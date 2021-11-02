MSP360 Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360 , a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide, has appointed Kurt Abrahams as its vice president of marketing. In his new role, he will not only be responsible for expanding the company's global footprint but also for strengthening the company's brand identity through innovative marketing tactics and robust customer experience design. He reports directly to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

Abrahams has held several leadership positions in marketing at various B2B technology companies over the past 15 years. Prior to MSP360, he led the development and implementation of numerous internal and external marketing and communications initiatives for Veriato, an artificial intelligence (AI) company in the cybersecurity space. Before that, he spent several years at Kaseya, where he oversaw an international team of marketers managing the MSP software provider's brand, content and digital marketing efforts in the IT channel.

"We're extremely pleased and excited to have Kurt join the MSP360 team," Helwig said. "He brings with him years of experience in numerous marketing specializations at cybersecurity and MSP software companies and the ability to tackle marketing challenges by implementing creative marketing strategies and tactics. His proven track record will be invaluable as we look to rapidly increase our customer base globally."

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge Backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide.

