MSC GROUP'S CRUISE DIVISION INTRODUCES SANDY CAY: A NEW LUXURY PRIVATE ISLAND RETREAT IN THE BAHAMAS

GENEVA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Group's Cruise Division introduced Sandy Cay today—a new luxury private island destination located next to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, due to open in 2028. Designed for MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys guests, the new island further elevates the Company's vision of delivering truly unique and authentic travel experiences.

MSC Group’s Cruise Division introduces new luxury private island, Sandy Cay

Sandy Cay was conceived as an intimate complement to Ocean Cay, offering a more secluded escape and inviting guests into a quieter, deeply immersive connection with the natural rhythms of the ocean and the spirit of The Bahamas.

Pristine aragonite sands—among the purest and brightest in the world—give Sandy Cay its name and its character, shaping an island defined by serenity. Sandy Cay has been carefully envisioned as a destination designed to offer a more intimate yet elevated and immersive experience. It remains true to the ethos that defines Ocean Cay – connecting guests to nature and the natural beauty of the ocean.

Sandy Cay will complement the Company's existing private island destination, sharing the same crystal-clear Bahamian waters as Ocean Cay while offering a new dimension of discovery, serenity and escape.

MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys guests will have their first opportunity to experience Sandy Cay in 2028.

UPGRADES COMING TO MSC OCEAN CAY MARINE RESERVE

MSC Cruises recently announced enhancements to Ocean Cay, which will introduce new facilities and experiences designed to further enhance the island's guest experience.

Enhancements include additional dining venues, new beach concepts for families and adults, expanded relaxation areas, and new ways for guests to engage with marine conservation through immersive experiences.

Together, these developments reinforce the Company's vision of creating private island destinations that continue to evolve in line with guest expectations while respecting the natural environment and beauty of The Bahamas.

DELIVERING EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCES AT SEA AND ASHORE

With the addition of Sandy Cay, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys continue to elevate their private destination offering, creating seamless connections between life on board and experiences ashore.

Ocean Cay and Sandy Cay together represent the next step in MSC Group's Cruise Division's vision to deliver unforgettable holiday experiences combining relaxation, discovery and deep respect for the natural world.

Notes to Editors:

The Cruise Division of MSC Group, the privately-owned world leader in transportation is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with two distinct brands - MSC Cruises, covering the contemporary and premium segments and Explora Journeys dedicated to the luxury segment.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises.

About Explora Journeys

Launched in 2023, Explora Journeys is the luxury ocean travel brand redefining the experience for a new generation of discerning travelers. The fleet, currently comprising two ships and expanding to six by 2028, offers effortless yet refined luxury. Guests embark on transformative journeys, connecting with the sea through exceptional itineraries that inspire discovery in all its forms.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE MSC CRUISES USA