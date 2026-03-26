mShift and Stere Partner to Connect MGAs and Carriers with Distribution in a Unified Digital Workflow

Integration links 2-3 weeks product deployments for MGAs and Carriers with Distribution, and marketplace distribution, reducing friction across the insurance lifecycle

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift), an intelligent insurance services and solutions company transforming commercial insurance workflows, today announced a strategic partnership with Stere, an API-first Insurance Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) enabling MGAs and insurers to digitize products in weeks, distribute them anywhere, and co-exist with legacy systems.

The partnership brings together mShift's Marketplace distribution ecosystem and Stere's API-first middleware and Insurance PaaS capabilities, creating a seamless, end-to-end pathway from program creation to distribution.

Through this integration, MGAs can launch new programs on Stere's platform in just 3-4 weeks, distribute them through mShift Marketplace storefronts, and seamlessly route structured submission data into MGAs' intelligent underwriting workbench -provided by Stere, and policy administration systems, eliminating manual handoffs and accelerating time to market. At the core of this workflow is mShift Quantum AI, which automatically ingests, extracts, and normalizes complex submission data at intake, ensuring every risk is structured, enriched, and underwriting-ready before it reaches MGA and carrier systems.

"This partnership connects the two most critical parts of the insurance lifecycle, such as program creation and distribution into a single, connected workflow," said Mark Meury, Founder and CEO of mShift. "mShift Marketplace is redefining how programs are accessed and distributed, while Stere serves as the ultimate Insurance PaaS, providing the modern core and middleware required to build products in weeks and scale them infinitely without the need to rip-and-replace legacy systems. Together, we're enabling a faster, more scalable model for launching and distributing insurance products powered by structured, high-quality data that carriers can immediately act on."

The mShift Marketplace enables brokers, MGAs, and program administrators to access curated insurance programs through digital storefronts, while mShift's Quantum AI services automatically ingest, extract, and structure complex submission data at intake. By transforming unstructured risk information into clean, normalized, and underwriting-ready data, mShift reduces manual processing, improves submission quality, and accelerates underwriting decision-making.

Through this partnership, that structured data flows directly into Stere's platform. As an agile middleware layer, Stere features a 'build once, distribute anywhere' architecture and an intelligent UW Workbench. This enables MGAs and carriers to rapidly launch innovative products, scale across diverse distribution channels via a single API suite, and achieve a 6x lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional core systems.

Key capabilities enabled by the partnership include:

Rapid product creation and deployment in 3-4 weeks

Marketplace-driven distribution via mShift Marketplace storefronts

AI-powered ingestion, data extraction, and enrichment via mShift Quantum AI

Transformation of unstructured submissions into underwriting-ready data

Structured submission intake, data extraction, and enrichment via mShift Quantum AI

Infinite distribution scale through Stere's Comprehensive API Suite and 'build once, distribute anywhere' architecture.

Reduced manual data entry and re-keying across systems

Seamless routing of risks from intake through underwriting and placement

Accelerated quote, bind, and policy issuance timelines

Enterprise-grade security and trust backed by Stere's SOCII and ISO 27001 certifications.

"Stere was built to liberate insurers and MGAs from the constraints of legacy technology," said Dogan Kaleli, founder and CEO of Stere. "By partnering with mShift, we are ensuring that the products our clients build in weeks are fueled by high-quality, structured AI data from day one, allowing them to achieve radical speed-to-market and unparalleled operational efficiency."

The partnership reflects a shared vision to modernize insurance infrastructure by connecting product creation, distribution, and data into a unified, digital ecosystem enabling MGAs, brokers, and carriers to operate with greater speed, efficiency, and precision.

About Stere

Stere is the premier Insurance Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Stere empowers insurers, MGAs, and startup innovators to achieve strategic freedom by building products in weeks, not years, and distributing them infinitely. For startups, Stere offers a turnkey SaaS core; for established enterprises, Stere acts as an agile middleware layer that co-exists with legacy systems, delivering a 6x lower total cost of ownership, integrated AI underwriting, and enterprise-grade security validated by SOCII and ISO 27001 certifications.

Learn more at www.stere.io

About Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift)

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is an intelligent insurance services and solutions company transforming how commercial insurance is placed, processed, and managed. Through its AI-driven infrastructure, mShift Marketplace, OnDemand services, and professional service offerings, the company helps brokers, MGAs, and carriers modernize operations, structure complex risk data, and accelerate decision-making across the insurance lifecycle.

By combining advanced artificial intelligence, structured data services, and operational expertise, mShift enables insurance organizations to move beyond manual processes and operate within a more connected, efficient, and intelligent insurance ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, mShift serves insurance organizations across the United States.

Learn more at www.mshifttech.com

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC