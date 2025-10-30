ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to announce it has been recognized with four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. These awards, in Leadership, Innovation, Employee Wellbeing, and Appreciation, reflects the company's goal of leading with a people-first attitude to make dream surfaces attainable for everyone.

MSI Receives Four Awards in Culture Excellence from Top Workplaces

Recognizing companies who have achieved outstanding workplace environments, the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards draws on data from comprehensive engagement surveys, taken by Energage, from employees across the U.S. These awards are determined solely through employee feedback, and they celebrate MSI's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees thrive, innovate, and feel valued.

Leadership

Honoring organizations whose leaders build trust and instill confidence in their teams, actively listening to what matters most to employees and incorporating that feedback into key decisions, shaping the company's direction.

Innovation

Celebrating workplaces that inspire creativity and encourage fresh ideas, enabling employees to thrive personally and professionally while strengthening organizational success.

Employee Wellbeing

Recognizing organizations that prioritize the overall health and happiness of their employees by supporting physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing both inside and outside the workplace.

Appreciation

In collaboration with Nectar, commending organizations that foster a culture of gratitude, where employees feel seen, valued, and appreciated for the work they do and the impact they make every day.

"These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone can grow, feel valued, and contribute to our shared success," said Chris Courneen, Senior Vice President of HR at MSI. "We're incredibly proud of our team and their passion that makes MSI such a special place to work."

The MSI team includes over 3,000 employees across 50 showrooms and distribution centers.

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

