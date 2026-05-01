MSIG USA Appoints Surety Leader Patrick Dougherty to Build and Scale Platform

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Pat Dougherty as head of surety, responsible for leading the strategy and growth for this business. Dougherty will report to Dan Riordan, head of political risk and trade credit for MSIG USA.

"Patrick brings the expertise to structure tailored solutions aligned with clients' financial objectives," said Riordan. Post this Patrick Dougherty, Head of Surety, MSIG USA

Pat brings nearly two decades of surety experience across underwriting, distribution, and business leadership, with deep expertise in structuring programs that support clients' financial and contractual obligations. Most recently, he served as senior director of surety at Willis Towers Watson, where he advised clients on complex surety programs, developed go-to-market strategies, and worked closely with underwriters to build capacity for large and sophisticated risks.

Prior to Willis Towers Watson, Dougherty was head of commercial bond at AXA XL, where he led the strategic direction and operational management of the surety business, growing significant premium while maintaining strong underwriting performance. He also established bank-fronted capabilities, structured large surety placements, and expanded partnerships with financial institutions. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Nationwide Mutual Surety and Liberty Mutual Surety, where he built underwriting teams, expanded agent and broker relationships, and managed large commercial surety portfolios.

"Patrick knows how to build a surety business that delivers for clients and broker partners," said Dan Riordan, head of political risk and trade credit for MSIG USA, "He brings a strong combination of underwriting expertise, market insight, and the ability to structure tailored solutions that align with clients' broader financial objectives. That combination will be critical as we establish our surety platform and continue to expand our capabilities across specialty credit and related lines."

In his new role, Pat will lead the development of MSIG USA's surety platform as part of the company's broader strategy to build a leading, data-driven specialty business. He will work closely across underwriting, distribution, and credit teams to establish a disciplined approach that supports clients operating in complex financial and capital-intensive environments.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA