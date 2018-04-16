M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the initial quarter of 2018 were $2.23, up from $2.12 in the similar 2017 quarter and $2.01 in the fourth quarter of 2017. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter aggregated $353 million, compared with $349 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $322 million recorded in the final 2017 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2018 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 9.15%, respectively, compared with 1.15% and 8.89%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.06% and 8.03%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the recent quarter, M&T increased its reserve for litigation matters by $135 million to reflect the status of pre-existing litigation. That increase, on an after-tax basis, reduced net income by $102 million, or $.68 of diluted earnings per common share. In addition, income tax expense in the first quarter of 2018 reflects the reduction of the corporate Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the Tax Act") that was enacted on December 22, 2017. Incremental income tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to provisions of the Tax Act was $85 million, representing $.56 of diluted earnings per common share.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's financial performance, "M&T's results for the first quarter reflected several positive factors – a continued widening of the net interest margin, favorable credit results, and limited core expense growth. We continued with our capital plan by repurchasing $721 million of common stock during the quarter, while maintaining our regulatory capital levels far in excess of minimum requirements. M&T is off to a good start in 2018."

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.26 in the first quarter of 2018, $2.15 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.04 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net operating income for the first three months of 2018 was $357 million, compared with $354 million in the year-earlier period and $327 million in the final quarter of 2017. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with 1.21% and 13.05%, respectively, in the initial quarter of 2017 and 1.12% and 11.77%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis aggregated $980 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 6% from $922 million in the first three months of 2017. That growth resulted from a widening of the net interest margin to 3.71% in the recent quarter from 3.34% in the initial 2017 quarter. The widening was offset, in part, by lower average earning assets of $4.8 billion, including a decline in average loans and leases of $2.0 billion, as compared with the year-earlier quarter. Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was also $980 million. A 15 basis point widening of the net interest margin in the recent quarter was offset by a decline in average earning assets of $2.2 billion as compared with the final 2017 quarter. Average loans and leases in the recent quarter were little changed from the fourth quarter of 2017.











































Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $43 million in the initial 2018 quarter, compared with $55 million in the corresponding 2017 quarter and $31 million in 2017's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs of loans were $41 million during the recent quarter, compared with $43 million and $27 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .19% in each of the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $865 million or .99% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2018, improved from $927 million or 1.04% a year earlier and $883 million or 1.00% at December 31, 2017. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $101 million at March 31, 2018, compared with $119 million at March 31, 2017 and $112 million at December 31, 2017.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.02 billion or 1.16% of loans outstanding at each of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, compared with $1.00 billion or 1.12% at March 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $459 million in the recent quarter, compared with $447 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $484 million in the final quarter of 2017. The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the initial 2017 quarter reflects higher trust income and a $23 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), partially offset by unrealized losses on investments in equity securities that, beginning in 2018, are reflected in the income statement. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, the recent quarter's distribution from BLG was more than offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues and gains realized from the sale of investment securities in 2017.

Noninterest expense totaled $933 million in the first quarter of 2018, $788 million in the year-earlier quarter and $796 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $927 million in the recent quarter, $779 million in the year-earlier period and $789 million in 2017's final quarter. The most significant factor associated with the rise in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the earlier quarters was a $135 million increase in the reserve for litigation matters. The increase in noninterest operating expenses from the fourth quarter of 2017 also reflected seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses, partially offset by a decrease in contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.0% in the first quarter of 2018, 56.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 54.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $118.6 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $123.2 billion at March 31, 2017. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $87.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $89.3 billion a year earlier. That decrease reflects the continuing repayment of acquired residential mortgage loans. Loans and leases outstanding at December 31, 2017 were $88.0 billion. The decline from the 2017 year-end to March 31, 2018 reflected acquired residential mortgage loan repayments, partially offset by growth in commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $90.9 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $97.0 billion at March 31, 2017, largely the result of lower time and trust-related deposits. Deposits outstanding at December 31, 2017 totaled $92.4 billion.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $16.2 billion a year earlier, representing 13.24% and 13.16%, respectively, of total assets. Common shareholders' equity was $14.5 billion, or $98.60 per share, at March 31, 2018, compared with $15.0 billion, or $97.40 per share, a year-earlier. Tangible equity per common share was $66.99 at March 31, 2018, compared with $67.16 at March 31, 2017. Common shareholders' equity per share and tangible equity per common share were $100.03 and $69.08, respectively, at December 31, 2017. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.59% at March 31, 2018.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,783,282 shares of its common stock during the initial 2018 quarter at a total cost of $721 million.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Financial Highlights





















Three months ended















March 31











Amounts in thousands, except per share

2018



2017



Change



Performance

























Net income

$ 352,610





348,927





1 %

Net income available to common shareholders



332,749





328,567





1 %

Per common share:

























Basic earnings

$ 2.24





2.13





5 %

Diluted earnings



2.23





2.12





5 %

Cash dividends

$ .75





.75





—



Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



148,905





154,949





-4 %

Period end (2)



146,799





153,781





-5 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



1.22 %



1.15 %









Average common shareholders' equity



9.15 %



8.89 %









Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 980,326





922,259





6 %

Yield on average earning assets



4.11 %



3.67 %









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.64 %



.52 %









Net interest spread



3.47 %



3.15 %









Contribution of interest-free funds



.24 %



.19 %









Net interest margin



3.71 %



3.34 %









Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.19 %



.19 %









Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income

$ 357,498





354,035





1 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.26





2.15





5 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



1.28 %



1.21 %









Average tangible common equity



13.51 %



13.05 %









Efficiency ratio



63.98 %



56.93 %









































At March 31







Loan quality

2018



2017



Change



Nonaccrual loans

$ 864,671





926,675





-7 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



101,514





119,155





-15 %

Total nonperforming assets

$ 966,185





1,045,830





-8 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 235,325





280,019





-16 %





























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 36,618





39,610





-8 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



223,611





252,552





-11 %





























Renegotiated loans

$ 226,829





191,343





19 %

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$ 49,349





63,732





-23 %





























Purchased impaired loans (6):

























Outstanding customer balance

$ 643,124





890,431





-28 %

Carrying amount



378,000





552,935





-32 %

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



.99 %



1.04 %









Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.16 %



1.12 %





















(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Performance







































Net income

$ 352,610





322,403





355,923





381,053





348,927

Net income available to common shareholders



332,749





302,486





335,804





360,662





328,567

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 2.24





2.01





2.22





2.36





2.13

Diluted earnings



2.23





2.01





2.21





2.35





2.12

Cash dividends

$ .75





.75





.75





.75





.75

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



148,905





150,348





151,691





153,276





154,949

Period end (2)



146,799





150,112





151,291





152,539





153,781

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.22 %



1.06 %



1.18 %



1.27 %



1.15 % Average common shareholders' equity



9.15 %



8.03 %



8.89 %



9.67 %



8.89 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 980,326





980,457





965,962





946,936





922,259

Yield on average earning assets



4.11 %



3.93 %



3.89 %



3.79 %



3.67 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.64 %



.59 %



.57 %



.52 %



.52 % Net interest spread



3.47 %



3.34 %



3.32 %



3.27 %



3.15 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.24 %



.22 %



.21 %



.18 %



.19 % Net interest margin



3.71 %



3.56 %



3.53 %



3.45 %



3.34 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.19 %



.12 %



.11 %



.20 %



.19 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 357,498





326,664





360,658





385,974





354,035

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.26





2.04





2.24





2.38





2.15

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.25 %



1.33 %



1.21 % Average tangible common equity



13.51 %



11.77 %



13.03 %



14.18 %



13.05 % Efficiency ratio



63.98 %



54.65 %



56.00 %



52.74 %



56.93 %













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Nonaccrual loans

$ 864,671





882,598





869,362





872,374





926,675

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



101,514





111,910





110,515





104,424





119,155

Total nonperforming assets

$ 966,185





994,508





979,877





976,798





1,045,830

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 235,325





244,405





261,288





265,461





280,019

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 36,618





35,677





34,687





39,296





39,610

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



223,611





235,489





252,072





235,227





252,552

Renegotiated loans

$ 226,829





221,513





226,672





221,892





191,343

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$ 49,349





47,418





56,225





57,498





63,732

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

$ 643,124





688,091





779,340





838,476





890,431

Carrying amount



378,000





410,015





466,943





512,393





552,935

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



.99 %



1.00 %



.99 %



.98 %



1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.16 %



1.16 %



1.15 %



1.13 %



1.12 %











(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended















March 31











Dollars in thousands

2018



2017



Change



Interest income

$ 1,082,150





1,006,033





8 %

Interest expense



106,633





91,773





16



Net interest income



975,517





914,260





7



Provision for credit losses



43,000





55,000





-22



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



932,517





859,260





9



Other income

























Mortgage banking revenues



87,306





84,692





3



Service charges on deposit accounts



105,115





104,176





1



Trust income



131,375





120,015





9



Brokerage services income



13,392





17,384





-23



Trading account and foreign exchange gains



4,637





9,691





-52



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(9,431)





—





—



Other revenues from operations



126,302





110,887





14



Total other income



458,696





446,845





3



Other expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



463,428





449,741





3



Equipment and net occupancy



74,797





74,366





1



Outside data processing and software



48,429





44,301





9



FDIC assessments



20,280





28,827





-30



Advertising and marketing



16,248





16,110





1



Printing, postage and supplies



9,319





9,708





-4



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



6,632





8,420





-21



Other costs of operations



294,211





156,379





88



Total other expense



933,344





787,852





18



Income before income taxes



457,869





518,253





-12



Applicable income taxes



105,259





169,326





-38



Net income

$ 352,610





348,927





1 %



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Interest income

$ 1,082,150





1,074,139





1,057,210





1,030,413





1,006,033

Interest expense



106,633





102,689





100,076





92,213





91,773

Net interest income



975,517





971,450





957,134





938,200





914,260

Provision for credit losses



43,000





31,000





30,000





52,000





55,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



932,517





940,450





927,134





886,200





859,260

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



87,306





96,235





96,737





86,163





84,692

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,115





107,783





109,356





106,057





104,176

Trust income



131,375





129,669





124,900





126,797





120,015

Brokerage services income



13,392





12,768





14,676





16,617





17,384

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



4,637





10,468





7,058





8,084





9,691

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(9,431)





21,296





—





(17)





—

Other revenues from operations



126,302





105,834





106,702





117,115





110,887

Total other income



458,696





484,053





459,429





460,816





446,845

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



463,428





402,394





398,605





398,054





449,741

Equipment and net occupancy



74,797





71,363





75,558





73,797





74,366

Outside data processing and software



48,429





50,033





45,761





44,575





44,301

FDIC assessments



20,280





23,722





23,969





25,353





28,827

Advertising and marketing



16,248





19,366





17,403





16,324





16,110

Printing, postage and supplies



9,319





8,563





8,732





8,957





9,708

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



6,632





7,025





7,808





8,113





8,420

Other costs of operations



294,211





213,347





228,189





175,462





156,379

Total other expense



933,344





795,813





806,025





750,635





787,852

Income before income taxes



457,869





628,690





580,538





596,381





518,253

Applicable income taxes



105,259





306,287





224,615





215,328





169,326

Net income

$ 352,610





322,403





355,923





381,053





348,927



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





March 31











Dollars in thousands

2018



2017



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,291,664





1,286,962





—

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



6,135,434





6,945,149





-12



Federal funds sold



1,000





—





—



Trading account



141,134





174,854





-19



Investment securities



14,066,564





15,968,415





-12



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



21,697,522





22,295,376





-3



Real estate - commercial



33,753,506





33,071,654





2



Real estate - consumer



18,960,946





21,724,491





-13



Consumer



13,298,775





12,221,481





9



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



87,710,749





89,313,002





-2



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,019,671





1,001,430





2



Net loans and leases



86,691,078





88,311,572





-2



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



64,957





94,535





-31



Other assets



5,637,881





5,848,652





-4



Total assets

$ 118,622,824





123,223,251





-4

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 31,817,516





34,279,591





-7

% Interest-bearing deposits



58,851,050





62,570,167





-6



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



278,064





192,763





44



Total deposits



90,946,630





97,042,521





-6



Short-term borrowings



1,626,129





185,102





—



Accrued interest and other liabilities



1,749,320





1,694,905





3



Long-term borrowings



8,591,051





8,087,619





6



Total liabilities



102,913,130





107,010,147





-4



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,231,500





1,231,500





—



Common



14,478,194





14,981,604





-3



Total shareholders' equity



15,709,694





16,213,104





-3



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 118,622,824





123,223,251





-4

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend













March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,291,664





1,420,888





1,368,252





1,344,478





1,286,962

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



6,135,434





5,078,903





6,306,484





5,023,829





6,945,149

Federal funds sold



1,000





—





—





1,000





—

Trading account



141,134





132,909





170,516





174,646





174,854

Investment securities



14,066,564





14,664,525





15,073,926





15,816,060





15,968,415

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



21,697,522





21,742,651





21,743,251





22,191,051





22,295,376

Real estate - commercial



33,753,506





33,366,373





32,914,288





33,348,991





33,071,654

Real estate - consumer



18,960,946





19,613,344





20,265,162





20,960,171





21,724,491

Consumer



13,298,775





13,266,615





13,002,433





12,580,342





12,221,481

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



87,710,749





87,988,983





87,925,134





89,080,555





89,313,002

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,019,671





1,017,198





1,013,326





1,008,225





1,001,430

Net loans and leases



86,691,078





86,971,785





86,911,808





88,072,330





88,311,572

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



64,957





71,589





78,614





86,422





94,535

Other assets



5,637,881





5,659,776





5,899,092





5,784,690





5,848,652

Total assets

$ 118,622,824





118,593,487





120,401,804





120,896,567





123,223,251











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 31,817,516





33,975,180





33,111,246





32,366,426





34,279,591

Interest-bearing deposits



58,851,050





58,278,970





60,170,133





60,978,895





62,570,167

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



278,064





177,996





232,014





195,617





192,763

Total deposits



90,946,630





92,432,146





93,513,393





93,540,938





97,042,521

Short-term borrowings



1,626,129





175,099





200,768





1,695,453





185,102

Accrued interest and other liabilities



1,749,320





1,593,993





1,791,946





1,727,059





1,694,905

Long-term borrowings



8,591,051





8,141,430





8,577,645





7,649,580





8,087,619

Total liabilities



102,913,130





102,342,668





104,083,752





104,613,030





107,010,147

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500

Common



14,478,194





15,019,319





15,086,552





15,052,037





14,981,604

Total shareholders' equity



15,709,694





16,250,819





16,318,052





16,283,537





16,213,104

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 118,622,824





118,593,487





120,401,804





120,896,567





123,223,251



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance









March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2018 from





Dollars in millions

2018



2017



2017



March 31,



December 31,









Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2017



2017





ASSETS



































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 4,941





1.53

%

6,152





.80

%

6,680





1.31

%

-20

%

-26

%

Federal funds sold



3





1.85





—





—





—





—





—





—





Trading account



54





3.00





60





2.20





87





1.31





-10





-38





Investment securities



14,467





2.33





15,999





2.43





14,808





2.30





-10





-2





Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



































































Commercial, financial, etc.



21,547





4.28





22,290





3.66





21,562





4.06





-3





—





Real estate - commercial



33,652





4.73





33,175





4.18





33,138





4.61





1





2





Real estate - consumer



19,274





4.06





22,179





3.92





19,974





4.03





-13





-4





Consumer



13,293





5.00





12,153





4.68





13,163





4.91





9





1





Total loans and leases, net



87,766





4.55





89,797





4.09





87,837





4.40





-2





—





Total earning assets



107,231





4.11





112,008





3.67





109,412





3.93





-4





-2





Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—





Core deposit and other intangible assets



68













98













75













-31





-9





Other assets



5,792













6,279













6,146













-8





-6





Total assets

$ 117,684













122,978













120,226













-4

%

-2

%







































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































































Interest-bearing deposits



































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 52,504





.31





53,260





.20





53,436





.29





-1

%

-2

%

Time deposits



6,320





.70





9,561





.81





6,888





.70





-34





-8





Deposits at Cayman Islands office



248





.62





192





.56





215





.61





29





15





Total interest-bearing deposits



59,072





.36





63,013





.29





60,539





.34





-6





-2





Short-term borrowings



280





1.28





184





.48





178





.81





52





58





Long-term borrowings



8,606





2.54





8,423





2.25





8,464





2.37





2





2





Total interest-bearing liabilities



67,958





.64





71,620





.52





69,181





.59





-5





-2





Noninterest-bearing deposits



32,047













33,287













32,930













-4





-3





Other liabilities



1,620













1,748













1,844













-7





-12





Total liabilities



101,625













106,655













103,955













-5





-2





Shareholders' equity



16,059













16,323













16,271













-2





-1





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 117,684













122,978













120,226













-4

%

-2

%







































































Net interest spread











3.47













3.15













3.34





















Contribution of interest-free funds











.24













.19













.22





















Net interest margin











3.71

%









3.34

%









3.56

%



















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended







March 31







2018



2017



Income statement data

















In thousands, except per share

















Net income

















Net income

$ 352,610





348,927



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



4,888





5,108



Net operating income

$ 357,498





354,035























Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.23





2.12



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.03





.03



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 2.26





2.15























Other expense

















Other expense

$ 933,344





787,852



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(6,632)





(8,420)



Noninterest operating expense

$ 926,712





779,432























Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 926,712





779,432



Taxable-equivalent net interest income



980,326





922,259



Other income



458,696





446,845



Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(9,431)





—



Denominator

$ 1,448,453





1,369,104



Efficiency ratio



63.98 %



56.93 %

Balance sheet data

















In millions

















Average assets

















Average assets

$ 117,684





122,978



Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)



Core deposit and other intangible assets



(68)





(98)



Deferred taxes



18





39



Average tangible assets

$ 113,041





118,326



Average common equity

















Average total equity

$ 16,059





16,323



Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)



Average common equity



14,827





15,091



Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)



Core deposit and other intangible assets



(68)





(98)



Deferred taxes



18





39



Average tangible common equity

$ 10,184





10,439























At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets

$ 118,623





123,223



Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)



Core deposit and other intangible assets



(65)





(95)



Deferred taxes



17





38



Total tangible assets

$ 113,982





118,573



Total common equity

















Total equity

$ 15,710





16,213



Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)



Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



(3)





(3)



Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends



14,475





14,978



Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)



Core deposit and other intangible assets



(65)





(95)



Deferred taxes



17





38



Total tangible common equity

$ 9,834





10,328











(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 352,610





322,403





355,923





381,053





348,927

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



4,888





4,261





4,735





4,921





5,108

Net operating income

$ 357,498





326,664





360,658





385,974





354,035











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.23





2.01





2.21





2.35





2.12

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.03





.03





.03





.03





.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 2.26





2.04





2.24





2.38





2.15











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 933,344





795,813





806,025





750,635





787,852

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(6,632)





(7,025)





(7,808)





(8,113)





(8,420)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 926,712





788,788





798,217





742,522





779,432











































Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 926,712





788,788





798,217





742,522





779,432

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



980,326





980,457





965,962





946,936





922,259

Other income



458,696





484,053





459,429





460,816





446,845

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(9,431)





21,296





—





(17)





—

Denominator

$ 1,448,453





1,443,214





1,425,391





1,407,769





1,369,104

Efficiency ratio



63.98 %



54.65 %



56.00 %



52.74 %



56.93 %









































Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 117,684





120,226





119,515





120,765





122,978

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(68)





(75)





(82)





(90)





(98)

Deferred taxes



18





26





32





35





39

Average tangible assets

$ 113,041





115,584





114,872





116,117





118,326











































Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 16,059





16,271





16,301





16,285





16,323

Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Average common equity



14,827





15,039





15,069





15,053





15,091

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(68)





(75)





(82)





(90)





(98)

Deferred taxes



18





26





32





35





39

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,184





10,397





10,426





10,405





10,439











































At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 118,623





118,593





120,402





120,897





123,223

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(65)





(72)





(79)





(86)





(95)

Deferred taxes



17





19





31





33





38

Total tangible assets

$ 113,982





113,947





115,761





116,251





118,573











































Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 15,710





16,251





16,318





16,284





16,213

Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



(3)





(3)





(3)





(3)





(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends



14,475





15,016





15,083





15,049





14,978

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(65)





(72)





(79)





(86)





(95)

Deferred taxes



17





19





31





33





38

Total tangible common equity

$ 9,834





10,370





10,442





10,403





10,328









(1) After any related tax effect.

