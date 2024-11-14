MSA Safety awarded $33 Million Breathing Apparatus Contract with U.S. Coast Guard

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced it has been awarded a multi-year $33 million contract with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide new firefighter respiratory protective equipment. The 10-year contract covers the supply of MSA's G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to the operational surface fleet and surface support facilities. Initial orders under the contract, valued at approximately $22 million, were received in the third quarter of 2024.

"We are incredibly proud the U.S. Coast Guard has placed their trust and confidence in the MSA brand," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "The innovative design and versatility of the G1 SCBA platform helps to improve firefighter health and safety by enabling the addition of new technologies as those technologies become available. We very much look forward to this partnership and the privilege of helping to protect the members of the U.S. Coast Guard."

With more than 15 patents, the G1 SCBA includes a broad range of innovative features to enhance firefighter safety, comfort, situational awareness, and operational efficiency. These include:

Standard voice amplification and radio interface capability that enables crisp and clear communications in the most challenging environments.

An ergonomic cylinder carrier and harness that utilize an adjustable-swiveling waist belt to optimize SCBA weight distribution and stability, thereby providing a proper fit for a broad range of firefighters.

An advanced electronics platform powered by a single rechargeable battery. The platform enables individual firefighters, teams, and incident commanders to stay well-informed and well-connected. It includes an integrated telemetry solution that, when used with MSA's FireGrid software suite, expands and enhances a fire department's ability to manage, monitor, and analyze fireground operations and equipment. The cloud-enabled software suite includes inventory management, incident management, and reporting capabilities to ensure that equipment is ready, firefighters are accounted for, and incident insights are readily available.

Production of the new U.S. Coast Guard breathing apparatus units is underway at the company's Murrysville, Pennsylvania, manufacturing facility.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

