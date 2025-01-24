MSI Reveals Design Trends for 2025: Get Inspired with a Brand New Lookbook

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to reveal its Design Trends for 2025 in the MSI exclusive Lookbook.

2025 Design Trends

The 2025 Lookbook features five unique design trends created to invoke inspiration and showcase MSI's newest and most on-trend products. With accompanying images and design tips, the lookbook helps you reimagine your space with on-trend colors and patterns. Experience a variety of beautiful floor, countertop, and wall products ready to be installed during your next remodel or home improvement project.

Hearth & Hue – The Golden Hour

Blonde is taking center stage in interior design, infusing spaces with a soft, sun-kissed warmth and natural elegance. Light wood finishes, creamy textiles, and rustic accents like woven baskets and handcrafted ceramics highlight the golden tones, while rich hues such as cinnamon, muted mauve, and deep garnet add depth and sophistication, creating a serene yet luxurious ambiance. Our fluted wall looks, such as the Acoustic Wood Panel Collection, the Hip Hop Collection, and the Piano Collection, all feature warm, rich blondes and wood-tones that complement the Hearth & Hue design trend.

Minted Marvel – A Calypso on the color wheel

Green is stepping into the spotlight in interior design, becoming a lifestyle rather than just a color trend. From calming mint and serene blues to vibrant citron accents, this palette creates a refreshing atmosphere, balanced by crisp whites, light wood tones, and luxurious marble swirling with blue and green veins, offering texture and depth. From Q™ Premium Natural Quartz comes a variety of countertops with soothing blue and green tones, such as Calacatta Azulean™ and Calacatta Lapiza™.

Classic Noir – A Timeless Twist

Black and white have been reimagined into a modern classic, blending bold contrasts with understated elegance. Luxurious soft blacks with velvety textures and intricate patterns now harmonize with natural tones like soft greige and ashy beige, creating a refined, sophisticated atmosphere that balances drama with warmth and comfort.

Vivid Revival – Unleash the Bold!

The Vivid Revival trend is transforming interiors with electrifying colors, bold patterns, and dynamic design elements that replace subtle neutrals with unapologetic flair. From color-drenched walls to checkerboard floors and striking contrasts, this maximalist movement celebrates high-energy spaces that pack a design punch!

Elevated SCALE – Bigger, Bolder, Beautiful

The XL Trend is redefining spaces with oversized elements that amplify openness and invite warmth, extending large-scale surfaces from floors to walls and exteriors. Earthy tones like rich chocolate browns, blonde hues, and deep greens create a grounded, organic atmosphere, while dramatic accents of charcoal, midnight, and evergreen, paired with luxurious stones, add sophistication and depth for a serene, elegant vibe. MSI's newest flooring perfectly captures this design trend with extra-large, ultra-wide versions of on-trend wood tones like the McCarran® Collection and the Everlife® XL Studio™ Collection.

"This year's Design Trends offer the perfect range of design inspiration for your space," said Emily Holle, Director of Trend and Design. "From warm, organic tones to bolder, elegant patterns, MSI's products are on-trend and fit a variety of styles."

Check out our inspiration page for more in-depth information about each of the Design Trends.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

[email protected]

SOURCE M S International, Inc