MSI Named Official PC and Laptop Partner for Red Bull Home Ground World Final, November 13 - 16

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI (Micro-Star International) , a global leader in high-performance gaming hardware and esports innovation, proudly announces its role as the official PC and laptop partner for the upcoming Red Bull Grand Final , a premier Valorant esports tournament taking place November 13–16, 2025, at the iconic Manhattan Center in New York City.

This collaboration marks the next milestone in the strategic partnership between MSI and Red Bull, reinforcing their joint commitment to elevating competitive gaming. It also brings fans and creators unforgettable experiences both online and on-site, including activations with chances to win tickets to the Valorant Grand Final.

As part of the event, MSI will power the tournament with over 100 cutting-edge gaming desktops, including models from the Aegis ZS2 series , trusted by elite players worldwide for their stability, performance, and reliability.

Built for Competition, Practice, and Content Creation

Stage PCs: Aegis ZS2 (12 units)

Deployed both on-stage and in the training room, MSI's Aegis ZS2 desktops are built for high-stakes esports performance. Featuring powerful AMD Ryzen™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics, these desktops deliver the fast frame rates and low input latency competitive players demand. Their spacious, airflow-optimized chassis ensures reliable thermals during extended sessions, whether you're under the lights or in warmup scrims.





For co-streamers and creators, MSI is providing battle-tested desktops and top-tier gaming laptops to support high-quality streaming, content capturing, and mobile production: Crosshair 18 HX AI Stealth A16 AI+ Raider 18HX AI Crosshair 16 HX AI

These systems ensure that every player, streamer, and content creator can perform at their peak, whether they're competing for glory or capturing the moment for millions of fans worldwide.

Fan Activations, Ticket Giveaways, and Booth Presence

To celebrate the Red Bull Home Ground World Final, MSI is launching a social media campaign giving fans the chance to win free 2-day general admission tickets to the live event.

Attendees can also visit MSI's interactive booth, where they'll get hands-on with the brand's latest laptop and desktop lineups, including the Infinite, Aegis, and Codex series. MSI's iconic mascot, Lucky the Dragon, will be on-site for giveaways, photo ops, and surprise fan interactions.

"This partnership with Red Bull continues our mission to deliver world-class competitive experiences through the MSI Gaming Arena (MGA) platform," said Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI. "We're excited to support this incredible tournament and fuel unforgettable highlight moments with the best hardware in esports."

Expanding the MSI x Red Bull Partnership

This event marks the latest chapter in MSI's ongoing partnership with Red Bull, which includes support for premier tournaments like Red Bull Home Ground, Red Bull Team5, and more through the MSI Gaming Arena (MGA) platform. Now celebrating its 15th year, MGA remains MSI's global initiative to champion esports culture and empower players worldwide with cutting-edge gear and competition-ready platforms.

Discover more about the MSI x Red Bull partnership at: msi.com/Landing/MGAxRedBull

ABOUT MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation, business & productivity, and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, autonomous mobile robots, vehicle infotainment, and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface, and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com .

SOURCE Micro-Star International