MSC GROUP TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN MIAMI WITH NEW NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS FOR CRUISE DIVISION

The 130,000-square-foot office space will support the continued growth of MSC Cruises and the newly launched Explora Journeys in the North American market, allowing them to expand alongside MSC Cargo. Per the economic impact analysis run by Miami-Dade County, this latest development from the MSC Group will generate 668 direct and indirect jobs over the next three years. It will also provide $65.2M annually in recurring direct economic impact (Gross Regional Product), delivering measurable growth to the local community.

The Cruise Division is firmly establishing Miami as its new home and is building a new, next generation cruise terminal at PortMiami, set to become North America's largest once it's completed later this year. The new terminal will feature a four-story building capable of accommodating 36,000 passenger movements per day, and feature enough berthing space to serve three latest generation ships at once.

With its cruise and cargo operations, The Beacon Council identified MSC Group as a perfect fit for Miami-Dade and provided guidance together with Cushman & Wakefield in the Company's search for a new North American Cruise Division headquarters, as well as new office space for MSC Cargo's South Florida operations. Miami-Dade's strong labor pool and attractive business environment played significant factors in MSC Group's decision to invest in Downtown Miami.

"We are thrilled to invest in the future of MSC and Miami-Dade County by making this important move," said Fabio Santucci, President and CEO of MSC USA. "Miami has been a pivotal part of our growth story in the U.S., and we are proud of our strong history of driving the local economy. The Beacon Council was a significant driver in helping us make our decision. They played an instrumental part in making us feel welcome to make this commitment to expanding in South Florida."

"This is an exciting time of growth for the Cruise Division and we are happy to call Miami-Dade our new home as we continue to expand our reach throughout the Caribbean and North America," said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises. "We look forward to bringing more jobs to the local economy and will work with Miami-Dade County to ensure we are a leader in making an important impact in the community."

"This announcement underscores Miami's status as a world-class destination and premier access point for companies seeking to extend their influence throughout the continent and the Caribbean," said Rodrick T. Miller President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. "Miami-Dade provides an ideal backdrop for a distinguished brand like MSC Cruises, celebrated for its contemporary offerings and international flair. With our diverse and skilled workforce, coupled with a top-tier cruise port, Miami warmly embraces MSC Cruises. We are thrilled to support and champion their expansion in the region."

"Miami-Dade is thrilled to welcome MSC Group," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We are up for the challenge in supporting their expansion. PortMiami is the number one Cruise Port in the world and an important economic engine for our community generating more than $40 billion annually. MSC Cruises, one of the world's most innovative cruise lines with strong global influence will not only make an impact on our economy but seamlessly connect with our diverse residents and visitors."

Established in 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 120,000 new jobs and $7.6 Billion of new investment to Miami-Dade County.

