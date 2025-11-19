MSI Gears Up to Exhibit at the 2025 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Holiday Home

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to announce its participation as a sponsor of the 2025 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles "Home for the Holidays" Designer Showhouse.

An engaging tour and beautiful product presentation at the newly-renovated MSI Atlanta showroom inspired a collaboration with Land Plus Associates, one of the most prestigious landscape firms in the Southeast, along with designer Valerie Garett and architect Linda McArthur. Together, the team selected MSI's premium surfaces to elevate the design of this year's Holiday Home.

The annual event, now in its 17th year, will be open to the public from November 20th through December 14th, 2025, with tours taking place Thursdays through Sundays. This year's Showhouse is located in Historic Brookhaven at 4238 W. Club Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, and will showcase the finest in holiday-inspired architecture and interior design. Benefitting the Atlanta History Center, the Holiday Home is at the heart of Atlanta's culture and community.

At this year's showhouse, MSI's craftsmanship shines through with stunning materials in the outdoor areas like Cobalto from the Gems Fluted Wall Tile Collection as the pool tile, as well as Gritzo Salt from the exclusive Arterra Porcelain Paver Brand and Belgian Block Granite Cobble Stones that transform the exterior landscape with enduring natural charm. Acoustic Sound panels also adorn the ceiling in the wellness spa. In addition, newly launched countertops from MSI's Q™ brand will be featured within the exquisitely curated home, with Calacatta Miraggio Lusso™ from the Q Studio™ Collection and Solitaj™ from the Q+ Collection.

MSI is honored to help bring this year's Showhouse to life with the newly constructed 7,500-square-foot residence built by Livingston Custom homes, with 15 celebrated interior designers invited to bring their signature style to each room. The home features rich material details, innovative design, and unmistakable holiday charm.

"Participating in the Holiday Home allows MSI to celebrate design excellence while highlighting our materials in beautiful, real-world applications," said Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design at MSI. "We're proud to collaborate with such talented designers and to support an event that gives back to the Atlanta community."

The Holiday Home will be open from November 20th to December 14th, Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 .m. Tickets are sold on site and online. Join us for an unforgettable showcase of architectural beauty and design with some of the best of MSI has to offer.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

