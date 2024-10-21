MSC CRUISES' FLAGSHIP MSC WORLD AMERICA TO WELCOME GUESTS WITH NEW BAR AND LOUNGE CONCEPTS--PLUS SWEET TREATS

18 bars and lounges on board, headlined by new sports bar and comedy club

Microbrewery to feature exclusive new beers developed for the American palate, options for bourbon lovers, and a gin-focused bar serving up 20 different gins

Re-imagined Sweet Temptations to be a "must see" destination that satisfies every craving

GENEVA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC World America will sail into Miami next April with brand-new sports bar and comedy club concepts, enhanced bar and lounge options, and a re-imagined Sweet Temptations—bringing the ship's food and beverage experiences to new heights.

MSC World America’s NEW All-Stars Sports Bar will come alive for big sporting events and be home to signature sports bar games including interactive darts, digital shuffleboard and foosball, all building on the electric atmosphere.

MSC World America represents an important evolution for the cruise line's successful World Class platform, ushering in a new world of cruising with re-imagined venues and concepts tailored specifically to the U.S. market. The new flagship will also be the first to feature seven unique districts designed to let guests of all ages choose their own vacation adventure and get the most out of their time on board.

Neil Palomba, Executive Vice President of Operations, MSC Cruises USA, said: "MSC World America offered us a great opportunity to look at the amazing slate of bars and lounges we developed for her sister ship—MSC World Europa—and update them to make sure we're delivering everything our guests want in the American market. For some venues, we're overhauling menus with upscale cocktails, more bourbons, gin from craft American distilleries and new American-Style beers to ensure everyone can find what they like. Plus, the fan-favorite Sweet Temptations will be even sweeter. Other venues are entirely new, like The Loft, which brings a comedy club to the fleet for the first time, and the All-Stars Sports Bar, which we believe is easily the best place to watch your favorite team at sea. We can't wait for our guests to see everything we have in store for them."

BARS & LOUNGES

On board, guests will find plenty of new and re-imagined areas for lounging, taking in the stunning views or enjoying a show while sipping a hot coffee or an ice-cold cocktail:

NEW! All-Stars Sports Bar: MSC World America 's Promenade district will come alive for big sporting events. Guests can grab a drink and watch the game while enjoying food like wings and sliders. The lively and vibrant space will be home to signature sports bar games including interactive darts, digital shuffleboard and foosball, all building on the electric atmosphere. Best of all, the All-Stars Sports Bar features a large terrace with unrivalled ocean views for when the pressure surrounding a make-or-break play is just too much.

NEW! The Loft: Guests can laugh, sing and dance at this new multi-purpose adults-only venue with a sophisticated and intimate atmosphere, featuring lively comedy shows, dueling pianos and classic karaoke nights. The Loft sits in the Terraces district, surrounded by a variety of bars and restaurants. It will be the perfect place to keep the party going after an evening of dinner and drinks, with entertainment running well past midnight.

Guests can laugh, sing and dance at this new multi-purpose adults-only venue with a sophisticated and intimate atmosphere, featuring lively comedy shows, dueling pianos and classic karaoke nights. The Loft sits in the Terraces district, surrounded by a variety of bars and restaurants. It will be the perfect place to keep the party going after an evening of dinner and drinks, with entertainment running well past midnight. Elixir – Mixology Bar: The place to be for stylish and flavorful cocktails, mixologists at Elixir will create handcrafted beverages with refreshing Fever Tree mixers and fresh ingredients. Introduced aboard MSC World Europa, Elixir comes to the American market with a new focus on bourbon and bourbon-based cocktails—alongside an array of other spirits. Guests can stop by this cool spot in the Terraces district to enjoy a pre-dinner drink while watching the waves go by or sip on a nightcap under the stars before calling it a night.

Masters of the Seas: This signature British-style pub will be at the heart of MSC World America's Terraces district with a lively and warm atmosphere for enjoying live music and drinks. The pub will feature MSC Cruises' second full-scale micro-brewery at sea, offering a newly-developed range of signature beers from brew master Teo Musso of Baladin Brewery—an American-style lite beer, IPA and Pilsner—that are made from desalinated sea water. The new beers are brewed on recipes tailored to American beer drinkers' tastes and will feature American hops. Plus, guests looking for authentic Miami flavor can order up beer from South Florida's celebrated Cervecería La Tropical.

This signature British-style pub will be at the heart of 's Terraces district with a lively and warm atmosphere for enjoying live music and drinks. The pub will feature MSC Cruises' second full-scale micro-brewery at sea, offering a newly-developed range of signature beers from brew master of Baladin Brewery—an American-style lite beer, IPA and Pilsner—that are made from desalinated sea water. The new beers are brewed on recipes tailored to American beer drinkers' tastes and will feature American hops. Plus, guests looking for authentic flavor can order up beer from celebrated Cervecería La Tropical. The Gin Project: A haven for gin fanatics, this bar will feature 20 craft gins—sourced with a focus on American and Canadian craft gin distilleries—complimented by a curated selection of international favorites and a menu of classic botanical cocktails prepared by gin-tenders in the Terraces district. Guests can ask their gin-tender to be surprised with a cocktail focusing on fruity, floral or citrus notes. The bar will also feature a vintage Crawley's shaker, where guests can test their hand at shaking their own botanical cocktails.

The Gin Project: A haven for gin fanatics, this bar will feature 20 craft gins—sourced with a focus on American and Canadian craft gin distilleries—complimented by a curated selection of international favorites and a menu of classic botanical cocktails prepared by gin-tenders in the Terraces district. Guests can ask their gin-tender to be surprised with a cocktail focusing on fruity, floral or citrus notes. The bar will also feature a vintage Crawley's shaker, where guests can test their hand at shaking their own botanical cocktails.

Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur's dream, offering some of the world's best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan.

SWEET TREATS

MSC World America will cater to those with a sweet tooth, whether they prefer adventurous new tastes or rich, classic flavors:

ENHANCED! Sweet Temptations: After debuting to rave reviews aboard MSC World Europa , Sweet Temptations comes to MSC World America with a fresh new look and an even more impressive selection of confectionary wonders. Right in the heart of the Promenade district, Sweet Temptations will serve hand-crafted crazy-shakes, Venchi chocolates and gelato, self-serve frozen yogurt, make-your-own ice cream bars, hot crepes and waffles, donuts, and a variety of candies. The combination of treats, bright colors and fun activities will make everyone feel like a kid in a candy store.

ENHANCED! Sweet Temptations: After debuting to rave reviews aboard MSC World Europa, Sweet Temptations comes to MSC World America with a fresh new look and an even more impressive selection of confectionary wonders. Right in the heart of the Promenade district, Sweet Temptations will serve hand-crafted crazy-shakes, Venchi chocolates and gelato, self-serve frozen yogurt, make-your-own ice cream bars, hot crepes and waffles, donuts, and a variety of candies. The combination of treats, bright colors and fun activities will make everyone feel like a kid in a candy store.

Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café: This chocolate-lover's paradise is a staple aboard many of MSC Cruises' ships for a reason. Guests can enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, taste exquisite candies, and create their own chocolate bars from award-winning French chocolatier and pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury.

MSC World America will launch in April 2025 and spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami in the Caribbean, with all visits including a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line's private island in The Bahamas.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

