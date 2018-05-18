MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key Indexes

The MSCI China Index is an index compiled by Morgan Stanley Capital International to track performance of China's shares. MSCI recently released the results of the May 2018 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes, including the MSCI China A Inclusion Index and the MSCI China Index. Tunghsu Optoelectronic as one of China's leading high-end smart manufacturing companies is among the 234 China A shares.

An investment manager at Guoyuan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, said, "Once a share becomes a constituent index of the MSCI China A Stock Index, it will attract attention not only from passive funds, but also from large funds. Therefore, the inclusion in the MSCI China A Index is undoubtedly a good news for such share. It will draw investors attention and probably enhance the volume of trading."

Tunghsu Optoelectronic is one of the world's leading suppliers of optoelectronic display materials. It is currently the largest LCD glass substrate manufacturer in China and the fourth largest LCD glass substrate manufacturer in the world. In addition, Tunghsu Optoelectronic is engaged in other diverse businesses, including R&D and manufacturing of new energy vehicles, industrialization and applications of graphene as well as high-end equipment manufacturing. Its operating revenue in 2017 reached RMB17.34 billion, representing an increase of 127.15% as compared with 2016. Its net profit attributable to owners of the parent company reached RMB1.74 billion, representing an increase of 33.75% as compared with 2016.

MSCI's research-based indexes and analytics help the world's leading investors build and manage better portfolios. The recent MSCI's addition of China A shares would attract foreign institutional investors to broadly engage in China's A-share market.

