M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

May 21, 2024, 17:06 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 4 percent, from the previous $1.30 per share dividend paid in the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

About M&T 
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

