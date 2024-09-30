MSD in Strategic collaboration with Briya for Innovative RWE data analysis projects

By utilizing Briya's cutting-edge technology, MSD was able to access, standardize, and analyze real-world and accurate data from diverse sources in real time. This enabled the project to provide a more accurate and holistic view of the patient journey.

"We are happy to have partnered with Briya on this important initiative." said Udi Cohen, MSD Israel Commercial Operations Director. "Briya's data curation techniques shed new light on analyzing clinical data, including free text and medical notes, to generate insights about patients. I believe this will allow meaningful clinical insights to be obtained in the future."

Briya's platform ensured that all data was handled with the highest standards of security and privacy, complying with regulatory requirements and safeguarding patient information. This collaboration not only exemplifies the power of data in driving medical research but also underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges.

"Our collaboration with MSD marks a significant milestone in our mission to support innovative research through our robust data solutions," said David Lazerson, CEO and Co-founder of Briya. "We are proud to have enabled this RWE project and look forward to continuing to work together to improve patient care and outcomes."

This collaboration demonstrates that combining advanced data capabilities with pharmaceutical expertise can drive impactful healthcare outcomes. MSD and Briya are committed to ongoing innovation and partnership to further the advancement of medical science and improve patient lives.

About MSD:

MSD is a global healthcare leader working to help the world be well. From developing new therapies that treat and prevent disease to helping people in need, we are committed to improving health and well-being around the world. For more information, visit https://www.msd.com/.

About Briya:

Briya's global healthcare data network taps into the potential of patient-level data, fostering seamless collaboration between hospitals, clinics, health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations worldwide while upholding regulations. Through this comprehensive solution, data sharing is securely facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and harmonization of longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems with extreme ease. By leveraging Briya's expansive network, organizations establish themselves as pioneers in research and innovation, enhance visibility within their sectors, and open up new avenues for revenue generation visit www.briya.com.

