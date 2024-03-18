MSC CRUISES TO HOST NAMING AND CELEBRATORY SAILING FOR MSC WORLD AMERICA IN MIAMI AT NEW--AND WORLD'S LARGEST--CRUISE TERMINAL

Guests attending naming ceremony and celebratory inaugural sailing will be among the first to experience a new world of cruising aboard MSC World America — Miami's newest megaship — on April 9, 2025

— — The ceremony will be held at MSC Cruises' new state-of-the-art cruise terminal, highlighting the Company's commitment to the North American market

Celebratory sailing to follow with extended call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

GENEVA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise line, announced today that it will host the naming ceremony for its newest flagship—MSC World America—on the evening of April 9, 2025 at the company's new PortMiami terminal. The ceremony will honor MSC Cruises' investment in Miami and its commitment to the North American market, with the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle and a slate of immersive onboard events highlighting everything Miami's newest megaship has to offer.

MSC World America Naming and Celebratory Sailing

Guests attending the naming ceremony will be among the first to discover a new world of cruising when they embark on a celebratory sailing that will see MSC World America call at the cruise line's private island—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The celebratory sailing's itinerary includes an overnight stay at Ocean Cay featuring the island's signature evening lighthouse show and beach party. Guests will continue to enjoy Ocean Cay the next morning, followed by spending the rest of the day at sea to experience the ship's long list of unique and exciting onboard activities and amenities.

The remarkable MSC World America will be MSC Cruises' largest ship to serve the U.S. and its first in the region to be powered by LNG. MSC World America is the second of the line's groundbreaking World Class ships and is specially designed with the North American guest in mind, featuring unique restaurants, bars and experiences that seamlessly blend European design with American comfort. Spanning 22 decks, measuring more than 150 feet wide and featuring 2,614 staterooms, MSC World America will be the centerpiece of the Miami skyline when she is named in 2025.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her sail out of our new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami. As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami. We eagerly await April 2025, when we can welcome guests on board to experience the world of choice that our new flagship has to offer."

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, said: "We are thrilled to welcome MSC World America to PortMiami. I also want to commend MSC Cruises for their investments in our community. Their new terminal has created many jobs for our residents and positively impacted our local economy. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World."

The launch of MSC World America at MSC Cruises' new PortMiami terminal, coupled with MSC Cruises' upcoming $100 million U.S. headquarters in downtown Miami, underscores the Company's unwavering dedication to South Florida. The PortMiami facility will be the world's largest cruise terminal once completed and is poised to revolutionize the cruising experience for up to 36,000 guests each day. The terminal will support MSC Cruises' continued growth at PortMiami.

Following the naming ceremony, MSC World America will set sail for her inaugural season on April 12, 2025. She will sail alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

MSC World America is carefully designed to help reduce her impact on the environment. The ship runs on LNG, a lower-emissions fuel, and is ready for renewable energy sources. Shore power connectivity, where available, reduces emissions by allowing the ship's engines to be switched off in port. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. A robust onboard recycling program minimizes waste, and even the propellers are designed to reduce noise and avoid disturbing marine life.

About MSC World America

MSC World America will create an eye-catching silhouette against the Miami skyline when she enters service in April 2025. The ship's blend of American comfort and European design will provide guests with a truly memorable cruise experience, whether they are searching for a relaxing tropical escape or an action-packed vacation.

The new World Class ship's signature plumb bow will rise vertically from the waterline and her Y-shaped aft will open onto the impressive outdoor World Esplanade. Overall, MSC World America will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,614 staterooms, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

A re-imagined outdoor World Esplanade , where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

, where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows The indoor World Galleria —lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

—lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling 13 restaurants: Six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina Four main restaurants serving globally inspired cuisine and familiar American favorites Two buffets offering ample choices for casual dining Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Complimentary casual fast-food spot located next to Luna Park in the World Galleria offering quick bites around the clock

20 bars and lounges, including: NEW! Sports Bar: New for MSC World America, this warm and inviting venue combines sports memorabilia, technology, and entertainment in a space where guests of all ages will feel welcome. Guests can grab a beer or soft drink and watch the game on one of the many screens while enjoying popular bar food like wings and sliders. Games like darts and foosball will be available, too. NEW! Comedy Club: New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back and enjoy some laughs. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling piano experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC and Chicago . The Gin Project : Offering an extensive choice of craft gins with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders. Elixir - Mixology Bar: Expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions, featuring an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal cocktails while enjoying spectacular ocean views. Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises' classic British pub comes complete with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board. Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur's dream, offering some of the world's best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan. Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café : Offering custom chocolates, coffee and other treats in a relaxed café atmosphere. More NEW concepts on the way !

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style. Six pools and 14 hot tubs , including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship. Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

with water slides that include a VR experience. Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old. Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

with all-new live entertainment and theater shows. Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Esplanade and connecting family staterooms.

including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Esplanade and connecting family staterooms. The MSC Yacht Club, featuring spacious suites, dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service as well as spacious, luxurious suites.

Ship environmental information

Renewable Energy

At launch, MSC World America will be one of the most energy-efficient cruise ships in the world, surpassing all design requirements under the International Maritime Organization's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The ship's latest-generation engines will reduce greenhouse gases emissions (GHG) by up to 20 percent, along with an 85 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and a nearly total elimination of sulphur oxide and particulate emissions. The ship is capable of running on Bio-LNG and Synthetic Renewable LNG, either of which would achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions of up to 100 percent.

Clean Water

Wastewater is treated to a very high quality that exceeds the standards in place at many shoreside municipal wastewater treatment systems worldwide and meets the strictest international IMO standards, including the so-called Baltic standard.

Waste Reduction

The ship is fitted with advanced waste management systems to reduce, reuse, and recycle the waste generated on board.

Commitment to net zero GHG emissions by 2050

MSC Cruises has reduced the intensity of its ship operations by 33.5 percent since 2008, and the company will achieve a 40% reduction ahead of the IMO 2030 target. Far beyond simply finding further operational efficiencies, MSC Cruises is embracing new technologies and identifying paths for switching to non-carbon and renewable fuels, while working with fuel providers and other partners on using Bio-LNG and Synthetic Renewable LNG in the near term.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

