MSI Honored as One of Top 10 Companies to Win 2025 Top Workplaces Award for Distributors

M S International, Inc

Oct 07, 2025, 14:00 ET

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooringcountertopswall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is proud to be listed as one of the top 10 companies in the nation to be recognized as a Top Workplaces 2025 Award winner for the Distribution category. This category recognizes distribution companies with outstanding, people-first workplace cultures, as determined by an employment engagement survey. MSI is thrilled to be acknowledged for this prestigious award for the third consecutive year.

This recognition highlights MSI's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and innovation. The Top Workplaces program, administered by Energage, is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey, measuring key aspects of workplace culture such as alignment, execution, and employee engagement.

"At MSI, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Being named a Top Workplace in Distribution is not just a reflection of our success as a company, but also a testament to the passion and dedication of our incredible team," said Chris Courneen, Senior Vice President of HR at MSI. "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to investing in our employees' growth, well-being, and success for a third consecutive year."

With over 3,000 employees across 50 showrooms and distribution centers nationwide, MSI continues to expand its reach while maintaining a people-first philosophy. This award further validates the company's dedication to cultivating a supportive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace where employees can thrive.

To view available opportunities with MSI and join our high-growth team, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI) 
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

Media Contact:
Kristina Durkin
PR Coordinator
(404) 680-0220
[email protected]

SOURCE M S International, Inc

