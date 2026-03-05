MSIG USA Raises more than $525,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Through Nationwide Employee and Community Campaigns

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA announced it has raised $525,466 in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® through its participation in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign and its employee-driven Climb Mt. Fuji for St. Jude fundraising initiative.

The achievement reflects a highly successful, nationwide effort uniting MSIG USA employees, business partners and community supporters in advancing the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"Across MSIG USA and the broader MS&AD Insurance Group, our global purpose is to help build a vibrant society," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "We deliver leadership in specialty insurance through our data-driven underwriting expertise, top-tier talent, and long-term partnership with our brokers and clients. St. Jude sets that same standard in pediatric research—advancing science with rigor, innovation, and an unwavering focus on outcomes. Raising more than $525,000 reflects the strength of our people and the commitment of our partners who join alongside us to support a mission that is transforming lives."

As part of the national St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, MSIG USA joined leading companies across the country during the holiday season to generate awareness and critical funding for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

In addition, MSIG USA employees launched Climb Mt. Fuji for St. Jude, an internal fundraising challenge inspired by the iconic Japanese mountain that symbolizes endurance and shared achievement. Over a defined campaign period, employees collectively tracked physical activity, such as steps walked, miles run, or floors climbed, with the goal of "ascending" the equivalent height of Mt. Fuji together while raising funds in parallel. The initiative brought teams across offices and functions together around a shared goal, reinforcing MSIG USA's culture of collaboration, resilience, and collective responsibility.

Support from MSIG USA helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to more than 80%. St. Jude continues to share its research and breakthroughs globally to help make lifesaving treatments available to more children in more places.

"We are grateful for the leadership and generosity demonstrated by MSIG USA and its employees and partners," said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Development for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. "Partnerships like this help St. Jude advance lifesaving research and treatments, bringing hope to children and families around the world."

MSIG USA's $525,466 achievement underscores the power of aligning business leadership with meaningful social impact. By mobilizing its nationwide network of more than 500 professionals and engaging its broader distribution and business community, MSIG USA continues to demonstrate that disciplined execution, global perspective, and purpose-driven action can work together to create lasting impact.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables it to provide responsive and personalized service for its clients. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the U.S., and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

