M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for quarter ended March 31, 2018.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the initial quarter of 2018 were $2.23, up from $2.12 in the similar 2017 quarter and $2.01 in the fourth quarter of 2017.  GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter aggregated $353 million, compared with $349 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $322 million recorded in the final 2017 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2018 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 9.15%, respectively, compared with 1.15% and 8.89%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.06% and 8.03%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the recent quarter, M&T increased its reserve for litigation matters by $135 million to reflect the status of pre-existing litigation. That increase, on an after-tax basis, reduced net income by $102 million, or $.68 of diluted earnings per common share. In addition, income tax expense in the first quarter of 2018 reflects the reduction of the corporate Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the Tax Act") that was enacted on December 22, 2017. Incremental income tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to provisions of the Tax Act was $85 million, representing $.56 of diluted earnings per common share.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's financial performance, "M&T's results for the first quarter reflected several positive factors – a continued widening of the net interest margin, favorable credit results, and limited core expense growth. We continued with our capital plan by repurchasing $721 million of common stock during the quarter, while maintaining our regulatory capital levels far in excess of minimum requirements. M&T is off to a good start in 2018."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 1Q18 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q18

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17





















Net income

$

353

$

349

$

322


1

%

9

%

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

$

333

$

329

$

302


1

%

10

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.23

$

2.12

$

2.01


5

%

11

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.22

%

1.15

%

1.06

%







Annualized return on average common equity

9.15

%

8.89

%

8.03

%




























Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.26 in the first quarter of 2018, $2.15 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.04 in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Net operating income for the first three months of 2018 was $357 million, compared with $354 million in the year-earlier period and $327 million in the final quarter of 2017. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with 1.21% and 13.05%, respectively, in the initial quarter of  2017 and 1.12% and 11.77%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis aggregated $980 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 6% from $922 million in the first three months of 2017. That growth resulted from a widening of the net interest margin to 3.71% in the recent quarter from 3.34% in the initial 2017 quarter. The widening was offset, in part, by lower average earning assets of $4.8 billion, including a decline in average loans and leases of $2.0 billion, as compared with the year-earlier quarter.  Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was also $980 million. A 15 basis point widening of the net interest margin in the recent quarter was offset by a decline in average earning assets of $2.2 billion as compared with the final 2017 quarter. Average loans and leases in the recent quarter were little changed from the fourth quarter of 2017.



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 1Q18 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q18

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17





















Average earning assets

$

107,231

$

112,008

$

109,412


-4

%

-2

%

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

$

980

$

922

$

980


6

%


Net interest margin

3.71

%

3.34

%

3.56

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $43 million in the initial 2018 quarter, compared with $55 million in the corresponding 2017 quarter and $31 million in 2017's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs of loans were $41 million during the recent quarter, compared with $43 million and $27 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.  Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .19% in each of the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $865 million or .99% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2018, improved from $927 million or 1.04% a year earlier and $883 million or 1.00% at December 31, 2017. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $101 million at March 31, 2018, compared with $119 million at March 31, 2017 and $112 million at December 31, 2017.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses.  As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.02 billion or 1.16% of loans outstanding at each of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, compared with $1.00 billion or 1.12% at March 31, 2017.

Asset Quality Metrics



































Change 1Q18 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q18

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

865

$

927

$

883


-7

%

-2

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

101

$

119

$

112


-15

%

-9

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

966

$

1,046

$

995


-8

%

-3

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

235

$

280

$

244


-16

%

-4

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

.99

%

1.04

%

1.00

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,020

$

1,001

$

1,017


2

%


Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.16

%

1.12

%

1.16

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

43

$

55

$

31


-22

%

39

%

Net charge-offs

$

41

$

43

$

27


-5

%

49

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.19

%

.19

%

.12

%








_______________

(1)      Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $459 million in the recent quarter, compared with $447 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $484 million in the final quarter of 2017.  The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the initial 2017 quarter reflects higher trust income and a $23 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), partially offset by unrealized losses on investments in equity securities that, beginning in 2018, are reflected in the income statement. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, the recent quarter's distribution from BLG was more than offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues and gains realized from the sale of investment securities in 2017.

Noninterest Income



































Change 1Q18 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q18

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

87

$

85

$

96


3

%

-9

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

105


104


108


1

%

-2

%

Trust income

131


120


130


9

%

1

%

Brokerage services income

13


17


13


-23

%

5

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5


10


10


-52

%

-56

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(9)





21






Other revenues from operations

127


111


106


14

%

19

%

Total other income

$

459

$

447

$

484


3

%

-5

%

Noninterest expense totaled $933 million in the first quarter of 2018, $788 million in the year-earlier quarter and $796 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $927 million in the recent quarter, $779 million in the year-earlier period and $789 million in 2017's final quarter. The most significant factor associated with the rise in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the earlier quarters was a $135 million increase in the reserve for litigation matters. The increase in noninterest operating expenses from the fourth quarter of 2017 also reflected seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses, partially offset by a decrease in contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 1Q18 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q18

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

463

$

450

$

403


3

%

15

%

Equipment and net occupancy

75


74


71


1

%

5

%

Outside data processing and software

49


44


50


9

%

-3

%

FDIC assessments

20


29


24


-30

%

-15

%

Advertising and marketing

16


16


19


1

%

-16

%

Printing, postage and supplies

9


10


9


-4

%

9

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

7


9


7


-21

%

-6

%

Other costs of operations

294


156


213


88

%

38

%

Total other expense

$

933

$

788

$

796


18

%

17

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.0% in the first quarter of 2018, 56.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 54.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $118.6 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $123.2 billion at March 31, 2017. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $87.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $89.3 billion a year earlier. That decrease reflects the continuing repayment of acquired residential mortgage loans. Loans and leases outstanding at December 31, 2017 were $88.0 billion. The decline from the 2017 year-end to March 31, 2018 reflected acquired residential mortgage loan repayments, partially offset by growth in commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $90.9 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $97.0 billion at March 31, 2017, largely the result of lower time and trust-related deposits. Deposits outstanding at December 31, 2017 totaled $92.4 billion.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $16.2 billion a year earlier, representing 13.24% and 13.16%, respectively, of total assets.  Common shareholders' equity was $14.5 billion, or $98.60 per share, at March 31, 2018, compared with $15.0 billion, or $97.40 per share, a year-earlier.  Tangible equity per common share was $66.99 at March 31, 2018, compared with $67.16 at March 31, 2017.  Common shareholders' equity per share and tangible equity per common share were $100.03 and $69.08, respectively, at December 31, 2017.  In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.59% at March 31, 2018.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,783,282 shares of its common stock during the initial 2018 quarter at a total cost of $721 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #4268699.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm. A replay of the call will be available through Friday, April 27, 2018 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #4268699.  The event will also be archived and available by 7:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. 

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Financial Highlights











Three months ended







March 31





Amounts in thousands, except per share

2018

2017

Change

Performance












Net income

$

352,610


348,927


1

%

Net income available to common shareholders

332,749


328,567


1

%

Per common share:












Basic earnings                                 


$

2.24


2.13


5

%

Diluted earnings

2.23


2.12


5

%

Cash dividends

$

.75


.75




Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted (1)

148,905


154,949


-4

%

Period end (2)

146,799


153,781


-5

%

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.22

%

1.15

%




Average common shareholders' equity

9.15

%

8.89

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

980,326


922,259


6

%

Yield on average earning assets

4.11

%

3.67

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.64

%

.52

%




Net interest spread

3.47

%

3.15

%




Contribution of interest-free funds

.24

%

.19

%




Net interest margin

3.71

%

3.34

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.19

%

.19

%




Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$

357,498


354,035


1

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.26


2.15


5

%

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.28

%

1.21

%




Average tangible common equity

13.51

%

13.05

%




Efficiency ratio

63.98

%

56.93

%




















At March 31



Loan quality

2018

2017

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$

864,671


926,675


-7

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

101,514


119,155


-15

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

966,185


1,045,830


-8

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

235,325


280,019


-16

%














Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$

36,618


39,610


-8

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

223,611


252,552


-11

%














Renegotiated loans

$

226,829


191,343


19

%

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$

49,349


63,732


-23

%














Purchased impaired loans (6):












Outstanding customer balance

$

643,124


890,431


-28

%

Carrying amount

378,000


552,935


-32

%

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

.99

%

1.04

%




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.16

%

1.12

%









(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

(5)

Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Performance



















Net income

$

352,610


322,403


355,923


381,053


348,927

Net income available to common shareholders

332,749


302,486


335,804


360,662


328,567

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

2.24


2.01


2.22


2.36


2.13

Diluted earnings

2.23


2.01


2.21


2.35


2.12

Cash dividends

$

.75


.75


.75


.75


.75

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

148,905


150,348


151,691


153,276


154,949

Period end (2)

146,799


150,112


151,291


152,539


153,781

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.22

%

1.06

%

1.18

%

1.27

%

1.15

%

Average common shareholders' equity

9.15

%

8.03

%

8.89

%

9.67

%

8.89

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

980,326


980,457


965,962


946,936


922,259

Yield on average earning assets

4.11

%

3.93

%

3.89

%

3.79

%

3.67

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.64

%

.59

%

.57

%

.52

%

.52

%

Net interest spread

3.47

%

3.34

%

3.32

%

3.27

%

3.15

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.24

%

.22

%

.21

%

.18

%

.19

%

Net interest margin

3.71

%

3.56

%

3.53

%

3.45

%

3.34

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.19

%

.12

%

.11

%

.20

%

.19

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

357,498


326,664


360,658


385,974


354,035

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.26


2.04


2.24


2.38


2.15

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.28

%

1.12

%

1.25

%

1.33

%

1.21

%

Average tangible common equity

13.51

%

11.77

%

13.03

%

14.18

%

13.05

%

Efficiency ratio

63.98

%

54.65

%

56.00

%

52.74

%

56.93

%























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Nonaccrual loans

$

864,671


882,598


869,362


872,374


926,675

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

101,514


111,910


110,515


104,424


119,155

Total nonperforming assets

$

966,185


994,508


979,877


976,798


1,045,830

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

235,325


244,405


261,288


265,461


280,019

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

36,618


35,677


34,687


39,296


39,610

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

223,611


235,489


252,072


235,227


252,552

Renegotiated loans

$

226,829


221,513


226,672


221,892


191,343

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

     more (5)

$

49,349


47,418


56,225


57,498


63,732

Purchased impaired loans (6):



















Outstanding customer balance

$

643,124


688,091


779,340


838,476


890,431

Carrying amount

378,000


410,015


466,943


512,393


552,935

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

.99

%

1.00

%

.99

%

.98

%

1.04

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.16

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.13

%

1.12

%






(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

(5)

Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended







March 31





Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

Change

Interest income

$

1,082,150


1,006,033


8

%

Interest expense

106,633


91,773


16

Net interest income

975,517


914,260


7

Provision for credit losses

43,000


55,000


-22

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

932,517


859,260


9

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

87,306


84,692


3

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,115


104,176


1

Trust income

131,375


120,015


9

Brokerage services income

13,392


17,384


-23

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

4,637


9,691


-52

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(9,431)







Other revenues from operations

126,302


110,887


14

Total other income

458,696


446,845


3

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

463,428


449,741


3

Equipment and net occupancy

74,797


74,366


1

Outside data processing and software

48,429


44,301


9

FDIC assessments

20,280


28,827


-30

Advertising and marketing

16,248


16,110


1

Printing, postage and supplies

9,319


9,708


-4

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

6,632


8,420


-21

Other costs of operations

294,211


156,379


88

Total other expense

933,344


787,852


18

Income before income taxes

457,869


518,253


-12

Applicable income taxes

105,259


169,326


-38

Net income

$

352,610


348,927


1

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income

$

1,082,150


1,074,139


1,057,210


1,030,413


1,006,033

Interest expense

106,633


102,689


100,076


92,213


91,773

Net interest income

975,517


971,450


957,134


938,200


914,260

Provision for credit losses

43,000


31,000


30,000


52,000


55,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

932,517


940,450


927,134


886,200


859,260

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

87,306


96,235


96,737


86,163


84,692

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,115


107,783


109,356


106,057


104,176

Trust income

131,375


129,669


124,900


126,797


120,015

Brokerage services income

13,392


12,768


14,676


16,617


17,384

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

4,637


10,468


7,058


8,084


9,691

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(9,431)


21,296





(17)



Other revenues from operations

126,302


105,834


106,702


117,115


110,887

Total other income

458,696


484,053


459,429


460,816


446,845

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

463,428


402,394


398,605


398,054


449,741

Equipment and net occupancy

74,797


71,363


75,558


73,797


74,366

Outside data processing and software

48,429


50,033


45,761


44,575


44,301

FDIC assessments

20,280


23,722


23,969


25,353


28,827

Advertising and marketing

16,248


19,366


17,403


16,324


16,110

Printing, postage and supplies

9,319


8,563


8,732


8,957


9,708

Amortization of core deposit and other 
     intangible assets

6,632


7,025


7,808


8,113


8,420

Other costs of operations

294,211


213,347


228,189


175,462


156,379

Total other expense

933,344


795,813


806,025


750,635


787,852

Income before income taxes

457,869


628,690


580,538


596,381


518,253

Applicable income taxes

105,259


306,287


224,615


215,328


169,326

Net income

$

352,610


322,403


355,923


381,053


348,927

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31





Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,291,664


1,286,962



%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

6,135,434


6,945,149


-12

Federal funds sold

1,000







Trading account

141,134


174,854


-19

Investment securities

14,066,564


15,968,415


-12

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

21,697,522


22,295,376


-3

Real estate - commercial

33,753,506


33,071,654


2

Real estate - consumer

18,960,946


21,724,491


-13

Consumer

13,298,775


12,221,481


9

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

87,710,749


89,313,002


-2

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,019,671


1,001,430


2

Net loans and leases

86,691,078


88,311,572


-2

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

64,957


94,535


-31

Other assets

5,637,881


5,848,652


-4

Total assets

$

118,622,824


123,223,251


-4

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

31,817,516


34,279,591


-7

%

Interest-bearing deposits

58,851,050


62,570,167


-6

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

278,064


192,763


44

Total deposits

90,946,630


97,042,521


-6

Short-term borrowings

1,626,129


185,102




Accrued interest and other liabilities

1,749,320


1,694,905


3

Long-term borrowings

8,591,051


8,087,619


6

Total liabilities

102,913,130


107,010,147


-4

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,231,500


1,231,500




Common

14,478,194


14,981,604


-3

Total shareholders' equity

15,709,694


16,213,104


-3

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

118,622,824


123,223,251


-4

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,291,664


1,420,888


1,368,252


1,344,478


1,286,962

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

6,135,434


5,078,903


6,306,484


5,023,829


6,945,149

Federal funds sold

1,000








1,000



Trading account

141,134


132,909


170,516


174,646


174,854

Investment securities

14,066,564


14,664,525


15,073,926


15,816,060


15,968,415

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

21,697,522


21,742,651


21,743,251


22,191,051


22,295,376

Real estate - commercial

33,753,506


33,366,373


32,914,288


33,348,991


33,071,654

Real estate - consumer

18,960,946


19,613,344


20,265,162


20,960,171


21,724,491

Consumer

13,298,775


13,266,615


13,002,433


12,580,342


12,221,481

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

87,710,749


87,988,983


87,925,134


89,080,555


89,313,002

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,019,671


1,017,198


1,013,326


1,008,225


1,001,430

Net loans and leases

86,691,078


86,971,785


86,911,808


88,072,330


88,311,572

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

64,957


71,589


78,614


86,422


94,535

Other assets

5,637,881


5,659,776


5,899,092


5,784,690


5,848,652

Total assets

$

118,622,824


118,593,487


120,401,804


120,896,567


123,223,251





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

31,817,516


33,975,180


33,111,246


32,366,426


34,279,591

Interest-bearing deposits

58,851,050


58,278,970


60,170,133


60,978,895


62,570,167

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

278,064


177,996


232,014


195,617


192,763

Total deposits

90,946,630


92,432,146


93,513,393


93,540,938


97,042,521

Short-term borrowings

1,626,129


175,099


200,768


1,695,453


185,102

Accrued interest and other liabilities

1,749,320


1,593,993


1,791,946


1,727,059


1,694,905

Long-term borrowings

8,591,051


8,141,430


8,577,645


7,649,580


8,087,619

Total liabilities

102,913,130


102,342,668


104,083,752


104,613,030


107,010,147

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,231,500


1,231,500


1,231,500


1,231,500


1,231,500

Common

14,478,194


15,019,319


15,086,552


15,052,037


14,981,604

Total shareholders' equity

15,709,694


16,250,819


16,318,052


16,283,537


16,213,104

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

118,622,824


118,593,487


120,401,804


120,896,567


123,223,251

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance




March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2018 from


Dollars in millions

2018

2017

2017

March 31,

December 31,




Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2017

2017


ASSETS

































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

4,941


1.53

%

6,152


.80

%

6,680


1.31

%

-20

%

-26

%

Federal funds sold

3


1.85




















Trading account

54


3.00


60


2.20


87


1.31


-10


-38


Investment securities

14,467


2.33


15,999


2.43


14,808


2.30


-10


-2


Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

































Commercial, financial, etc.

21,547


4.28


22,290


3.66


21,562


4.06


-3





Real estate - commercial

33,652


4.73


33,175


4.18


33,138


4.61


1


2


Real estate - consumer

19,274


4.06


22,179


3.92


19,974


4.03


-13


-4


Consumer

13,293


5.00


12,153


4.68


13,163


4.91


9


1


Total loans and leases, net

87,766


4.55


89,797


4.09


87,837


4.40


-2





Total earning assets

107,231


4.11


112,008


3.67


109,412


3.93


-4


-2


Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593












Core deposit and other intangible assets

68






98






75






-31


-9


Other assets

5,792






6,279






6,146






-8


-6


Total assets

$

117,684






122,978






120,226






-4

%

-2

%



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Interest-bearing deposits

































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

52,504


.31


53,260


.20


53,436


.29


-1

%

-2

%

Time deposits

6,320


.70


9,561


.81


6,888


.70


-34


-8


Deposits at Cayman Islands office

248


.62


192


.56


215


.61


29


15


Total interest-bearing deposits

59,072


.36


63,013


.29


60,539


.34


-6


-2


Short-term borrowings

280


1.28


184


.48


178


.81


52


58


Long-term borrowings

8,606


2.54


8,423


2.25


8,464


2.37


2


2


Total interest-bearing liabilities

67,958


.64


71,620


.52


69,181


.59


-5


-2


Noninterest-bearing deposits

32,047






33,287






32,930






-4


-3


Other liabilities

1,620






1,748






1,844






-7


-12


Total liabilities

101,625






106,655






103,955






-5


-2


Shareholders' equity

16,059






16,323






16,271






-2


-1


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

117,684






122,978






120,226






-4

%

-2

%



































Net interest spread





3.47






3.15






3.34










Contribution of interest-free funds





.24






.19






.22










Net interest margin





3.71

%




3.34

%




3.56

%








Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended



March 31



2018

2017

Income statement data








In thousands, except per share








Net income








Net income

$

352,610


348,927

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

4,888


5,108

Net operating income

$

357,498


354,035











Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.23


2.12

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.03


.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.26


2.15











Other expense








Other expense

$

933,344


787,852

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(6,632)


(8,420)

Noninterest operating expense

$

926,712


779,432











Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

926,712


779,432

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

980,326


922,259

Other income

458,696


446,845

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(9,431)




Denominator

$

1,448,453


1,369,104

Efficiency ratio

63.98

%

56.93

%

Balance sheet data








In millions








Average assets








Average assets

$

117,684


122,978

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(68)


(98)

Deferred taxes

18


39

Average tangible assets

$

113,041


118,326

Average common equity








Average total equity

$

16,059


16,323

Preferred stock

(1,232)


(1,232)

Average common equity

14,827


15,091

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(68)


(98)

Deferred taxes

18


39

Average tangible common equity

$

10,184


10,439











At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$

118,623


123,223

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(65)


(95)

Deferred taxes

17


38

Total tangible assets

$

113,982


118,573

Total common equity








Total equity

$

15,710


16,213

Preferred stock

(1,232)


(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock

(3)


(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends

14,475


14,978

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(65)


(95)

Deferred taxes

17


38

Total tangible common equity

$

9,834


10,328




(1)

After any related tax effect.


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

352,610


322,403


355,923


381,053


348,927

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

4,888


4,261


4,735


4,921


5,108

Net operating income

$

357,498


326,664


360,658


385,974


354,035





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.23


2.01


2.21


2.35


2.12

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.03


.03


.03


.03


.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.26


2.04


2.24


2.38


2.15





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

933,344


795,813


806,025


750,635


787,852

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(6,632)


(7,025)


(7,808)


(8,113)


(8,420)

Noninterest operating expense

$

926,712


788,788


798,217


742,522


779,432





















Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

926,712


788,788


798,217


742,522


779,432

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

980,326


980,457


965,962


946,936


922,259

Other income

458,696


484,053


459,429


460,816


446,845

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(9,431)


21,296





(17)



Denominator

$

1,448,453


1,443,214


1,425,391


1,407,769


1,369,104

Efficiency ratio

63.98

%

54.65

%

56.00

%

52.74

%

56.93

%





















Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

117,684


120,226


119,515


120,765


122,978

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(68)


(75)


(82)


(90)


(98)

Deferred taxes

18


26


32


35


39

Average tangible assets

$

113,041


115,584


114,872


116,117


118,326





















Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

16,059


16,271


16,301


16,285


16,323

Preferred stock

(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)

Average common equity

14,827


15,039


15,069


15,053


15,091

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(68)


(75)


(82)


(90)


(98)

Deferred taxes

18


26


32


35


39

Average tangible common equity

$

10,184


10,397


10,426


10,405


10,439





















At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

118,623


118,593


120,402


120,897


123,223

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(65)


(72)


(79)


(86)


(95)

Deferred taxes

17


19


31


33


38

Total tangible assets

$

113,982


113,947


115,761


116,251


118,573





















Total common equity



















Total equity

$

15,710


16,251


16,318


16,284


16,213

Preferred stock

(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)


(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends

14,475


15,016


15,083


15,049


14,978

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(65)


(72)


(79)


(86)


(95)

Deferred taxes

17


19


31


33


38

Total tangible common equity

$

9,834


10,370


10,442


10,403


10,328




(1)

After any related tax effect.

 

