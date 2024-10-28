MSC CRUISES TO LAUNCH ALASKA CRUISES FROM SEATTLE--SAILINGS FROM LINE'S FIFTH U.S. HOMEPORT NOW AVAILABLE TO BOOK

MSC Cruises is launching Alaska itineraries for the first time, with seven-night sailings available May- September 2026

MSC Poesia will depart Seattle weekly, calling at beautiful destinations in Alaska and Canada

Season also features two highly coveted itineraries transiting Panama Canal between Seattle and Miami

GENEVA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises will sail into the Far North, the company announced today, with Alaska itineraries now available for booking. MSC Poesia will homeport in Seattle and embark upon her inaugural sailing to Alaska on May 11, 2026.

MSC Poesia will sail to Alaska beginning Summer 2026.

Guests sailing to Alaska will be able to enjoy the region's unrivalled beauty, breathtaking scenery, magnificent wildlife and rich Alaska Native cultural heritage while visiting a wide variety of the region's most picturesque destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau (Alaska), along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada).

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: "Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska's beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises' global portfolio of bucket-list destinations. Seattle will be our fifth U.S. homeport, bringing our signature mix of European style and American comforts to the west coast as we continue to expand our offerings in the North American market. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard MSC Poesia, which will spend the summer cruising Alaska and move to Miami for the winter, offering opportunities for travelers to enjoy the coveted experience of transiting the Panama Canal when the ship moves between the east and west coast."

Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director, Maritime, Port of Seattle, said: "The Port of Seattle looks forward to welcoming MSC Cruises and MSC Poesia to Seattle. We know that MSC guests will enjoy exploring our region before and after their Alaska adventure. We appreciate MSC's commitment to sustainability and look forward to MSC Poesia connecting to shore power in Seattle."

MSC Poesia is a mid-sized ship perfectly designed to explore the narrow channels of the Inside Passage and stunning glaciers up close. Her seven-night itineraries include calls to:

Icy Strait Point, Alaska – Alaska's first Indigenous-owned cruise destination is set amid more than 23,000 acres of private beach and temperate rainforest about a mile from Alaska's largest Tlingit village, Hoonah . It features the largest zip line in the world, the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in Southeast Alaska , whale watching, fishing, local cultural dances and oral histories, cooking classes, kayaking and more. The facilities include a museum and locally owned retail shops in a restored 1912 salmon cannery, along with several restaurants offering local seafood, craft beer and more.

– first Indigenous-owned cruise destination is set amid more than 23,000 acres of private beach and temperate rainforest about a mile from largest Tlingit village, . It features the largest zip line in the world, the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in , whale watching, fishing, local cultural dances and oral histories, cooking classes, kayaking and more. The facilities include a museum and locally owned retail shops in a restored 1912 salmon cannery, along with several restaurants offering local seafood, craft beer and more. Juneau, Alaska – The state capital is only accessible by air or sea, which makes a cruise the perfect way to experience Juneau's snow-capped mountains, historic landmarks and breathtaking views. The city was founded during a gold rush in 1880 and continues to invite visitors to try their hand at panning for gold. Right at the cruise port, the Goldbelt Tram rises 1,800 feet up Mount Roberts, offering the perfect vantage point for taking in the Chilkat Mountains, Douglas Island , the Gastineau Channel, and more.

– The state capital is only accessible by air or sea, which makes a cruise the perfect way to experience snow-capped mountains, historic landmarks and breathtaking views. The city was founded during a gold rush in 1880 and continues to invite visitors to try their hand at panning for gold. Right at the cruise port, the Goldbelt Tram rises 1,800 feet up Mount Roberts, offering the perfect vantage point for taking in the Chilkat Mountains, , the Gastineau Channel, and more. Ketchikan, Alaska – The best fishing town in Alaska offers prime opportunities for catching or eating wild salmon, as well as spotting the abundant population of bald eagles attracted by the fish. Historic Creek Street is lined with an eclectic mix of shops, with an abundance of local artists and craftspeople. Ketchikan is also known for its impressive displays of authentic totem poles dating back to the 19 th century.

– The best fishing town in offers prime opportunities for catching or eating wild salmon, as well as spotting the abundant population of bald eagles attracted by the fish. Historic Creek Street is lined with an eclectic mix of shops, with an abundance of local artists and craftspeople. is also known for its impressive displays of authentic totem poles dating back to the 19 century. Tracy Arm, Alaska – The journey along Tracy Arm is every bit as amazing as the destination, with every hairpin turn along the way to the Sawyer Glaciers revealing something new. Entering the narrow fjord, guests will marvel at cliffs rising 3,000 feet along either side of the narrow and winding passage. Excitement builds as the ship passes waterfalls, roaming bears and a local seal colony. After 27 miles, a final turn reveals the intense blue color of the Sawyer Glaciers towering above the waterline.

– The journey along Tracy Arm is every bit as amazing as the destination, with every hairpin turn along the way to the Sawyer Glaciers revealing something new. Entering the narrow fjord, guests will marvel at cliffs rising 3,000 feet along either side of the narrow and winding passage. Excitement builds as the ship passes waterfalls, roaming bears and a local seal colony. After 27 miles, a final turn reveals the intense blue color of the Sawyer Glaciers towering above the waterline. Victoria, British Columbia – The calm waters of the Salish Sea and the towering rainforests of Vancouver Island surround a city known for its British heritage, colorful gardens, and magnificent architecture such as striking architectural marvels like the famed Parliament Buildings and the Empress Hotel. Before entering the harbor, wildlife enthusiasts can look forward to spotting whales, porpoises, sea lions, seals and birds. Foodies will find nearly infinite choices with the highest concentration of restaurants anywhere in Canada . Victoria is British Columbia's capital city—among the oldest cities in the Pacific Northwest region.

A range of shore excursions will be available for every experience and every type of traveler, whether they are looking for adventure, culture, or culinary delights. From exploring the remote wilderness on an ATV expedition to riding the world's largest zipline or gliding through serene waters on a whale-watching vessel, shore excursions are designed to showcase the state's breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and exceptional wildlife encounters.

Panama Canal Cruises

MSC Poesia's seasonal repositioning between Miami and Seattle allows for two truly unique itineraries sailing through the iconic Panama Canal at the start and end of the season. These rare sailings offer adventure-seeking travelers an extraordinary opportunity to explore new horizons and embark on a bucket-list experience.

Guests will have the chance to see the "greatest engineering achievement of the century" from the comfort of the ship, while also being able to explore up to ten vibrant destinations between Seattle and Miami including sunny West Coast highlights like San Diego and Los Angeles; historic Latin American treasures such as Cartagena and Cabo San Lucas; and the lush, exotic beauty of Costa Rica's Puntarenas province.

The two sailings—departing from Miami on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and from Seattle on Monday, September 28, 2026—are available to book.

MSC Poesia will reposition from the Mediterranean in the spring of 2026, offering a transatlantic itinerary under MSC Cruises' Grand Voyages portfolio. The sailing departs Civitavecchia (Rome) on April 6, 2026. Stops include Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; Funchal, Madeira; Philipsburg, St Maarten; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas; before reaching Miami on April 22, 2026.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

