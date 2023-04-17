M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Apr 17, 2023, 06:05 ET
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $2.62 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $702 million in the recent quarter, $362 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $765 million in the final 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.53% and 12.59%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's first quarter and $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. M&T incurred no merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strength of M&T's diversified community banking model and prudent management have positioned M&T to continue to deliver for our customers. First quarter net income nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter. These results reflect loan growth, steady credit quality, a strong liquidity position and, as in past years, seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expense. M&T's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.15% at March 31, 2023 compared with 10.44% at last year's end."
Earnings Highlights
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Net income
$
702
$
362
$
765
94
%
-8
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
676
$
340
$
739
99
%
-9
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.01
$
2.62
$
4.29
53
%
-7
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.40
%
.97
%
1.53
%
Annualized return on average common equity
11.74
%
8.55
%
12.59
%
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2023.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.09 in the first quarter of 2023, $2.73 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.57 in last year's fourth quarter. Net operating income was $715 million in 2023's initial quarter, compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $812 million in the final quarter of 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 quarter and 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.832 billion in the recent quarter, up 102% from $907 million earned in the first quarter of 2022. That improvement reflected a $45.4 billion or 33% increase in average earning assets, largely attributable to the acquisition of People's United, and a 139 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 4.04% from 2.65% resulting from a rising interest rate environment. In the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.841 billion, the net interest margin was 4.06% and average earning assets were $179.9 billion. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2022's fourth quarter is reflective of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023 while the impact of the slightly lower net interest margin was offset by a $4.16 billion increase in average earning assets.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Average earning assets
$
184,069
$
138,624
$
179,914
33
%
2
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,832
$
907
$
1,841
102
%
—
Net interest margin
4.04
%
2.65
%
4.06
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $10 million in the year-earlier quarter and $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher levels of provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with 2022's first quarter reflect the impact of weaker forecasted economic conditions on several loan categories and higher outstanding loan balances on which to estimate credit losses. Charge-offs of loans, net of recoveries of previously charged-off loans, were $70 million in the first quarter of 2023, $7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $40 million in 2022's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .22% and .03% in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Nonaccrual loans were $2.56 billion or 1.92% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $2.44 billion or 1.85% at December 31, 2022 and $2.13 billion or 2.32% at March 31, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with March 31, 2022 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled $605 million and $572 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $44 million at March 31, 2023, $24 million at March 31, 2022 and $41 million at December 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses. For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.98 billion or 1.49% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 and $1.93 billion or 1.46% at December 31, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,557
$
2,134
$
2,439
20
%
5
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
44
$
24
$
41
89
%
8
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,601
$
2,158
$
2,480
21
%
5
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
407
$
777
$
491
-48
%
-17
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.92
%
2.32
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,975
$
1,472
$
1,925
34
%
3
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.49
%
1.60
%
1.46
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
120
$
10
$
90
—
33
%
Net charge-offs
$
70
$
7
$
40
—
74
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.22
%
.03
%
.12
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $587 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $541 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact from People's United (predominantly service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees and trust income), offset, in part, by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans originated for sale and a decrease in residential mortgage servicing income, lower insurance revenues reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in last year's fourth quarter and a reduced distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") as compared with the year-earlier quarter. Noninterest income was $682 million in 2022's fourth quarter. The comparative decrease in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $20 million distribution from BLG received in the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Income
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
85
$
109
$
82
-22
%
4
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
113
102
106
12
%
7
%
Trust income
194
169
195
15
%
-1
%
Brokerage services income
24
20
22
19
%
7
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
12
5
14
117
%
-17
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
—
(1)
(4)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
159
137
267
17
%
-40
%
Total
$
587
$
541
$
682
9
%
-14
%
Trust income associated with M&T's Collective Investment Trust business that is expected to be sold in the current quarter totaled approximately $45 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $42 million in each of the first and fourth quarters of 2022. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in each of those periods. In addition to expenses associated with those operations, professional services expense associated with the pending sale was $5 million in the recent quarter.
Noninterest expense totaled $1.359 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $960 million in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.408 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.342 billion in the recent quarter, $941 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.346 billion in 2022's fourth quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition, higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including incentive compensation, a rise in outside data processing and software costs, advertising and marketing expenses, FDIC assessments and professional services. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation recorded in the 2022 quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including approximately $99 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense. Those seasonal expenses totaled $74 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
808
$
578
$
697
40
%
16
%
Equipment and net occupancy
127
86
137
48
%
-7
%
Outside data processing and software
106
80
108
33
%
-2
%
FDIC assessments
30
16
24
91
%
24
%
Advertising and marketing
31
16
32
94
%
-5
%
Printing, postage and supplies
14
10
15
40
%
-6
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
17
1
18
—
-2
%
Other costs of operations
226
173
377
30
%
-40
%
Total
$
1,359
$
960
$
1,408
42
%
-3
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023, 64.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $203.0 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.9 billion and $200.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and December 31, 2022 as compared with March 31, 2022 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $159.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022. The three percent decline in total deposits since December 31, 2022 includes the impact of seasonal decreases and customer use of off-balance sheet investment products.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.4 billion or 12.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022 and $25.3 billion or 12.61% at December 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023, compared with $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, a year earlier and $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $88.81 at March 31, 2023, $89.33 at March 31, 2022 and $86.59 at December 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.15% at March 31, 2023, compared with 10.44% three months earlier.
M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million, compared with 3,664,887 shares at an average cost per share of $163.72 and total cost of $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2022.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ123. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 24, 2023 by calling (800) 753-6121, or (402) 220-2676 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations, including statements regarding expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook, are also forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; international conflicts, domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values of loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2022
Change
Performance
Net income
$
701,624
362,174
94
%
Net income available to common shareholders
675,511
339,590
99
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.03
2.63
53
%
Diluted earnings
4.01
2.62
53
%
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.20
8
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
168,410
129,416
30
%
Period end (2)
165,865
129,080
28
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.40
%
.97
%
Average common shareholders' equity
11.74
%
8.55
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,831,726
907,408
102
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.16
%
2.72
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.86
%
.13
%
Net interest spread
3.30
%
2.59
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.74
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
2.65
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.22
%
.03
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
714,935
375,999
90
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.09
2.73
50
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.49
%
1.04
%
Average tangible common equity
19.00
%
12.44
%
Efficiency ratio
55.5
%
64.9
%
At March 31
Loan quality
2023
2022
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,556,799
2,134,231
20
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
44,567
23,524
89
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,601,366
2,157,755
21
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
407,457
776,751
-48
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
42,102
46,151
-9
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
306,049
689,831
-56
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.92
%
2.32
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.49
%
1.60
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Performance
Net income
$
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
Net income available to common shareholders
675,511
739,126
620,554
192,236
339,590
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.03
4.32
3.55
1.08
2.63
Diluted earnings
4.01
4.29
3.53
1.08
2.62
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
168,410
172,149
175,682
178,277
129,416
Period end (2)
165,865
169,285
172,900
175,969
|
129,080
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average total assets
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
.42
|
%
|
.97
|
%
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
11.74
|
%
|
12.59
|
%
|
10.43
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
8.55
|
%
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
1,831,726
|
1,840,759
|
1,690,518
|
1,422,443
|
907,408
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
5.16
|
%
|
4.60
|
%
|
3.90
|
%
|
3.12
|
%
|
2.72
|
%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.86
|
%
|
.98
|
%
|
.41
|
%
|
.20
|
%
|
.13
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.62
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
2.59
|
%
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
.74
|
%
|
.44
|
%
|
.19
|
%
|
.09
|
%
|
.06
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
4.04
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
3.68
|
%
|
3.01
|
%
|
2.65
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
|
.22
|
%
|
.12
|
%
|
.20
|
%
|
.16
|
%
|
.03
|
%
|
Net operating results (3)
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
714,935
|
812,359
|
700,030
|
577,622
|
375,999
|
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
|
4.09
|
4.57
|
3.83
|
3.10
|
2.73
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average tangible assets
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.04
|
%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
19.00
|
%
|
21.29
|
%
|
17.89
|
%
|
14.41
|
%
|
12.44
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.5
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
53.6
|
%
|
58.3
|
%
|
64.9
|
%
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Loan quality
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
2,556,799
|
2,438,435
|
2,429,326
|
2,633,005
|
2,134,231
|
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
|
44,567
|
41,375
|
37,031
|
28,692
|
23,524
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
2,601,366
|
2,479,810
|
2,466,357
|
2,661,697
|
2,157,755
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
|
$
|
407,457
|
491,018
|
476,503
|
523,662
|
776,751
|
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
42,102
|
43,536
|
44,797
|
46,937
|
46,151
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
306,049
|
363,409
|
423,371
|
467,834
|
689,831
|
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
|
1.92
|
%
|
1.85
|
%
|
1.89
|
%
|
2.05
|
%
|
2.32
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes common stock equivalents.
|
(2)
|
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
|
(3)
|
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
|
(4)
|
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
|
Three months ended
|
March 31
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Interest income
|
$
|
2,326,985
|
928,256
|
151
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
508,721
|
24,082
|
—
|
Net interest income
|
1,818,264
|
904,174
|
101
|
Provision for credit losses
|
120,000
|
10,000
|
—
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,698,264
|
894,174
|
90
|
Other income
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
84,985
|
109,148
|
-22
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
113,546
|
101,507
|
12
|
Trust income
|
193,802
|
169,213
|
15
|
Brokerage services income
|
24,041
|
20,190
|
19
|
Trading account and non-hedging
|
11,675
|
5,369
|
117
|
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(416)
|
(743)
|
—
|
Other revenues from operations
|
159,500
|
136,203
|
17
|
Total other income
|
587,133
|
540,887
|
9
|
Other expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
807,942
|
577,520
|
40
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
126,904
|
85,812
|
48
|
Outside data processing and software
|
105,780
|
79,719
|
33
|
FDIC assessments
|
29,758
|
15,576
|
91
|
Advertising and marketing
|
31,063
|
16,024
|
94
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
14,183
|
10,150
|
40
|
Amortization of core deposit and other
|
17,208
|
1,256
|
—
|
Other costs of operations
|
226,392
|
173,684
|
30
|
Total other expense
|
1,359,230
|
959,741
|
42
|
Income before income taxes
|
926,167
|
475,320
|
95
|
Applicable income taxes
|
224,543
|
113,146
|
98
|
Net income
|
$
|
701,624
|
362,174
|
94
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
Interest income
|
$
|
2,326,985
|
2,072,209
|
1,781,513
|
1,465,142
|
928,256
|
Interest expense
|
508,721
|
244,835
|
102,822
|
53,425
|
24,082
|
Net interest income
|
1,818,264
|
1,827,374
|
1,678,691
|
1,411,717
|
904,174
|
Provision for credit losses
|
120,000
|
90,000
|
115,000
|
302,000
|
10,000
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,698,264
|
1,737,374
|
1,563,691
|
1,109,717
|
894,174
|
Other income
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
84,985
|
81,521
|
83,041
|
82,926
|
109,148
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
113,546
|
105,714
|
115,213
|
124,170
|
101,507
|
Trust income
|
193,802
|
194,843
|
186,577
|
190,084
|
169,213
|
Brokerage services income
|
24,041
|
22,463
|
21,086
|
24,138
|
20,190
|
Trading account and non-hedging
|
11,675
|
14,043
|
5,081
|
2,293
|
5,369
|
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(416)
|
(3,773)
|
(1,108)
|
(62)
|
(743)
|
Other revenues from operations
|
159,500
|
266,726
|
153,189
|
147,551
|
136,203
|
Total other income
|
587,133
|
681,537
|
563,079
|
571,100
|
540,887
|
Other expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
807,942
|
697,276
|
736,354
|
776,201
|
577,520
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
126,904
|
136,732
|
127,117
|
124,655
|
85,812
|
Outside data processing and software
|
105,780
|
107,886
|
95,068
|
93,820
|
79,719
|
FDIC assessments
|
29,758
|
24,008
|
28,105
|
22,585
|
15,576
|
Advertising and marketing
|
31,063
|
32,691
|
21,398
|
20,635
|
16,024
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
14,183
|
15,082
|
14,768
|
15,570
|
10,150
|
Amortization of core deposit and other
|
17,208
|
17,600
|
18,384
|
18,384
|
1,256
|
Other costs of operations
|
226,392
|
377,013
|
238,059
|
331,304
|
173,684
|
Total other expense
|
1,359,230
|
1,408,288
|
1,279,253
|
1,403,154
|
959,741
|
Income before income taxes
|
926,167
|
1,010,623
|
847,517
|
277,663
|
475,320
|
Applicable income taxes
|
224,543
|
245,252
|
200,921
|
60,141
|
113,146
|
Net income
|
$
|
701,624
|
765,371
|
646,596
|
217,522
|
362,174
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
March 31
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
1,817,740
|
1,411,460
|
29
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
22,306,425
|
36,025,382
|
-38
|
Trading account
|
165,216
|
46,854
|
253
|
Investment securities
|
28,443,209
|
9,356,832
|
204
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
43,758,361
|
23,496,017
|
86
|
Real estate - commercial
|
45,072,541
|
34,553,558
|
30
|
Real estate - consumer
|
23,789,945
|
15,595,879
|
53
|
Consumer
|
20,316,845
|
18,162,938
|
12
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
|
132,937,692
|
91,808,392
|
45
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
1,975,110
|
1,472,359
|
34
|
Net loans and leases
|
130,962,582
|
90,336,033
|
45
|
Goodwill
|
8,490,089
|
4,593,112
|
85
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
192,166
|
2,742
|
—
|
Other assets
|
10,578,980
|
8,091,137
|
31
|
Total assets
|
$
|
202,956,407
|
149,863,552
|
35
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
59,955,033
|
58,520,366
|
2
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
99,120,207
|
67,798,347
|
46
|
Total deposits
|
159,075,240
|
126,318,713
|
26
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6,995,302
|
50,307
|
—
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
4,045,804
|
2,174,925
|
86
|
Long-term borrowings
|
7,462,890
|
3,443,587
|
117
|
Total liabilities
|
177,579,236
|
131,987,532
|
35
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred
|
2,010,600
|
1,750,000
|
15
|
Common
|
23,366,571
|
16,126,020
|
45
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
25,377,171
|
17,876,020
|
42
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
202,956,407
|
149,863,552
|
35
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
1,817,740
|
1,517,244
|
2,255,810
|
1,688,274
|
1,411,460
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
22,306,425
|
24,958,719
|
25,391,528
|
33,437,454
|
36,025,382
|
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
|
—
|
3,000
|
—
|
250,250
|
—
|
Trading account
|
165,216
|
117,847
|
129,672
|
133,855
|
46,854
|
Investment securities
|
28,443,209
|
25,210,871
|
24,603,765
|
22,801,717
|
9,356,832
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
43,758,361
|
41,850,566
|
38,807,949
|
39,108,676
|
23,496,017
|
Real estate - commercial
|
45,072,541
|
45,364,571
|
46,138,665
|
46,795,139
|
34,553,558
|
Real estate - consumer
|
23,789,945
|
23,755,947
|
23,074,280
|
22,767,107
|
15,595,879
|
Consumer
|
20,316,845
|
20,593,079
|
20,204,693
|
19,815,198
|
18,162,938
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
|
132,937,692
|
131,564,163
|
128,225,587
|
128,486,120
|
91,808,392
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
1,975,110
|
1,925,331
|
1,875,591
|
1,823,790
|
1,472,359
|
Net loans and leases
|
130,962,582
|
129,638,832
|
126,349,996
|
126,662,330
|
90,336,033
|
Goodwill
|
8,490,089
|
8,490,089
|
8,501,357
|
8,501,357
|
4,593,112
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
192,166
|
209,374
|
226,974
|
245,358
|
2,742
|
Other assets
|
10,578,980
|
10,583,865
|
10,496,377
|
10,312,294
|
8,091,137
|
Total assets
|
$
|
202,956,407
|
200,729,841
|
197,955,479
|
204,032,889
|
149,863,552
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
59,955,033
|
65,501,860
|
73,023,271
|
72,375,515
|
58,520,366
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
99,120,207
|
98,013,008
|
90,822,117
|
97,982,881
|
67,798,347
|
Total deposits
|
159,075,240
|
163,514,868
|
163,845,388
|
170,358,396
|
126,318,713
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6,995,302
|
3,554,951
|
917,806
|
1,119,321
|
50,307
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
4,045,804
|
4,377,495
|
4,476,456
|
3,743,278
|
2,174,925
|
Long-term borrowings
|
7,462,890
|
3,964,537
|
3,459,336
|
3,017,363
|
3,443,587
|
Total liabilities
|
177,579,236
|
175,411,851
|
172,698,986
|
178,238,358
|
131,987,532
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred
|
2,010,600
|
2,010,600
|
2,010,600
|
2,010,600
|
1,750,000
|
Common
|
23,366,571
|
23,307,390
|
23,245,893
|
23,783,931
|
16,126,020
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
25,377,171
|
25,317,990
|
25,256,493
|
25,794,531
|
17,876,020
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
202,956,407
|
200,729,841
|
197,955,479
|
204,032,889
|
149,863,552
|
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
|
Three months ended
|
Change in balance
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31, 2023 from
|
Dollars in millions
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
2022
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
$
|
24,312
|
4.64
|
%
|
38,693
|
.19
|
%
|
25,089
|
3.75
|
%
|
-37
|
%
|
-3
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
|
—
|
4.89
|
—
|
.71
|
—
|
4.32
|
—
|
-41
|
Trading account
|
123
|
2.32
|
48
|
1.61
|
122
|
2.13
|
155
|
—
|
Investment securities
|
27,622
|
3.00
|
7,724
|
2.06
|
25,297
|
2.77
|
258
|
9
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
42,428
|
6.46
|
23,305
|
3.61
|
40,038
|
5.76
|
82
|
6
|
Real estate - commercial
|
45,327
|
5.82
|
34,957
|
3.86
|
45,690
|
5.06
|
30
|
-1
|
Real estate - consumer
|
23,770
|
3.96
|
15,870
|
3.55
|
23,334
|
3.92
|
50
|
2
|
Consumer
|
20,487
|
5.67
|
18,027
|
4.23
|
20,344
|
5.28
|
14
|
1
|
Total loans and leases, net
|
132,012
|
5.70
|
92,159
|
3.85
|
129,406
|
5.12
|
43
|
2
|
Total earning assets
|
184,069
|
5.16
|
138,624
|
2.72
|
179,914
|
4.60
|
33
|
2
|
Goodwill
|
8,490
|
4,593
|
8,494
|
85
|
—
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
201
|
3
|
218
|
—
|
-8
|
Other assets
|
9,839
|
8,428
|
9,966
|
17
|
-1
|
Total assets
|
$
|
202,599
|
151,648
|
198,592
|
34
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
Savings and interest-checking deposits
|
$
|
88,053
|
1.28
|
67,267
|
.04
|
87,068
|
.76
|
31
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
11,630
|
3.11
|
2,647
|
.21
|
6,182
|
1.29
|
339
|
88
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
99,683
|
1.49
|
69,914
|
.05
|
93,250
|
.80
|
43
|
7
|
Short-term borrowings
|
4,994
|
4.69
|
56
|
.01
|
1,632
|
3.24
|
—
|
206
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,511
|
5.27
|
3,442
|
1.88
|
3,753
|
4.65
|
89
|
73
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
111,188
|
1.86
|
73,412
|
.13
|
98,635
|
.98
|
51
|
13
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
61,854
|
58,141
|
70,218
|
6
|
-12
|
Other liabilities
|
4,180
|
2,201
|
4,393
|
90
|
-5
|
Total liabilities
|
177,222
|
133,754
|
173,246
|
32
|
2
|
Shareholders' equity
|
25,377
|
17,894
|
25,346
|
42
|
—
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
202,599
|
151,648
|
198,592
|
34
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.30
|
2.59
|
3.62
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
.74
|
.06
|
.44
|
Net interest margin
|
4.04
|
%
|
2.65
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
Income statement data
|
In thousands, except per share
|
Net income
|
Net income
|
$
|
701,624
|
765,371
|
646,596
|
217,522
|
362,174
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
|
13,311
|
13,559
|
14,141
|
14,138
|
933
|
Merger-related expenses (1)
|
—
|
33,429
|
39,293
|
345,962
|
12,892
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
714,935
|
812,359
|
700,030
|
577,622
|
375,999
|
Earnings per common share
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
4.01
|
4.29
|
3.53
|
1.08
|
2.62
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
|
.08
|
.08
|
.08
|
.08
|
.01
|
Merger-related expenses (1)
|
—
|
.20
|
.22
|
1.94
|
.10
|
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
|
$
|
4.09
|
4.57
|
3.83
|
3.10
|
2.73
|
Other expense
|
Other expense
|
$
|
1,359,230
|
1,408,288
|
1,279,253
|
1,403,154
|
959,741
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(17,208)
|
(17,600)
|
(18,384)
|
(18,384)
|
(1,256)
|
Merger-related expenses
|
—
|
(45,113)
|
(53,027)
|
(222,809)
|
(17,372)
|
Noninterest operating expense
|
$
|
1,342,022
|
1,345,575
|
1,207,842
|
1,161,961
|
941,113
|
Merger-related expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
—
|
3,670
|
13,094
|
85,299
|
87
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
—
|
2,294
|
2,106
|
502
|
1,807
|
Outside data processing and software
|
—
|
2,193
|
2,277
|
716
|
252
|
Advertising and marketing
|
—
|
5,258
|
2,177
|
1,199
|
628
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
—
|
2,953
|
651
|
2,460
|
722
|
Other costs of operations
|
—
|
28,745
|
32,722
|
132,633
|
13,876
|
Other expense
|
—
|
45,113
|
53,027
|
222,809
|
17,372
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
242,000
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
—
|
45,113
|
53,027
|
464,809
|
17,372
|
Efficiency ratio
|
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
|
$
|
1,342,022
|
1,345,575
|
1,207,842
|
1,161,961
|
941,113
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
1,831,726
|
1,840,759
|
1,690,518
|
1,422,443
|
907,408
|
Other income
|
587,133
|
681,537
|
563,079
|
571,100
|
540,887
|
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(416)
|
(3,773)
|
(1,108)
|
(62)
|
(743)
|
Denominator
|
$
|
2,419,275
|
2,526,069
|
2,254,705
|
1,993,605
|
1,449,038
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.5
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
53.6
|
%
|
58.3
|
%
|
64.9
|
%
|
Balance sheet data
|
In millions
|
Average assets
|
Average assets
|
$
|
202,599
|
198,592
|
201,131
|
208,865
|
151,648
|
Goodwill
|
(8,490)
|
(8,494)
|
(8,501)
|
(8,501)
|
(4,593)
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(201)
|
(218)
|
(236)
|
(254)
|
(3)
|
Deferred taxes
|
49
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
1
|
Average tangible assets
|
$
|
193,957
|
189,934
|
192,450
|
200,170
|
147,053
|
Average common equity
|
Average total equity
|
$
|
25,377
|
25,346
|
25,665
|
26,090
|
17,894
|
Preferred stock
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(1,750)
|
Average common equity
|
23,366
|
23,335
|
23,654
|
24,079
|
16,144
|
Goodwill
|
(8,490)
|
(8,494)
|
(8,501)
|
(8,501)
|
(4,593)
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(201)
|
(218)
|
(236)
|
(254)
|
(3)
|
Deferred taxes
|
49
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
1
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$
|
14,724
|
14,677
|
14,973
|
15,384
|
11,549
|
At end of quarter
|
Total assets
|
Total assets
|
$
|
202,956
|
200,730
|
197,955
|
204,033
|
149,864
|
Goodwill
|
(8,490)
|
(8,490)
|
(8,501)
|
(8,501)
|
(4,593)
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(192)
|
(209)
|
(227)
|
(245)
|
(3)
|
Deferred taxes
|
47
|
51
|
54
|
57
|
1
|
Total tangible assets
|
$
|
194,321
|
192,082
|
189,281
|
195,344
|
145,269
|
Total common equity
|
Total equity
|
$
|
25,377
|
25,318
|
25,256
|
25,795
|
17,876
|
Preferred stock
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(2,011)
|
(1,750)
|
Common equity
|
23,366
|
23,307
|
23,245
|
23,784
|
16,126
|
Goodwill
|
(8,490)
|
(8,490)
|
(8,501)
|
(8,501)
|
(4,593)
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(192)
|
(209)
|
(227)
|
(245)
|
(3)
|
Deferred taxes
|
47
|
51
|
54
|
57
|
1
|
Total tangible common equity
|
$
|
14,731
|
14,659
|
14,571
|
15,095
|
11,531
|
(1)
|
After any related tax effect.
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
Share this article