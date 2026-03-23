MSIG USA Appoints Matt Thompson to Accelerate South-Central Region Growth

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Matt Thompson as South-Central region distribution leader, responsible for leading MSIG USA's growth strategy across Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Thompson will report to Joseph Fitzpatrick, head of distribution for MSIG USA.

Matt Thompson, South-Central Region Distribution Leader

Thompson brings more than twenty years of experience across the insurance and financial services industries, with a career defined by building and leading high-performing teams to expand broker and client relationships through differentiated programs and services. Most recently, he was regional vice president for the south-central region at Starr, where he led team expansion, strengthened broker engagement, and drove regional growth initiatives. Prior to Starr, Thompson spent over a decade at AIG in New York, where he held senior client and business development roles, partnering with brokers and corporate clients to structure complex insurance programs, and drive growth across many of the most sophisticated accounts in the Northeast. His experience navigating large, complex organizations has shaped a disciplined, relationship-focused approach to addressing client and broker needs. Earlier in his career, Thompson served as vice president within Marsh's private equity practice in New York where he worked closely with sponsors and portfolio companies to structure tailored risk solutions in a highly competitive market.

"Matt Thompson brings the kind of market perspective that comes from operating both sides of the business," said Joe Fitzpatrick, head of distribution for MSIG USA. "His history of impactful execution combined with his ability to engage in a meaningful and consistent way, will make an immediate impact across the South-Central region."

In his new role, Thompson will focus on advancing MSIG USA's position as a data-driven, leading specialty insurer by strengthening broker and client relationships, aligning distribution strategy with specialty underwriting capabilities, and supporting continued growth across the South-Central United States.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans more than 40 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA