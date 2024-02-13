MSA Safety CEO Nish Vartanian Named to Koppers Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced that Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been elected to the Board of Directors at Koppers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KOP). Koppers is a Pittsburgh-based integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.

"I am honored to join the Board of Koppers, a company whose values align closely with mine," Mr. Vartanian said. "It will be incredibly exciting to help the Board and Koppers leadership build upon their most recent accomplishments, and I look forward to helping to play a part in the company's future success."

In addition to his MSA Safety responsibilities, Mr. Vartanian serves on the Boards of Trustees for the Manufacturers Alliances for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI); the International Association of Firefighters Foundation (IAFF); and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. He is also a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Pittsburgh Branch.

