MSIG USA Appoints Darin Conselyea as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Darin Conselyea as chief human resources officer, succeeding Trish Walsh, who will retire after more than twenty-eight years with the company.

Conselyea brings more than 25 years of human resources and operational leadership experience across the insurance and financial services industries. He will lead MSIG USA's people strategy, talent development, and organizational effectiveness as the company continues to expand its specialty insurance platform in the U.S.

Darin Conselyea, CHRO MSIG USA

Most recently, Conselyea served as head of people operations and talent acquisition at Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, where he led enterprise HR operations, talent acquisition, employee relations, HR shared services, payroll, HR technology, and process optimization. In that role, he also served as enterprise HR risk officer and played a key role in advancing Guardian's technology, AI, and operational transformation initiatives.

Prior to Guardian, Conselyea served as chief human resources officer at ReedGroup and held senior HR leadership positions at Barclays, Prudential Financial, Selective Insurance, MetLife, and Citigroup. Across these organizations, he led large-scale transformation initiatives, talent and workforce strategies, operating model redesigns, and global organizational change efforts spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"Darin brings deep experience across insurance and financial services, along with a strong track record of building high-performing organizations during periods of growth and transformation," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our people, strengthen our operating model, and build a leading data-driven specialty insurer positioned for long-term success in the U.S. market."

In his new role, Conselyea will work closely with leadership across the organization to advance MSIG USA's talent strategy, strengthen employee engagement and development, and support the company's continued growth and operational evolution.

McKenna added, "We are also deeply grateful to Trish Walsh for her leadership, partnership, and many contributions to MSIG USA over the last twenty-eight years. Trish has helped shape our culture and organization in meaningful ways, and we thank her for her dedication and commitment to the company."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA