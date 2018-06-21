MSC Cruises Invites The Whole Family To An Island-Hopping Summer Vacation On MSC Seaside

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8352151-msc-cruises-caribbean-msc-seaside/

MSC Cruises, named UK Cruise Critic Editors Pick for Best Cruise Line for Families in 2017, is offering the perfect "all in one" getaway for the entire family on Caribbean-bound MSC Seaside. With two Caribbean cruise itineraries – one visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Georgetown, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Nassau, Bahamas, and the other visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Nassau, Bahamas – families can hop from island to island with ease and in stylish comfort. At each tropical beach destination, Eastern and Western Caribbean cruisers can discover all that the area has to offer with MSC Cruises' exciting shore excursions – including water cavern tours, authentic culinary tastings, biking trips and more. As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises puts the needs of families at the heart of its cruise experience.

"With more than 250,000 children anticipated to set sail with their families on MSC Cruises this year alone, we know the importance of providing family-friendly activities onboard," says Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA. "MSC Seaside allows vacationers to experience the beauty of the Caribbean while enjoying offerings created specifically for travelers of all ages, both on shore and off."

Aptly nicknamed the "ship that follows the sun," MSC Seaside was recognized as Best New Ship of 2017 by Cruise Critic Editors. Inspired by the South Beach lifestyle and designed with warm weather in mind, evident by the ship's ample and unprecedented outdoor space, MSC Seaside is cruising the sunny Caribbean seas all summer long, bringing travelers closer to the sea and destination beaches. With four pools, a one-of-a-kind waterfront boardwalk and the longest zip lines at sea, MSC Seaside couples striking design with flexible group accommodations, authentic international cuisine and state-of-the-art entertainment that appeals to travelers of all ages.

For kids:

Kids Under 3: MSC Cruises' Mini Club is equipped with the latest Chicco supplies and toys and late night group babysitting for ages 1-3, perfect for parents looking to entertain younger children, including babies and toddlers.

MSC Cruises' Mini Club is equipped with the latest Chicco supplies and toys and late night group babysitting for ages 1-3, perfect for parents looking to entertain younger children, including babies and toddlers. Elementary-aged Kids: From the Mini Club LEGO® Sailor and Junior Club LEGO® Pirates play rooms to the interactive Aqua Park, kids will find entertainment for days. If that's not enough, MSC Seaside is home to a dedicated entertainment zone, which features an interactive XD cinema, F1 Simulator, full-size bowling lanes and arcade games.

From the Mini Club LEGO® Sailor and Junior Club LEGO® Pirates play rooms to the interactive Aqua Park, kids will find entertainment for days. If that's not enough, is home to a dedicated entertainment zone, which features an interactive XD cinema, F1 Simulator, full-size bowling lanes and arcade games. Junior High and High Schoolers: Tweens and teens can experience the thrilling sensation of flying on water on two of the longest zip lines at sea and enjoy four exhilarating water slides.

For parents and grandparents:

Customized Bookings: Unlike many other cruise lines, guests can book cruises based on budget, building custom packages within the price range that is right for each family.

Unlike many other cruise lines, guests can book cruises based on budget, building custom packages within the price range that is right for each family. Kids Clubs: All day long, parents can bring their children to one of six distinct kids areas to enjoy all of the 'kids club' fun with MSC Cruises' trained children's staff. This entirely complimentary service gives families the opportunity to play together in a safe and kid-friendly environment. Each evening from 11 pm until 2am , parents can also opt to leave children in the kids' areas for a small fee, making the most of everything the ship has to offer by night.

All day long, parents can bring their children to one of six distinct kids areas to enjoy all of the 'kids club' fun with MSC Cruises' trained children's staff. This entirely complimentary service gives families the opportunity to play together in a safe and kid-friendly environment. Each evening from , parents can also opt to leave children in the kids' areas for a small fee, making the most of everything the ship has to offer by night. Relaxation: Find rejuvenation with one of MSC Aurea Spa's many wellness and pampering options, including the signature vinotherapy treatments developed exclusively for MSC Cruises with Bocelli Wines. After the treatment, guests will benefit from boosted circulation, reduced signs of aging, improved digestion and brightened skin tone.

Find rejuvenation with one of MSC Aurea Spa's many wellness and pampering options, including the signature vinotherapy treatments developed exclusively for MSC Cruises with Bocelli Wines. After the treatment, guests will benefit from boosted circulation, reduced signs of aging, improved digestion and brightened skin tone. Dining: End the evening with date night at one of the 11 dining venues or enjoy live music at one of the 19 bars and lounges – all while the children are safe and sound with highly-qualified MSC Cruises children's staff. Signature restaurants include Asian Market Kitchen by celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi , seafood restaurant Ocean Cay , steakhouse Butcher's Cut and French restaurant Bistrot la Boh é me .

End the evening with date night at one of the 11 dining venues or enjoy live music at one of the 19 bars and lounges – all while the children are safe and sound with highly-qualified MSC Cruises children's staff. Signature restaurants include by celebrity chef , seafood restaurant , steakhouse and French restaurant é . Drinks on Us: Sail on MSC Seaside and enjoy unlimited drinks – on MSC Cruises – from a selection of bottled and draft beers, house wines by the glass, house brands of vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages for the duration of the cruise.

Sail on and enjoy unlimited drinks – on MSC Cruises – from a selection of bottled and draft beers, house wines by the glass, house brands of vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages for the duration of the cruise. Entertainment: From seven Broadway-style shows to live music to late night comedy, there is something for every taste and preference. For the first time ever, MSC Seaside is offering improvised comedy shows in the Metropolitan Theater. In partnership with BeerProv, the North American company famed for instantly creating hilarious, unscripted sketches from audience suggestions, guests will be able to choose from six late-night shows to laugh the evening away.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's largest privately-owned cruise company and the number one cruise line in Europe and South America. A game-changer in the world of cruises, the Company has achieved 800% growth in its first ten years, building a global reputation in the industry and one of the youngest cruise fleets at sea. MSC Cruises is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MSC Cruises fleet currently comprises 15 ultra-modern, highly innovative and elegantly designed ships, offering an unparalleled vacation experience with always delicious and authentic food, award-winning entertainment, plenty of relaxation, comfortable accommodation, as well as impeccable service and expertise.

Under its ambitious industry-unprecedented €11.6 billion (≈$13.5 billion USD) investment plan, the fleet is set to expand to 25 mega-cruise ships by 2026. To date, MSC Cruises has designed six new ship classes, all prototypes that push the boundaries of marine architecture and design.

MSC Cruises feels a deep responsibility towards the physical and human environments in which it operates. The Company operates with the greatest respect for the world's oceans and is on an ongoing journey to further develop innovative ways of lowering the environmental impact of its cruise passages.

MSC Cruises' vacation experiences are sold across the globe through a distribution network in 70 countries. The Company employs over 23,500 people worldwide, both ashore and on board its ships. MSC Cruises is part of MSC Group which is comprised of leading transport and logistics companies.

