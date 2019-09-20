MSA Showcases M1 SCBA at Emergency Services Show in UK and Moves Closer to Launch of New G1 SCBA in U.S.

Designed to meet the European Norm 137 (EN137) safety, health and environmental protection standards, as well as ATEX intrinsic safety standards for usage in hazardous or explosive atmospheres, the M1 SCBA is fully customizable and can be configured to meet a broad range of firefighter needs and brigade budgets. Among its innovative features are a padded harness that is fully water-repellent, the industry's lightest-weight backplate, and an advanced hip belt that evenly distributes SCBA weight for much improved ergonomics.

"Fighting fires requires durable equipment built to perform in extreme conditions," said Jason Traynor, MSA's General Manager for Global Respiratory Protection and Fire Helmets. "Based on our extensive voice-of-customer research while designing the M1 SCBA, it quickly became clear that fire brigades want a range of SCBA options at a cost and configuration that's right for them. Positive customer feedback and recent key order wins provide confidence that we've really hit the mark with our new M1 SCBA."

Update on NFPA G1 SCBA Certification in U.S.

In related fire service news, MSA also announced today it expects to receive Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) certification for its next generation G1 SCBA in early October. The MSA G1 model is used widely throughout the North American fire service market.

Earlier this year, the SEI, in collaboration with the U.S. National Institute for Safety and Health (NIOSH), established a "Common Announcement Date" at which time all breathing apparatus manufacturers that successfully completed testing would receive SEI certification notification at the same time. The SEI certification applies to newly updated SCBA performance standards promulgated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Originally anticipated in the second half of August 2019, the common announcement date has been postponed to October 9, 2019. Mr. Traynor noted that MSA's G1 SCBA was submitted for testing very early in the process. The G1 has successfully completed all testing and MSA is awaiting final paperwork.

"The common announcement date was established to prevent a first-mover advantage among SCBA manufacturers," Mr. Traynor explained. "While regulatory approvals can be delayed for a variety of reasons outside of MSA's control, we have a strong track record of meeting product standards and our manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh are well prepared to begin shipments of 2018 NFPA G1 SCBAs to our customers on October 9, upon receipt of the SEI certification. Underlying demand in the U.S. Fire Service remains strong and the replacement cycle is ongoing. At MSA, we're looking forward to continuing to provide industry-leading solutions that demonstrate our deep commitment to game-changing innovation on behalf of firefighters across the globe," Mr. Traynor said.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

Related Links

http://www.msasafety.com

