MSC GROUP TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN MIAMI WITH NEW NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS FOR CRUISE DIVISION

News provided by

MSC Cruises

17 Jan, 2024, 15:30 ET

  • MSC Cargo, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys to be housed under one roof in new state-of-the-art office space at Block 55 at Sawyer's Walk in Downtown Miami
  • The project will bring hundreds of new jobs to South Florida and drive economic development in the region

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the County's official public-private economic development partnership, joins MSC Group in announcing the development of its new home in Downtown Miami. The MSC Group's $100 million investment in Miami-Dade will bring approximately 250 South Florida-based team members from MSC Cargo, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys under one roof in a new state-of-the-art facility within Block 55 at Sawyer's Walk. MSC Cargo has been based in Miami-Dade for more than 25 years and now MSC Cruises is moving to establish the Cruise Division's North American headquarters as part of the Group's commitment to Miami.

The 130,000-square-foot office space will support the continued growth of MSC Cruises and the newly launched Explora Journeys in the North American market, allowing them to expand alongside MSC Cargo. Per the economic impact analysis run by Miami-Dade County, this latest development from the MSC Group will generate 668 direct and indirect jobs over the next three years. It will also provide $65.2M annually in recurring direct economic impact (Gross Regional Product), delivering measurable growth to the local community.

The Cruise Division is firmly establishing Miami as its new home and is building a new, next generation cruise terminal at PortMiami, set to become North America's largest once it's completed later this year. The new terminal will feature a four-story building capable of accommodating 36,000 passenger movements per day, and feature enough berthing space to serve three latest generation ships at once.

With its cruise and cargo operations, The Beacon Council identified MSC Group as a perfect fit for Miami-Dade and provided guidance together with Cushman & Wakefield in the Company's search for a new North American Cruise Division headquarters, as well as new office space for MSC Cargo's South Florida operations. Miami-Dade's strong labor pool and attractive business environment played significant factors in MSC Group's decision to invest in Downtown Miami.

"We are thrilled to invest in the future of MSC and Miami-Dade County by making this important move," said Fabio Santucci, President and CEO of MSC USA. "Miami has been a pivotal part of our growth story in the U.S., and we are proud of our strong history of driving the local economy. The Beacon Council was a significant driver in helping us make our decision. They played an instrumental part in making us feel welcome to make this commitment to expanding in South Florida."

"This is an exciting time of growth for the Cruise Division and we are happy to call Miami-Dade our new home as we continue to expand our reach throughout the Caribbean and North America," said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises. "We look forward to bringing more jobs to the local economy and will work with Miami-Dade County to ensure we are a leader in making an important impact in the community."

"This announcement underscores Miami's status as a world-class destination and premier access point for companies seeking to extend their influence throughout the continent and the Caribbean," said Rodrick T. Miller President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. "Miami-Dade provides an ideal backdrop for a distinguished brand like MSC Cruises, celebrated for its contemporary offerings and international flair. With our diverse and skilled workforce, coupled with a top-tier cruise port, Miami warmly embraces MSC Cruises. We are thrilled to support and champion their expansion in the region."

"Miami-Dade is thrilled to welcome MSC Group," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We are up for the challenge in supporting their expansion. PortMiami is the number one Cruise Port in the world and an important economic engine for our community generating more than $40 billion annually. MSC Cruises, one of the world's most innovative cruise lines with strong global influence will not only make an impact on our economy but seamlessly connect with our diverse residents and visitors."

About the Miami‐Dade Beacon Council

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the county's official economic development partnership. Attracting and retaining companies that create high-value jobs and invest in our community, The Beacon Council is committed to driving a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive economy for Greater Miami. We achieve this by growing the local economy, championing Miami's business brand, supporting talent and workforce development, and shaping Greater Miami's economic future. Established in 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 120,000 new jobs and $7.6 Billion of new investment to Miami-Dade County. For more information, visit BeaconCouncil.com.

About MSC Group

For more information on MSC Cargo, please click here.

For more information on MSC Cruises, please click here.

For more information on Explora Journeys, please click here.

SOURCE MSC Cruises

Also from this source

MSC CRUISES ANUNCIA LA APERTURA DE VENTAS DE CRUCEROS DESDE GALVESTON A BORDO DEL MSC SEASCAPE

MSC CRUISES ANUNCIA LA APERTURA DE VENTAS DE CRUCEROS DESDE GALVESTON A BORDO DEL MSC SEASCAPE

MSC Cruises, la tercera marca de cruceros más grande, zarpará desde Texas a finales del 2025. Hoy la línea de cruceros abrió las ventas para sus...
MSC CRUISES TO BRING MODERN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY MSC SEASCAPE TO GALVESTON WITH ITINERARIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

MSC CRUISES TO BRING MODERN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY MSC SEASCAPE TO GALVESTON WITH ITINERARIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise line, is setting course for Texas. Today the cruise line opened sales for its new itineraries out of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.