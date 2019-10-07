MSC Meraviglia Makes Her North American Debut

"We are so thrilled to welcome MSC Meraviglia, a truly beautiful ship, to the U.S. as she marks another major milestone for MSC Cruises in the North American market," said Ken Muskat, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises (USA). "Due to significant demand, for the first time in MSC Cruises history we now have four distinct ships sailing in the region as MSC Meraviglia joins MSC Seaside, MSC Armonia and MSC Divina. With each ship offering its own unique design and guest experience inspired by our European heritage, we look forward to providing travelers with even more choice and variety to best fit their vacation needs."

MSC Meraviglia's On Board Features

With a name meaning wonder, MSC Meraviglia boasts an innovative and glamorous design that showcases MSC Cruises' signature European style. The ship's two-story Mediterranean-style promenade is lined with a variety of shops and specialty restaurants — including HOLA! Tapas Bar and Ocean Cay, restaurants by two Michelin-starred Spanish chef Ramón Freixa, and Jean-Philippe Chocolat & Café, an open fronted chocolate atelier by world-renowned pastry chef, Jean Philippe Maury.

Entertainment is available around-the-clock with enriching activities for all ages. In addition to six different full-scale theatrical productions every night in the main theater, guests are also able to enjoy two distinct Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, VIAGGIO and SONOR — created exclusively for MSC Meraviglia in a purpose-built entertainment and dining venue, the Carousel Lounge. Immersive kids and family programs include a winter-themed aqua park with four water slides, a Himalayan bridge suspending cruisers high up above the ship, an interactive XD cinema, two full size bowling lanes and multiple LEGO-designed kids clubs.

Those looking for exclusivity and privacy – while still enjoying all the amenities and choice offered on a larger ship – can book their stay within the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises' all-inclusive 'ship-within-a-ship' concept, featuring private amenities and 24-hour butler service.

Launched in June 2017, MSC Meraviglia was MSC Cruises first next-generation innovative ship to feature MSC for Me, a multi-channel digital program designed to help guests get the most out of their vacation. By simply using an app, interactive displays and in-stateroom TV, guests are able to effortlessly book services, find information, plan activities, stay connected with friends and family and easily navigate around the ship.

MSC Meraviglia North American Itineraries and Experiences Ashore

Designed to sail in all seasons and climates, the glamorous MSC Meraviglia will begin her North American journey with three sailing from NYC, including two itineraries to New England and Canada and one repositioning to her new homeport in Miami. On her first Caribbean sailing, departing from NYC on October 28, MSC Meraviglia will be the first ship to call on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' new breathtaking private island destination in the Bahamas opening November 9, 2019.

With endless sweeping vistas of crystal blue waters and over two miles of pristine beachfront across eight white sandy beaches, Ocean Cay is the ideal getaway for guests to escape their busy daily lives and discover nature's pure, untouched beauty. Exclusively for MSC Cruises' guests, MSC Meraviglia will dock at Ocean Cay from early morning until late evening, giving guests plenty of time to soak up the spirit of The Bahamas and enjoy the day as they wish. Island experiences span a range of activities including shore excursions designed to discover the marine life close up, such as snorkeling, stand up paddle boarding, and kayaking; luxurious spa treatments; shopping areas with authentic Bahamian arts and crafts by local artisans; and one of a kind night events such as traditional Junkanoo parades, lighthouse light shows, and beachside stargazing.

With MSC Meraviglia's arrival in North America, she will also now feature MSC Cruises' partnership with home and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, which launched earlier in 2019 on all Caribbean sailings. The exclusive Martha Stewart and MSC Cruises partnership includes celebration surprise gift packages, onboard special holiday dinner menus and recipes, and specially curated shore excursions featuring some of Martha's favorite activities and allowing guests to learn the local culture of the destination they are visiting.

From November 10, 2019 through April 5, 2020, MSC Meraviglia will sail two different 7-night western Caribbean itineraries visiting ports in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Belize, Honduras and The Bahamas. Sample itineraries include:

January 12, 2019 : 7-night sailing visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica ; Georgetown, Cayman Islands ; Cozumel, Mexico ; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas . Prices start at $629 per person for a balcony stateroom.

: 7-night sailing visiting ; ; ; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, . Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. February 16, 2019 : 7-night sailing visiting Miami, Florida ; Isla de Rotan , Honduras ; Belize City, Belize ; Costa Maya, Mexico ; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas ; Miami, Florida . Prices start at $639 per person for a balcony stateroom.

Following her inaugural season in Miami, MSC Meraviglia will then return to Northern Europe for summer 2020 (April – October). Upon returning to the U.S. in October 2020, MSC Meraviglia will once again do three 10-night sailings from New York to Canada & New England before then homeporting back in Miami for 7-night Caribbean sailings.

MSC Cruises is the world's fastest growing cruise line, sailing to more than 200 destinations around the world and offering an enriching, immersive cruise experience inspired by its European heritage. Over the next 8 years, the cruise line is set to expand its innovative, modern fleet from 16 to 25 cruise ships.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's largest privately-owned cruise company and the number one cruise line in Europe, South America, South Africa and the Gulf. A game-changer in the world of cruises, the Company has achieved 800% growth in its first ten years, building a global reputation in the industry and one of the youngest cruise fleets at sea. MSC Cruises is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MSC Cruises fleet currently comprises 16 ultra-modern, highly innovative and elegantly designed ships, offering an unparalleled holiday experience with always delicious and authentic food, award-winning entertainment, plenty of relaxation, comfortable accommodation, as well as impeccable service and expertise.

Under its ambitious industry-unprecedented €11.6 billion (≈12.7 billion USD) investment plan, the fleet is set to expand to 25 cruise ships by 2027. To date, MSC Cruises has designed six new large ship classes, all prototypes that push the boundaries of marine architecture and design.

MSC Cruises feels a deep responsibility towards the physical and human environments in which it operates. The Company operates with the greatest respect for the world's oceans and is on an ongoing journey to further develop innovative ways of lowering the environmental impact of its cruise passages.

MSC Cruises' vacation experiences are sold across the globe through a distribution network in 70 countries. The Company employs over 23,500 people worldwide, both ashore and on board its ships. MSC Cruises is part of MSC Group which is comprised of leading transport and logistics companies.

