MSC CRUISES TO BRING MODERN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY MSC SEASCAPE TO GALVESTON WITH ITINERARIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

MSC Cruises introduces new homeport in Galveston, Texas , expanding its U.S. presence

Starting today, guests can book cruise vacations on MSC Seascape, featuring award-winning children and family programming, interactive activities and cutting-edge technology

GENEVA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise line, is setting course for Texas. Today the cruise line opened sales for its new itineraries out of Galveston, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion. The sailings are poised to redefine the cruising experiences for families in the region thanks to the modern amenities available on MSC Seascape, one of the newest and most environmentally friendly ships in the company's fleet. Guests eager to sail from Texas to Mexico and Central America can experience MSC Cruises' signature European flavor with 7-night sailings beginning in late 2025.

MSC Cruises to Bring MSC Seascape to Galveston With Itineraries Now Available for Booking

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests. Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options. MSC Seascape's family-friendly amenities, award-winning entertainment and innovative offerings will help us deliver exceptional value and memorable journeys for more guests than ever before."

Starting November 9, 2025, MSC Seascape will set sail from the Port of Galveston with 7-night itineraries visiting must-see destinations including Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. MSC Cruises offers a range of shore excursions to immerse guests in these culturally renowned, vibrant coastal destinations, from tours of the ancient Mayan Ruins and shipwreck snorkeling to glass bottom boat rides and museum tours.

Rodger Rees, Port Director & CEO, Galveston Wharves, said: "Welcoming MSC Cruises and the MSC Seascape to Galveston offers cruise passengers a new cruise experience and opportunities to explore Galveston Island, a tropical Texas island rich with history, Victorian architecture, sparkling beaches and great restaurants. MSC passengers can come for a fabulous cruise and stay to discover our island treasures."

The innovative MSC Seascape elevates the industry-standard family experience on board with an astonishing 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids' space and cutting-edge amusement options. Guests can indulge in the state-of-the-art ROBOTRON robotic arm ride, two LEGO® rooms for ages 3-6 and 7-11, three different concept spaces for teens, a VR 360° Flight Simulator, VR motorcycles and the immersive MSC Formula Racer, perfect for racing enthusiasts ready to get their adrenaline fix.

MSC Seascape Itinerary Highlights include:

Costa Maya, Mexico – Home to the ancient Chacchoben and Kohunlich Mayan Ruins, guests can uncover Costa Maya's 4,000-year history, the story of the Mayan population, and thriving wildlife with guided tours from the ocean to the jungle. On the Jaguar Truck, guests can immerse themselves in nature as they journey through rainforests to explore the waters of a Cenote—one of Mexico's many ancient naturally occurring swimming holes.

Off the coast of Honduras is Isla de Roatan, a largely untouched island known for its incredible barrier reef. Guests will find white sand beaches, shipwreck snorkeling tours and glass bottom boat excursions. For the more adventurous traveler, guides offer an extensive hiking and archaeology tour through the ancient world of Mayan culture and the capital city of Coxen Hole.

Cozumel, Mexico – Globally recognized for its incredible diving excursions, Cozumel offers snorkeling trips through an ancient Mayan cave, clear bottomed Kayaking and snorkeling and up-close-and-personal experiences with dolphins, manatees and other wildlife. Guests interested in a robust learning experience can take part in tours of the city or nearby Mayan Ruins.

To find out more about MSC Seascape and sailings out of Port of Galveston, please click here.

About MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape offers an immersive experience that connects guests with the sea through her beautiful design and her impressive outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed for relaxation, dining and entertainment.

Some of the key highlights include:

Technologically advanced onboard entertainment options, including ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized DJ music experience

– a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized DJ music experience Awe-inspiring entertainment, with six fantastic theater productions and 98 hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring interactive elements

7,567 square feet of dedicated kids' space and cutting-edge amusement options, with separate spaces for ages 0 to 17

2,270 cabins, featuring 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships)

11 dining venues, and 19 bars and lounges, with many options for 'Al Fresco' dining and drinking

Six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

One of the largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club facilities in MSC Cruises' fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of exclusive space featuring sweeping ocean views from the front of the ship

An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade that puts guests closer to the ocean

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique view of the sea

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world's leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 22 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The line's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

