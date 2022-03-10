MSA Safety Donates $400,000 in Safety Equipment to Ukraine Firefighters

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sophisticated safety solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced the donation of more than $400,000 of safety equipment to Ukrainian firefighters. This donation is made in partnership with FIRE AID, a UK-based non-profit organization that facilitates the donation of fire and rescue equipment around the world.

The donation comprises a wide range of fire safety equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus, fire helmets, firefighter protective apparel, fire boots, fire gloves, and safety goggles.

"For more than a century, MSA has been dedicated to one singular mission: helping to ensure that men and women may work in safety, and that they, their families and their communities may live in health throughout the world. For our 4,800 global associates, the devastation being faced by people in Ukraine reminds all of us of the importance of that mission," said Bob Leenen, President for MSA International. "Through our existing partnership with FIRE AID, we have the opportunity to help support the safety needs of firefighters doing everything they can to help others in their own cities and towns," he said."

Founded in 2014, FIRE AID is an association of charities and services with a mutual interest in providing ethical and sustainable donations of fire and rescue equipment, as well as training services, in more than 50 countries around the world. The non-profit organization has long-standing experience in coordinating humanitarian aid projects, facilitating product donations, and supporting the volunteer efforts of firefighters around the world to help train more than 5,000 firefighters residing in countries in need.

FIRE AID has a history of helping support firefighters in Ukraine, commented Claire Hoyland, FIRE AID Coordinator. "Because of our relationship with Ukranian first responders, we very much appreciate the donation of this equipment by MSA Safety. It will go a long way in helping protect emergency workers as they help to protect civilian lives," Ms. Hoyland said.

Stephanie Sciullo, Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Public Affairs for MSA, noted that in addition to the product donation, the company is also providing support through other humanitarian efforts, like the International Red Cross. "In the spirit of our mission, we are extending our support to those in need through multiple humanitarian efforts to help ease the burden so many are facing."

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About FIRE AID

FIRE AID is a UK based charity, which brings together its 30 member organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to fire & rescue services worldwide. Our members have been working in this field for over 30 years and together have a wealth of experience across 53 countries implementing humanitarian projects. FIRE AID provides a unique database for fire and rescue services and suppliers to donate perfectly useable (but decommissioned) equipment to our projects, saving it from being scrapped and recycling it to save lives overseas. All equipment donations are accompanied by expert training, delivered by volunteer fire fighters and medics. For further information please see: https://fire-aid.org/

SOURCE MSA Safety