MSIG USA's New E&S Platform Earns A+ Rating from S&P Global Ratings

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned an A+ financial strength rating and issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc., the company's newly established excess and surplus (E&S) insurer.

The rating represents a significant milestone in MSIG USA's continued expansion as a leading data-driven specialty insurer and strengthens its ability to serve clients with complex and evolving risk needs.

"This rating is a critical step in the continued build-out of our specialty platform," said Peter McKenna, CEO, MSIG USA. Post this

MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. has been established to write non-admitted E&S business and expand the company's capabilities in specialized commercial insurance segments. S&P noted that the new entity is viewed as a core subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group, with its strategy aligned to that of its parent and its ratings consistent with the broader group profile.

The A+ rating reflects MSIG USA's strong financial foundation, disciplined underwriting approach, and global reach across 48 countries and regions. The stable outlook mirrors that of the parent group and underscores the long-term role the new entity is expected to play in the organization's strategy.

"This rating is an important step in the continued build-out of our specialty platform in the U.S.," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "It reflects both the strength of our balance sheet and the discipline we bring to underwriting. As we expand into the non-admitted E&S market, we are focused on applying a consistent, data-driven approach to support brokers and clients navigating evolving risks."

The addition of MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. enhances MSIG USA's ability to provide flexible, non-admitted solutions alongside its admitted offerings, enabling a more comprehensive approach to specialty risk across its portfolio.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA