MSP360 Brings Backup to AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Expanding Options for Regulated EU Organizations

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enforcement of EU regulations such as DORA and NIS2 intensifies and sovereign cloud requirements increasingly appear in public sector and enterprise RFPs, MSP360 (formerly CloudBerry Lab) today announced support for AWS European Sovereign Cloud (ESC) as a backup storage destination in MSP360 Backup PRO. The new option enables organizations to store backup data in an environment designed around EU sovereignty expectations, including operational control, data residency, and regulatory oversight considerations.

MSP360

The new option, available as Amazon S3 EU within MSP360 Backup PRO, enables managed service providers and regulated organizations to align backup storage strategies with sovereign cloud positioning, without changing their existing backup workflows.

Across Europe, procurement conversations are evolving. It is no longer sufficient to state that data resides "in an EU region." Security teams and compliance officers are increasingly asking how cloud environments are governed, who operates them, and how infrastructure is structured under regulatory pressure. This shift is particularly visible in the public sector, finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure environments.

"Sovereignty is becoming an architectural requirement, not a checkbox," said Oleg Sapon, VP of Product Management at MSP360. "We're seeing EU customers move beyond basic data residency questions to governance and operational control models. Backup strategies must evolve accordingly. By supporting AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we're giving MSPs a practical way to respond to those demands without redesigning their entire backup stack."

Sovereign Cloud Without Operational Disruption

With the addition of Amazon S3 EU as a storage destination, organizations can:

Keep existing backup plans, encryption settings, and retention policies





Maintain established restore workflows





Select a storage environment positioned around EU sovereignty expectations





Simplify compliance and procurement reviews

The update allows teams to adapt infrastructure choices while preserving operational consistency.

A Market Shift, Not a Feature Update

European regulatory enforcement is intensifying in 2026, with supervisory reviews and compliance scrutiny expanding beyond cybersecurity controls to include governance, operational resilience, and data handling practices. Sovereign cloud positioning is increasingly being treated as part of risk mitigation strategies.

While AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed to support EU sovereignty objectives, MSP360 emphasizes that compliance depends on configuration, access control, encryption, retention policies, and governance processes.

The release expands infrastructure flexibility, it does not replace compliance responsibility.

Availability

Support for AWS European Sovereign Cloud is available immediately in MSP360 Backup PRO (Standalone).

Learn how to enable Amazon S3 EU in MSP360's blog.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 software platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure. For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions, please visit our site.

Media Contact

Nika Trifo

1-415-301-7773

[email protected]

SOURCE MSP360