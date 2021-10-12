MSP360, an AWS Partner, Launches a Revolutionary New Flat-Rate Pricing Structure for Backups on Amazon S3

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announces a new flat-rate pricing structure for backups with MSP360's Managed Backup Service (MBS), powered by AWS. MBS provides a unified billing experience for MSPs and businesses looking to simplify their expenses.

"This is an excellent story showcasing the power of working together with MSP360," said Brian Helwig, CEO at MSP360. "A number of our customers across the globe are now relying on and realizing the benefits of MSP360, powered by AWS, to dramatically lower the cost of their backups and leverage the scale and economies of the AWS cloud."

Through MSP360's new solution, any customer can now pay a single fixed monthly fee when using MSP360's MBS, powered by AWS. MSPs and businesses can better plan their operational costs due to flat-rate billing with MSP360 and get all the scalability, durability and reliability of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). With MSP360's MBS, powered by AWS, there are no additional charges for retrieving or accessing backup data.

"Being built on AWS, MSP360 can now offer additional value for customers and develop solutions that allow customers to easily take advantage of the economies of scale that AWS brings to organizations," added Helwig. "The MSP360 platform extends further cost savings with optimized backup to simplify compliance and improve overall infrastructure management."

MSP360's MBS, powered by AWS, streamlines the billing process for MSPs and businesses. Unified billing also enables customers to reduce operational efficiencies and administration. Sharing a single commitment helps to avoid cost overages and allows the simplification and the consolidation of billing. An MSP or business that opts for unified billing receives a single, comprehensive bill.

"Cloud-based backup and recovery solutions enable customers to save resources while also benefiting from AWS's availability and security, said Sabina Joseph, general manager, Americas Technology Partners at AWS. "We are excited that MSP360 has built its managed backup solution on AWS as it provides flexibility and consistency allowing our shared customers to better manage operational costs."

"As a Boston based MSP we have used MSP360 for five years, and have relied on their robust backup management solutions to provide value to our customers while sustaining great margins," said Craig Rabe, president at First Class Networks. "As they launch MSP360 MBS, powered by AWS, we are excited about the new solution and how we can leverage the unified platform in the near future."

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

Media Contact:

CJ Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions for MSP360

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

SOURCE MSP360