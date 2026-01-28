MSP360 Introduces Free Backup for Unlicensed Microsoft 365 Shared Mailboxes

New release introduces shared mailbox backup licensing with Microsoft's model for clearer, more predictable costs

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions, today announced the release of version 4.9 for MSP360 Backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace , delivering improved pricing transparency by aligning shared mailbox backup licensing with Microsoft's licensing model.

Microsoft's licensing model allows shared mailboxes to remain unlicensed as long as key conditions are met. If a shared mailbox remains below 50 GB, Microsoft does not require a license to protect it.

MSP360

New release 4.9 brings the backup licensing policy into line with that approach. Shared mailboxes that are unlicensed in Microsoft 365 and remain under 50 GB no longer require a separate MSP360 backup license. Backup licensing is only applied when Microsoft's own conditions are no longer met, making costs easier to understand and predict.

"By fully aligning shared mailbox licensing with Microsoft 365, we've made data protection costs far easier to predict," said Oleg Sapon, VP of Product Management at MSP360. "With version 4.9, we've made pricing more transparent by applying the same shared mailbox rules used by Microsoft. This helps customers reduce unnecessary costs, better forecast data protection spending, and keep all shared mailboxes protected."

The update also improves administrative clarity inside the MSP360 backup console by clearly identifying shared mailboxes, helping IT teams and MSPs quickly understand which mailboxes impact licensing and why.

Key Benefits

More transparent and predictable backup pricing

Lower backup costs in shared-mailbox-heavy environments

Reduced confusion during audits, renewals, and onboarding

Clearer visibility of shared mailboxes in the backup console

Version 4.9 of MSP360 Backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace is available immediately. More information about the update is available in the MSP360 blog .

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions, visit our site.

Media Contact:

Nika Trifo

+1 415 301 7773

[email protected]

SOURCE MSP360