MSC CRUISES AND CHANTIERS DE L'ATLANTIQUE MARK TWO IMPORTANT MILESTONES FOR NEW WORLD CLASS SHIPS

MSC World America floats out and enters final phase of construction in preparation for naming ceremony in Miami on April 9, 2025

Construction begins on third World Class ship—officially revealed as MSC World Asia

GENEVA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l'Atlantique marked two important milestones today in the construction of the innovative World Class ships, MSC World America and MSC World Asia, during a press conference at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami.

MSC World America Floats Out

MSC World America celebrated a major milestone with the completion of its float out ceremony at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The ultramodern flagship is now in her final phase of construction and will be officially named on April 9, 2025 at MSC Cruises' new state-of-the-art PortMiami terminal, followed by a celebratory sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Ocean Cay is the cruise line's private island in The Bahamas, is home to the MSC Foundation's Super Coral Program, and has been designated a 'Hope Spot' by Mission Blue.

Meanwhile, the steel-cutting ceremony for the company's third World Class ship marked the start of that vessel's construction. MSC Cruises revealed the name of the new ship—MSC World Asia—with anticipated delivery in 2026. Following the format of the other World Class ships that pay homage to different continents, MSC World Asia will symbolize the global nature of MSC Cruises. While details of where the ship will operate are yet to be revealed, MSC World Asia will feature signature design touches, experiences and features inspired by its continental namesake.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises commented, "MSC World America is another example of the incredible professional partnership between us and the Chantiers de l'Atlantique with whom we have designed five distinct and innovative prototypes – the most recent being the ground-breaking World Class platform. With each and every ship we strive to improve and enhance not only the environmental technology but also new features that enrich the experience for the guest as we design for the future holiday experience. MSC World Asia continues in this tradition and with this important milestone of the steel cutting we are pleased to confirm that she will offer even more advanced new features in terms of future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies as well as guest experiences."

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique commented, "We are very proud to begin construction on MSC World Asia. The third ship in the World Class series will feature cutting-edge technologies, making it one of the cleanest, most energy-efficient ships in the world. She embodies MSC Cruises' and Chantiers de l'Atlantique's long-term partnership and commitment toward the environment."

The remarkable MSC World America will be MSC Cruises' largest ship to serve the U.S. and its first in the region to be powered by LNG. MSC World America is the second of the line's groundbreaking World Class ships and is specially designed with the North American guest in mind, featuring unique restaurants, bars and experiences that seamlessly blend European design with American comfort. Spanning 22 decks, measuring more than 150 feet wide and featuring 2,614 staterooms, MSC World America will be the centerpiece of the Miami skyline when she is named in 2025.

The World Class ships are distinguished by their eye-catching silhouette and signature plumb bow rising vertically from the waterline, with a stylish Y-shaped aft that opens onto an impressive outdoor promenade. These ships are an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea, offering a world of different experiences and spanning 22 decks, offering more than 2,600 cabins and suites, and providing more than 420,000 square feet of public space and featuring MSC Cruises' largest Yacht Club to-date. The exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" concept offers unparalleled levels of comfort, with a private lounge and restaurant, stylish suites and substantial outdoor areas with a sun-deck spanning two decks that offers panoramic views of the ocean.

MSC World Europa and MSC World America currently deliver one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cruise industry, as per the International Maritime Organization's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). MSC World Asia will be an evolution of these high performing ships, with an even further reduced carbon footprint.

MSC World Asia will become the fourth Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) ship to join the MSC Cruises fleet, as LNG continues to be seen as a critical pathway toward maritime decarbonization. Fossil LNG offers immediate Green House Gas (GHG) emission reductions compared to conventional marine fuels, along with a direct pathway to drop in renewable substitutes like Bio and Synthetic LNG, which MSC Cruises' LNG ships are ready to use as soon as the fuels become commercially available at scale.

New generation dual-fuel internal combustion engines will help to reduce emissions and reduce methane slip by 30 percent versus current technology. MSC Cruises is part of an EU-funded project called GREEN RAY, that is working to minimize methane slip by developing new technologies that can be installed onto new and existing ships. Initial tests of the new combustion concept have shown encouraging results.

MSC World America and MSC World Asia, as with all new MSC Cruises ships, will be fitted with shore power connectivity as standard. This reduces emissions by allowing the ship's engines to be switched off while calling at ports providing shore power. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. A robust onboard recycling program minimizes waste, and even the propellers are designed to reduce noise and avoid disturbing marine life.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

