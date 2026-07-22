MSFT Shareholder Alert: Microsoft Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Microsoft Shareholders Need to Know: From "Best-in-Class" AI Claims to Alleged Concealment of Copilot's Critical Failures

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased MSFT securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington alleging Microsoft and certain executives made materially false statements about the Company's AI initiatives while concealing serious operational problems with its Copilot products. Microsoft stock traded above $550 per share during the Class Period before the alleged truth emerged. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 11, 2026.

April 30, 2025 — 3Q25 Earnings: The AI Narrative Launches

Microsoft reported $26.8 billion in Intelligent Cloud revenue, a 21% increase, with Azure growth of 33%. The lawsuit contends that executives proclaimed Copilot offered "best-in-class AI capabilities" and highlighted "hundreds of thousands of customers" using the product, up 3x year-over-year, while concealing that Copilot suffered from brand positioning confusion, data siloing, and interoperability failures.

September 10, 2025 — Goldman Sachs Conference: The 70% Fortune 500 Claim

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, the action alleges Microsoft's AI CMO represented that "70% of the Fortune 500 are using Copilot in a pretty extensive way" and called it the fastest-growing M365 product ever. The complaint asserts these statements omitted material problems with user experience and computational capacity that were undermining actual adoption quality.

October 29, 2025 — 1Q26 Earnings: $250 Billion OpenAI Contract Announced

As set forth in the complaint, executives disclosed a $250 billion Azure services contract with OpenAI and claimed AI capacity would increase 80% that year with data center footprint doubling over two years. The filing states that these announcements amplified concentration risk concerns while masking organizational problems within the Copilot product family.

December 2, 2025 — UBS Conference: "The Gap Is Very Significant"

The lawsuit chronicles how Microsoft's EVP Experiences and Devices claimed Copilot's daily active engagement had "more than doubled, quarter over quarter" and that Fortune 500 adoption had risen to 90%. The complaint alleges these assertions concealed that Copilot's competitive advantages were overstated and its integration across enterprise workflows faced significant technical barriers.

December 5, 2025 — Annual Shareholder Meeting: Infrastructure "At Scale"

It is alleged that executives told shareholders the Company's cloud infrastructure was "obviously at scale and building out rapidly" for AI workloads and highlighted "major advances in AI innovation" in Copilot. The complaint contends these representations omitted that the Company's return on its multibillion-dollar AI capital expenditures was materially overstated.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

Chronology of Material Events

April 30, 2025: 3Q25 earnings release claims Azure grew 33% with 16 points from AI services; Copilot described as adopted at a faster rate than any other new Microsoft 365 suite

3Q25 earnings release claims Azure grew 33% with 16 points from AI services; Copilot described as adopted at a faster rate than any other new Microsoft 365 suite July 30, 2025: FY25 annual results tout Azure surpassing $75 billion in revenue, up 34%; Copilot surpasses 100 million monthly active users

FY25 annual results tout Azure surpassing $75 billion in revenue, up 34%; Copilot surpasses 100 million monthly active users September 10, 2025: Goldman Sachs conference presentation claims 70% Fortune 500 Copilot adoption and "best quarter ever" for seat additions

Goldman Sachs conference presentation claims 70% Fortune 500 Copilot adoption and "best quarter ever" for seat additions October 29, 2025: 1Q26 earnings announce $250 billion OpenAI Azure contract; AI capacity increase of 80%; Copilot surpasses 150 million monthly active users

1Q26 earnings announce $250 billion OpenAI Azure contract; AI capacity increase of 80%; Copilot surpasses 150 million monthly active users December 2, 2025: UBS conference claims daily Copilot engagement doubled quarter-over-quarter; Fortune 500 adoption at 90%

UBS conference claims daily Copilot engagement doubled quarter-over-quarter; Fortune 500 adoption at 90% December 5, 2025: Annual shareholder meeting describes infrastructure as "at scale" for AI; highlights Copilot's "work IQ" capabilities

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises important questions about whether investors received accurate information at each stage of Microsoft's AI expansion narrative," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: When did Microsoft allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 1, 2025 to January 28, 2026. The complaint alleges a series of materially false statements were made at earnings calls, investor conferences, and in SEC filings throughout this period, with the alleged fraud revealed through corrective disclosures causing significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and capabilities of its Copilot AI products and the returns on its multibillion-dollar AI investments, while concealing brand positioning failures, data siloing, computational capacity constraints, and interoperability problems.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP