M&T Bank Appoints Jeff Carpenter Regional President for Massachusetts

Industry veteran brings 20+ years of expertise to drive growth, reinforce commitment to customer service and lead community engagement

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) today announced the appointment of Jeff Carpenter as its new Regional President of Massachusetts. With more than two decades of corporate and specialty banking experience, Carpenter brings deep regional knowledge, financial expertise and a strong record of leadership to this role, reinforcing M&T's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.

Jeff Carpenter, Regional President for Massachusetts, M&T Bank

Carpenter has served as Executive Vice President, Head of Specialty and Corporate Banking since 2023. In his expanded role as Regional President, he will guide M&T's regional leaders – including members of its retail banking, business banking, commercial banking, wealth management, government banking and charitable teams. Carpenter will also lead the strong, collaborative Boston-based team already at the core of the region's success. An active member of the Boston community, he will continue to serve on several boards, including the YMCA of Greater Boston, Just Living Communities and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

"Jeff's appointment underscores M&T Bank's commitment to strong, local leadership in Massachusetts as we continue to grow our presence in across New England," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets. "Having been part of M&T for years, Jeff brings a deep understanding of our culture and strategy and will now lead an already strong, deeply engaged team in Boston. With his extensive experience in specialty and corporate banking and understanding of capital markets, Jeff is well positioned to drive growth, strengthen client relationships and deepen our community impact across the Commonwealth."

M&T Bank's Massachusetts' headquarters sits in the heart of Boston, at the intersection of innovation, medical research and higher education. Carpenter will focus on deepening partnerships across these sectors and shaping a forward-thinking workplace culture that anticipates the future and thrives on creativity and high performance.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team as M&T deepens its impact while supporting innovation in Massachusetts," said Carpenter. "Choosing where to bank is personal. M&T combines the strength of a large bank with local, tailored service, allowing us to support customers and communities in meaningful ways. I look forward to working across the team to strengthen client service and deliver results that help people grow their businesses, buy homes and reach their goals."

In Massachusetts, M&T Bank employs 678 people across its corporate offices and its network of 61 branches. Last year, M&T was recognized among the top 25 most charitable organizations in the state donating nearly $5 million to local nonprofits. In addition, our local employees provided 7300 hours of volunteer service.

Prior to joining M&T Bank, Carpenter led several Capital Markets, Commercial Banking and Credit teams at People's United Bank, Banco Santander and Sovereign Bank. Jeff holds a B.S. in Finance from Bentley University.

