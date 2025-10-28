MSI Unveils the Wayne Parc™ and Wayne Parc Reserve™ WPC Collections: Natural Looks. Real-World Durability. Enduring Design.

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to unveil the Wayne Parc™ and Wayne Parc Reserve™ Collections MSI's newest and most luxurious additions to its Everlife® flooring portfolio. Featuring advanced WPC rigid-core construction, these collections combine upscale design, superior underfoot comfort, and long-lasting durability—setting a new benchmark for performance-driven luxury vinyl flooring.

Wayne Parc™ Andaz

Both series are crafted for real-world living while elevating interiors with high-end style:

Wayne Parc™ features 9" × 60" planks built with an 8 mm WPC core and 2 mm natural cork backing.

Wayne Parc Reserve™ expands to 9" × 72" planks, with a 10 mm WPC core and 2 mm natural cork backing.

Every detail of Wayne Parc was developed to mirror the natural beauty and tactile warmth of genuine hardwood. Grain-aligned Embossed-in-Register (EIR) textures, pressed natural bevels, and the soft, low-sheen UltraMatte™ finish work in harmony to capture the depth, variation, and feel of real wood—while MSI's CrystaLux Ultra™ surface protection ensures long-term durability against scratches, stains, and daily wear. A 100% waterproof construction, natural cork backing, and fast drop-lock installation complete the design, offering authentic wood realism with modern performance and convenience—no acclimation required.

Embrace the beauty of this collection with 6 stunning colors to choose from:

Andaz - soft taupe and gray tones that ground the space with subtle warmth

Bluffview - inviting honey-blonde hues that add character and light

Elwood - a modern blonde with understated luxury

Macland - bold, chestnut-rich tones with rustic depth

Mellshire a soothing blend of beige and neutral blonde

Waldron dark, quiet blonde tones that exude refined poise

"Wayne Parc and Wayne Parc Reserve represent a new era of comfort and sophistication within MSI's luxury vinyl portfolio," said John McElroy, Merchant. "With unparalleled visuals, incredible comfort, and best-in-class performance, these collections are designed to meet the needs of today's design-forward homeowners and commercial clients alike."

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

