MSIG USA Appoints Ryan Kratz to Accelerate Cyber Growth Across North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Ryan Kratz as head of cyber, North America. He will be based in New York, NY and report to Siobhan O'Brien, global head of cyber for MSIG USA. In this role, Kratz will lead MSIG USA's growing cyber practice, driving strategic expansion across underwriting, product innovation and risk management solutions tailored to the evolving cyber landscape.

Kratz joins MSIG USA from his most recent role as U.S. practice lead, cyber and technology at Ryan Financial Lines. Earlier in his career, he practiced insurance coverage law at Kissel Stratton & Wilmer LLP, where he represented U.S. and international insurers in cyber liability, professional liability, and employment practices liability matters. He brings extensive experience in cyber insurance, with a proven track record of developing market-leading solutions and leading high-performing teams across the North American market.

"Kratz's combination of deep legal and underwriting experience makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said O'Brien. "As businesses face increasing complexity and frequency in cyber exposures, his market insight will be key in how to we partner with brokers and clients to deliver solutions that are both innovative and resilient."

The addition of Kratz comes as MSIG USA continues to expand its cyber capabilities across the U.S. market.

"Cyber is one of the most important and fast-growing risk areas for our clients, and expanding our capabilities in the space is a strategic priority for MSIG USA," added Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "Ryan Kratz's expertise strengthens our ability to meet the needs of a dynamic market and reinforces our commitment to building a leading cyber platform for the U.S."

Kratz's appointment underscores MSIG USA's ongoing investment in specialty insurance and its focus on delivering innovative cyber solutions that address the ever-evolving technology risks businesses face in today's world.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables it to provide responsive and personalized service for its clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued.

