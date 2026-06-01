MSA Safety Debuts Next-Generation Firefighter Technologies at Interschutz 2026

Head-to-toe innovations include expanded M1™ SCBA telemetry, new GALLET® helmet, and new Bristol™ fire protective clothing

HANNOVER, Germany, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefighters face increasingly demanding and complex environments, making equipment reliability and performance more important than ever. This week at Interschutz 2026, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), is demonstrating how it is shaping the future of firefighter safety with the introduction of three new fire safety innovations, including expanded M1™ self-contained breathing apparatus technology, a new GALLET® firefighter helmet, and new Bristol™ fire protective clothing.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/msa/9308751-en-msa-safety-debuts-new-firefighter-technologies-at-interschutz-2026

New Solutions for the Evolving Fire Service: Expanded M1 SCBA Telemetry System

Now available in Germany and across Europe, the M1 SCBA Telemetry System enhances command–level visibility and firefighter accountability by transmitting real–time SCBA data to incident command. Powered by the M1 Control Module, the system enables incident commanders to monitor individual firefighter and team status, send evacuation alarms, and confirm acknowledgments. Key components include:

M1 Control Module: A fully integrated replacement for traditional gauges and PASS devices, featuring electronic pressure sensing, motionless and manual distress alarms, long–range radio telemetry, ultra–bright buddy lights and free–fall detection.

A fully integrated replacement for traditional gauges and PASS devices, featuring electronic pressure sensing, motionless and manual distress alarms, long–range radio telemetry, ultra–bright buddy lights and free–fall detection. MSA HUB ™ : Aggregates real–time data from multiple firefighters, creates a local wireless network on scene, and can transmit data to cloud–based systems when internet connectivity is available for remote monitoring and post–incident analysis.

Aggregates real–time data from multiple firefighters, creates a local wireless network on scene, and can transmit data to cloud–based systems when internet connectivity is available for remote monitoring and post–incident analysis. MSA Repeater: Extends radio connectivity in challenging environments, such as high–rise buildings, basements, tunnels, and underground infrastructure, helping to maintain communication between interior crews and command.

Together, these capabilities help to improve situational awareness by relaying safety information to the right people at the right time in a clear, actionable format.

An Icon, Evolved: The GALLET F1® Fire Helmet

Building on more than 40 years of firefighter helmet heritage, the new GALLET F1 Fire Helmet provides excellent protection from heat, impacts and debris while delivering on the comfort, fit and modularity firefighters want.

The helmet offers broad sizing options to accommodate a wide variety of head shapes, sizes, and hairstyles, and supports a modular configuration for accessories tailored to brigade needs. A newly designed, helmet–integrated lighting option further enhances operational visibility. Key features include:

L360 ™ lighting module , designed exclusively for the helmet to deliver balanced illumination during operations;

, designed exclusively for the helmet to deliver balanced illumination during operations; A newly reimagined visor engineered to deliver full-face protection against the evolving hazards of today's world; and

Advancing firefighter well-being with easier, more efficient cleaning, inspection and maintenance.

The new GALLET F1 Fire Helmet will be available later this year.

The Bristol X1™ Fire Protective Suit: "Fit to Form"

The Bristol X1 Fire Suit introduces a new level of personalization and adaptability in structural firefighting garments. Designed for a more personalized fit, the X1 jacket and trousers combine lightweight materials with protection from thermal and fire scene exposures. With more than 1,000 fit configurations, the suit accommodates many body types, genders, operational roles and climate conditions. Features include:

A distinctive "V"–cut jacket for improved mobility and comfort

Adjustable trouser braces with three positioning options

Reinforced shoulders, elbows, and knees for added durability

Lightweight outer shell engineered for comfort, chemical resistance and protection

The Bristol X1 Fire Suit will be available later this year.

Advancing Firefighter Safety Through Integration

"Our mission is to advance firefighter safety through comprehensive, head–to–toe solutions that combine protective equipment, connected technology, and seamless integration," said Jose Sanchez, President of MSA Safety's EMEA Region. "We design easy–to–use systems that help firefighters stay safe, accounted for, and focused on the job at hand. By combining innovative products with deep fire service expertise, MSA, Bristol, and Gallet deliver solutions that elevate performance, strengthen partnerships with fire brigades, and help firefighters protect their communities more efficiently and effectively."

Interschutz Exhibition Information

MSA Safety, GALLET helmets, and Bristol Uniforms will be exhibiting in Hall 14, Stand H20 at Interschutz. To learn more and stay up to date, visit MSAsafety.com/Interschutz and follow MSA Safety on social media.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

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