timing challenges due to the later-than-normal Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) release and the subsequent U.S. Government shutdown, which will shift a portion of fourth quarter sales to 2026, predominantly in the fire service, along with the timing of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) approval for their next-generation self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 results and full-year outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net sales

$   468,445


$   432,679


$ 1,363,900


$  1,308,443

Cost of products sold

250,829


225,223


732,179


682,427

Gross profit

217,616


207,456


631,721


626,016









Selling, general and administrative

102,852


95,103


308,895


294,329

Research and development

16,521


16,707


49,186


49,695

Restructuring charges

58


1,184


2,470


5,744

Currency exchange losses, net

3,875


2,985


13,237


4,715

Operating income

94,310


91,477


257,933


271,533









Interest expense

8,416


9,153


23,368


29,556

Other income, net

(6,562)


(5,833)


(18,585)


(16,215)

Total other expense, net

1,854


3,320


4,783


13,341









Income before income taxes

92,456


88,157


253,150


258,192

Provision for income taxes

22,843


21,509


61,159


61,171

Net income

$     69,613


$     66,648


$   191,991


$  197,021









Earnings per share attributable to common
shareholders:








Basic

$         1.78


$         1.69


$         4.89


$        5.00

Diluted

$         1.77


$         1.69


$         4.87


$        4.98









Basic shares outstanding

39,168


39,362


39,253


39,370

Diluted shares outstanding

39,280


39,495


39,380


39,530

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024





Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                           169,998


$                          164,560

Trade receivables, net

306,949


279,213

Inventories

355,493


296,796

Other current assets

62,328


62,461

    Total current assets

894,768


803,030





Property, plant and equipment, net

278,481


211,865

Prepaid pension cost

239,411


224,638

Goodwill

732,224


620,895

Intangible assets, net

304,505


246,437

Other noncurrent assets

104,188


98,919

   Total assets

$                        2,553,577


$                       2,205,784





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$                               8,209


$                            26,391

Accounts payable

119,872


108,163

Other current liabilities

162,190


153,539

   Total current liabilities

290,271


288,093





Long-term debt, net

620,374


481,622

Pensions and other employee benefits

151,596


134,251

Deferred tax liabilities

133,200


107,691

Other noncurrent liabilities

55,746


50,808

Total shareholders' equity

1,302,390


1,143,319

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                        2,553,577


$                       2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net income

$     69,613


$     66,648


$ 191,991


$  197,021

Depreciation and amortization

18,585


15,959


52,935


47,563

Change in working capital and other operating

24,264


1,725


(3,413)


(56,064)

Cash flow from operating activities

112,462


84,332


241,513


188,520









Capital expenditures

(11,986)


(14,254)


(52,104)


(39,814)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(187,774)


Property disposals and other investing


16


19


90

Cash flow used in investing activities

(11,986)


(14,238)


(239,859)


(39,724)









Change in debt

(49,892)


(37,743)


115,328


(51,003)

Cash dividends paid

(20,757)


(20,081)


(61,638)


(58,670)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program


(10,027)


(39,995)


(20,027)

Other financing

(1,156)


(603)


(11,521)


(6,472)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(71,805)


(68,454)


2,174


(136,172)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(5,690)


4,495


2,002


(6,062)









Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$     22,981


$       6,135


$     5,830


$      6,562

MSA Safety Incorporated

Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended September 30,
2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$   191,188


41 %


$ 124,111


40 %


$   67,077


43 %

Fire Service(b)


158,654


34 %


109,497


35 %


49,157


32 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


118,603


25 %


79,742


25 %


38,861


25 %

Total


$   468,445


100 %


$ 313,350


100 %


$ 155,095


100 %














Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$   163,150


38 %


$ 110,459


37 %


$   52,691


40 %

Fire Service(b)


160,515


37 %


111,992


37 %


48,523


36 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


109,014


25 %


77,046


26 %


31,968


24 %

Total


$   432,679


100 %


$ 299,497


100 %


$ 133,182


100 %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$   546,094


40 %


$ 361,176


39 %


$ 184,918


42 %

Fire Service(b)


472,576


35 %


326,220


35 %


146,356


33 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


345,230


25 %


239,253


26 %


105,977


25 %

Total


$  1,363,900


100 %


$ 926,649


100 %


$ 437,251


100 %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


473,214


36 %


318,159


35 %


155,055


39 %

Fire Service(b)


496,478


38 %


352,730


39 %


143,748


36 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


338,751


26 %


238,856


26 %


99,895


25 %

Total


$  1,308,443


100 %


$ 909,745


100 %


$ 398,698


100 %



(a)

Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b)

Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c)

Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic sales change (Unaudited)


Consolidated



Three months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

17 %

(1) %

9 %


8 %

     Currency translation effects

(1) %

(2) %

(2) %


(1) %

     Less: Acquisitions

(10) %

— %

— %


(4) %

     Organic sales change

6 %

(3) %

7 %


3 %








Nine months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

15 %

(5) %

2 %


4 %

     Currency translation effects

— %

— %

1 %


— %

     Less: Acquisitions

(5) %

— %

— %


(2) %

     Organic sales change

10 %

(5) %

3 %


2 %


Americas Segment



Three months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

12 %

(2) %

3 %


5 %

     Currency translation effects

— %

— %

— %


— %

     Less: Acquisitions

(5) %

— %

— %


(2) %

     Organic sales change

7 %

(2) %

3 %


3 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

14 %

(8) %

— %


2 %

     Currency translation effects

1 %

1 %

2 %


1 %

     Less: Acquisitions

(4) %

— %

— %


(1) %

     Organic sales change

11 %

(7) %

2 %


2 %


 International Segment



Three months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

27 %

1 %

22 %


16 %

     Currency translation effects

(4) %

(4) %

(5) %


(4) %

     Less: Acquisitions

(18) %

— %

— %


(7) %

     Organic sales change

5 %

(3) %

17 %


5 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

19 %

2 %

6 %


10 %

     Currency translation effects

(2) %

(2) %

(2) %


(2) %

     Less: Acquisitions

(11) %

— %

— %


(5) %

     Organic sales change

6 %

— %

4 %


3 %



(a)

Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b)

Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c)

Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Adjusted EBITDA

$  118,934


$  111,605


$  336,912


$  334,789

Less:








     Depreciation and amortization

15,193


13,690


44,237


40,675

Adjusted operating income

103,741


97,915


292,675


294,114

Less:








     Currency exchange losses, net

3,875


2,985


13,237


4,715

     Restructuring charges

58


1,184


2,470


5,744

     Acquisition-related amortization

3,595


2,269


9,033


6,888

     Net cost for product related legal matter




5,000

     Transaction costs (a)

1,903



10,002


234

GAAP operating income

94,310


91,477


257,933


271,533

Less:








     Interest expense

8,416


9,153


23,368


29,556

     Other income, net

(6,562)


(5,833)


(18,585)


(16,215)

Income before income taxes

92,456


88,157


253,150


258,192

Provision for income taxes

22,843


21,509


61,159


61,171

Net income

$    69,613


$    66,648


$  191,991


$  197,021



(a)

Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, acquisition-related  amortization, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended
September 30,




Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025


2024


%

Change


2025


2024


%

Change













Net income

$     69,613


$     66,648


4 %


$  191,991


$  197,021


(3) %













Currency exchange losses, net

3,875


2,985




13,237


4,715



Restructuring charges

58


1,184




2,470


5,744



Acquisition-related amortization

3,595


2,269




9,033


6,888



Transaction costs (a)

1,903





10,002


234



Asset related losses

97


207




989


959



Pension settlement





721


1,308



Net cost for product related legal matter






5,000



Income tax expense on adjustments

(2,949)


(995)




(9,885)


(6,412)



Adjusted earnings

$     76,192


$     72,298


5 %


$  218,558


$  215,457


1 %













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$         1.94


$         1.83


6 %


$     5.55


$      5.45


2 %













Diluted shares outstanding

39,280


39,495




39,380


39,530





(a)

Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Operating income


$                         375,577

Depreciation and amortization


58,721

Currency exchange losses, net


12,160

Restructuring charges


3,123

Acquisition-related amortization


11,319

Transaction costs (a)


10,654

Adjusted EBITDA


$                         471,554




Total end-of-period debt


628,583




Debt to adjusted EBITDA


1.3




Total end-of-period debt


$                         628,583

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents


169,998

Net debt


$                         458,585




Net debt to adjusted EBITDA


1.0



(a)

Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:  

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of  $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety

