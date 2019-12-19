MSAA Announces New Chairperson of Healthcare Advisory Council

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is proud to announce the new Chairperson of the Healthcare Advisory Council for the organization. Dr. Carrie Hersh, a multiple sclerosis specialist at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health – Las Vegas, has assumed the position.

Dr. Hersh joined the faculty at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in August 2015. She earned her BS degree in microbiology and neurobiology at University of Florida, graduating summa cum laude, and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated medical school with honors from Nova Southeastern University-College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Hersh completed her adult neurology residency training program at Cleveland Clinic and completed a two-year multiple sclerosis fellowship program at the Cleveland Clinic Mellen Center for MS Treatment and Research through a National MS Society Sylvia Lawry award. During her fellowship training, she also earned a master's degree in clinical research at Case Western Reserve University through the Clinical Research Scholars Program.

"We are proud to have Dr. Carrie Hersh assume the position of Chairperson of our Healthcare Advisory Council," said MSAA's President & CEO, Gina Ross Murdoch. "Her medical expertise and vast experience treating members of the multiple sclerosis community will be an invaluable asset to our organization. We appreciate Dr. Hersh's continued dedication to our mission and look forward to working with her on new initiatives."

In the past, Dr. Hersh has collaborated with MSAA on several patient educational initiatives. She has presented informative webinars for the organization and has been the presenter for many in-person patient educational programs hosted by MSAA. In addition, Dr. Hersh is a steering committee member for MSAA's Navigating MS shared decision-making global initiative.

For more information, please contact Andrea Griffin, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at (800) 532-7667, ext. 123 or via email at agriffin@mymsaa.org.

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

