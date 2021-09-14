MSP360 Appoints New Vice President of Operations

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360 , a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide, has appointed Amit Kumar as its vice president of operations. He will work closely with MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig to help improve customer experience and drive profitable growth.

Kumar brings to MSP360 nearly a decade of experience in operations at several SaaS companies. Prior to MSP360, he helped the web hosting company Endurance International Group grow its revenue by more than 40 percent. He also helped build the data analytics function at SinglePlatform, which helped the SaaS product company optimize not only its customer onboarding but also overall user experience. He also helped Constant Contact with launching its new e-commerce offerings, including the roll out of an omnichannel ecommerce management tool and an AI marketing automation algorithm designed to enhance email marketing effectiveness.

"We're thrilled to have Amit join our growing team," Helwig said. "Bringing with him are his years of experience in operations within SaaS companies. We look forward to his contributions to MSP360 and introducing him to the thousands of MSPs and IT admins already benefiting from the MSP360 platform."

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge Backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

