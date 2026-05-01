MSC CRUISES TO BRING EXCLUSIVE MSC YACHT CLUB EXPERIENCE TRACKSIDE AT 2026 FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

Blending the worlds of cruising and motorsport, the MSC Yacht Club will take shape as a striking life-like and multi-deck structure that reimagines trackside hospitality. Positioned along turns 5 through 9, the structure will provide fans with views of up to five turns, delivering an experience unlike anything else on the Formula 1® calendar.

Inspired by the brand's award-winning onboard MSC Yacht Club "ship-within-a-ship" concept, the experience will bring MSC Cruises' most exclusive offering to life in an immersive, high-energy race environment.

Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales for MSC Cruises USA said: "Bringing the MSC Yacht Club concept from our ships to the track is an unrivaled opportunity to transform one of our most exclusive and celebrated onboard experiences into a bold, first-of-its-kind destination. From the striking super yacht design to the elevated hospitality and unmatched views of the action, this experience captures the innovation and premium service that define MSC Cruises and gives Formula 1® fans a taste of our signature mix of European style and American comfort."

Marking the most significant hospitality debut at the Miami Grand Prix since 2023, the multi-year installation will tower 50 feet over the track, spanning 264 feet in length and 96 feet in width. It will evoke the elegance of a super yacht, with spaces featuring multiple viewing decks, open-air terraces, refined lounges, shaded seating areas and pools - seamlessly pairing elevated comfort with unmatched proximity to the action.

The broader Marina presented by MSC Cruises will also introduce a new general admission viewing platform inside Turn 7, allowing race attendees to experience the thrill of Formula 1 cars racing through one of the circuit's most challenging corners.

Guests can relax in reserved spaces with trackside views or explore the MSC Yacht Club's shared spaces, featuring signature MSC Yacht Club towels and the Med by MSC scent found aboard the company's ships.

Across each deck, guests will find premium experiences and elevated offerings including:

The Marina Deck – An exclusive area reserved for cabana guests, offering nine private cabanas designed for groups seeking space, comfort and a more intimate race weekend experience, with dedicated seating and a relaxed lounge atmosphere just steps from the track.

– An exclusive area reserved for cabana guests, offering nine private cabanas designed for groups seeking space, comfort and a more intimate race weekend experience, with dedicated seating and a relaxed lounge atmosphere just steps from the track. Deck 1 – A vibrant open-air space to relax and recharge, featuring a stunning water feature, comfortable lounge seating for all guests, and sweeping views of the action.

– A vibrant open-air space to relax and recharge, featuring a stunning water feature, comfortable lounge seating for all guests, and sweeping views of the action. Deck 2 – The heart of the MSC Yacht Club, offering reserved covered seating with convenient access to on-board dining throughout race weekend. The dining experience will include all-day hospitality service and a reservation-only Chef's Table experience curated by Bagatelle for guests seeking a more intimate culinary offering.

– The heart of the MSC Yacht Club, offering reserved covered seating with convenient access to on-board dining throughout race weekend. The dining experience will include all-day hospitality service and a reservation-only Chef's Table experience curated by Bagatelle for guests seeking a more intimate culinary offering. Deck 3 – Home to the Jack Daniel's Lounge, this deck with offer a full-service bar with custom-crafted cocktails for purchase. Deck 3 also provides reserved covered seating and elevated views of the track.

– Home to the Jack Daniel's Lounge, this deck with offer a full-service bar with custom-crafted cocktails for purchase. Deck 3 also provides reserved covered seating and elevated views of the track. Captain's Deck – The ultimate vantagepoint, offering 360-degree panoramic views across the track and surrounding campus. This private, elevated space offers a commanding view of the on-track action.

The MSC Yacht Club onboard MSC Cruises' fleet features keycard-only access to an array of private facilities, 24-hour butler and concierge services, spacious and elegantly appointed suites, a dedicated restaurant, lounge, private sundeck with hot tubs, grill restaurant and bar, all within easy reach of everything the rest of the ship has to offer.

The trackside experience in Miami is the latest demonstration of how MSC Cruises' partnership with motorsport continues to grow, since the cruise line became a Global Partner of Formula 1® in 2022.

The brand plays a prominent role across the Formula 1® calendar, including serving as title sponsor of the FORMULA 1® GRAND PRIX™ in Austin in 2025 and returning in the same role in 2026. MSC Cruises will also be proud title sponsor of the 2026 Formula 1® World Championship Grand Prix races, in Barcelona, Spain and São Paulo, Brazil this season.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information on MSC Cruises, please click here.

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1® World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM), who was awarded Promoter of the Year by Formula 1 in 2025, and by the judges of the prestigious Autosport Awards in January 2026. The race was also recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and was awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fifth year, the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is held at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

About the MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME

The Miami International Autodrome (MIA), established in 2022 with the debut of the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, has become one of the fastest-growing motorsports circuits in the world. The autodrome, which is built around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, consists of five FIA Grade One track configurations, including the 19-turn, 5.41km Grand Prix circuit, the Extended Marina Loop (19 turns, 4.52km), the Marina Loop (18 turns, 3.94km), the Extended MIA Loop (13 turns, 2.30km) and finally the MIA Loop (14 turns, 2.83km).

The circuit has hosted a wide range of racing series since opening in 2022, including Formula 1, Formula 2, F1 Academy, Ferrari Racing Days, Porsche Carrera Cup, McLaren Trophy America and the W Series. The Miami International Autodrome also hosted Formula E's Evo Sessions in 2025 and hosted the Miami E-Prix in January 2026. The circuit is home to the Precision Drive Club, a private driving club with exclusive access to the track. Community events such as the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the NFL's largest philanthropic event with more than $100 million raised for cancer research over the past 16 years, also utilize the MIA facilities.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA