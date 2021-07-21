M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021, up from $1.74 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.33 in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $241 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $447 million in the initial 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the second 2021 quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, compared with .71% and 6.13%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after tax-effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the first quarter of 2021.

Commenting on M&T's results for the second quarter of 2021, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Reflecting signs of economic recovery, we were encouraged by the increased customer activity experienced during the recent quarter, particularly associated with debit and credit cards.  M&T's trust businesses continued their strong performance, with revenues up seven percent from last year's second quarter.  The year-over-year expense growth largely resulted from increased costs for incentives and other investments that had been curtailed in 2020 due to the pandemic.  M&T's balance sheet remains solid, highlighted by an allowance for credit losses to loans ratio of 1.62% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.7%, up from 10.4% at March 31, 2021."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21





















Net income

$

458

$

241

$

447


90

%

2

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

439

$

223

$

428


97

%

2

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.41

$

1.74

$

3.33


96

%

2

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.22

%

.71

%

1.22

%







Annualized return on average common equity

11.55

%

6.13

%

11.57

%







For the first six-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 83% to $6.73 from $3.67 in the year-earlier period.  GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2021 increased to $905 million from $510 million in the corresponding 2020 period.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, improved from .80% and 6.56%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share increased to $3.45 in the second quarter of 2021 from $1.76 and $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.  Net operating income totaled $463 million in 2021's second quarter, $244 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $457 million in the initial 2021 quarter.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, .74% and 9.04%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 quarter and 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2021 rose to $6.84 from $3.71 in the similar 2020 period.  Net operating income during the first half of 2021 was $920 million, up from $516 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.  Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2021, compared with .84% and 9.71% respectively, in the similar 2020 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $946 million in the recent quarter, compared with $961 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $985 million in the initial 2021 quarter.  The decrease in the recent quarter as compared with the earlier quarters was due to a narrowing of the net interest margin to 2.77% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.13% in the year-earlier quarter and 2.97% in the first quarter of 2021.  The decreased net interest margin resulted from lower interest rates earned on loans and higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.  Interest income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $51 million in the recent quarter, $29 million in the year-earlier quarter and $70 million in the first quarter of 2021.



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21





















Average earning assets

$

136,951

$

123,492

$

134,355


11

%

2

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

946

$

961

$

985


-2

%

-4

%

Net interest margin

2.77

%

3.13

%

2.97

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $25 million were recorded in the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively.  The provision for credit losses was $325 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $46 million during the recent quarter, down from $71 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $75 million in the first quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .19% and .29% in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .31% in the first quarter of 2021.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.24 billion or 2.31% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.96 billion or 1.97% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $1.16 billion or 1.18% at June 30, 2020.  The increase in nonaccrual loans from June 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector.  Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $28 million at June 30, 2021, $67 million a year earlier and $30 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.68% at June 30, 2020 and $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021. The allowance at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021 represented 1.69%, 1.79%, and 1.75%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242

$

1,157

$

1,957


94

%

15

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

28

$

67

$

30


-58

%

-6

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,270

$

1,224

$

1,987


86

%

14

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

1,077

$

536

$

1,085


101

%

-1

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

2.31

%

1.18

%

1.97

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,575

$

1,638

$

1,636


-4

%

-4

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.62

%

1.68

%

1.65

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

(15)

$

325

$

(25)






Net charge-offs

$

46

$

71

$

75


-35

%

-39

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.19

%

.29

%

.31

%
































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income increased to $514 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $487 million in the year-earlier quarter and $506 million in the first quarter of 2021. The higher level of the recent quarter's noninterest income when compared with the earlier quarters resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, and trust income.

Noninterest Income



































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

133

$

145

$

139


-8

%

-4

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

99


78


93


27

%

6

%

Trust income

163


152


156


7

%

4

%

Brokerage services income

10


10


13


-2

%

-22

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

7


8


6


-22

%

3

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(11)


7


(12)




Other revenues from operations

113


87


111


29

%

2

%

Total

$

514

$

487

$

506


5

%

2

%

Noninterest expense totaled $865 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $807 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $919 million in the first quarter of 2021.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $859 million in the recent quarter, $803 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $907 million in 2021's initial quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the first quarter of 2021, the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter was predominantly attributable to a decline in expenses for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the initial 2021 quarter.  Reflecting the impact of lower interest rates on expected prepayments of serviced residential mortgage loans, M&T recorded an $8 million increase in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights in the recent quarter, compared with a decrease in that valuation allowance of $9 million in the initial 2021 quarter.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

479

$

459

$

541


4

%

-11

%

Equipment and net occupancy

81


77


82


5

%

-2

%

Outside data processing and software

74


61


66


21

%

13

%

FDIC assessments

18


14


14


26

%

26

%

Advertising and marketing

13


10


15


36

%

-9

%

Printing, postage and supplies

11


11


9


-1

%

19

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

3


4


3


-30

%


Other costs of operations

186


171


189


9

%

-2

%

Total

$

865

$

807

$

919


7

%

-6

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021, 55.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 60.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $150.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $139.5 billion and $150.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $97.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2020 reflects a $3.8 billion decline in commercial loans, largely offset by growth in consumer loans and residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.  The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans.  The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans, while the increase in residential real estate loans was attributable to purchased government-guaranteed loans.  The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the first quarter of 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.4 billion and residential real estate loans of $645 million, partially offset by a rise in consumer loans of $728 million. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021. The consumer loans increase reflects higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans.  Total deposits were $128.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $115.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and $128.5 billion at March 31, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with June 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.  During the recent quarter, M&T stopped accepting deposits for its Cayman Islands office.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.7 billion, or 11.10% of total assets at June 30, 2021, $15.9 billion, or 11.43% at June 30, 2020 and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, at June 30, 2021, compared with $14.7 billion, or $114.54 per share, a year-earlier and $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, at March 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $84.47 at June 30, 2021, $78.62 at June 30, 2020 and $82.35 at March 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at June 30, 2021, up from 10.4% three months earlier.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1338608.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, July 28, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1338608.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are.  We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital. For more on our approach as a bank for communities, we committed to communicating our efforts transparently, in our inaugural ESG Report launched this quarter.

We have once again received an "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – a streak of earning the regulatory agency's highest rating for meeting the credit needs of the bank's communities that dates to 1982. While these acknowledgements might not be the biggest markers of corporate financial success, they are some of the most important to us, because it recognizes our work to improve the quality of lives in all of our communities and for all of our stakeholders.  This, we believe, is the hallmark of building a healthier company.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.  

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future Factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the People's United transaction, as described further below; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in certain other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.    

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Performance























Net income

$

458,069


241,054


90

%

$

905,318


509,876


78

%

Net income available to common shareholders

438,759


223,099


97

%

866,852


473,795


83

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

3.41


1.74


96

%

$

6.74


3.67


84

%

Diluted earnings

3.41


1.74


96

%

6.73


3.67


83

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10




$

2.20


2.20


Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

128,842


128,333





128,756


129,044


Period end (2)

128,686


128,294




128,686


128,294


Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

1.22

%

.71

%





1.22

%

.80

%



Average common shareholders' equity

11.55

%

6.13

%





11.56

%

6.56

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

946,072


961,371


-2

%

$

1,931,200


1,943,239


-1

%

Yield on average earning assets

2.85

%

3.38

%





2.97

%

3.75

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.14

%

.40

%





.17

%

.60

%



Net interest spread

2.71

%

2.98

%





2.80

%

3.15

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.15

%





.07

%

.22

%



Net interest margin

2.77

%

3.13

%





2.87

%

3.37

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.19

%

.29

%





.25

%

.26

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

462,959


243,958


90

%

$

920,331


515,663


78

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.45


1.76


96

%

6.84


3.71


84

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.27

%

.74

%





1.28

%

.84

%



Average tangible common equity

16.68

%

9.04

%





16.86

%

9.71

%



Efficiency ratio

58.4

%

55.7

%





59.4

%

57.4

%






























 At June 30


















Loan quality

2021

2020

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242,057


1,156,650


94

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

27,902


66,763


-58

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

2,269,959


1,223,413


86

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,077,227


535,755


101

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

49,796


51,165


-3

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,029,331


454,269


127

%











Renegotiated loans

$

236,377


234,768


1

%











Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.31

%

1.18

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62

%

1.68

%

























(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Performance



















Net income

$

458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054

Net income available to common shareholders

438,759


428,093


451,869


353,400


223,099

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74

Diluted earnings

3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,842


128,669


128,379


128,355


128,333

Period end (2)

128,686


128,658


128,333


128,303


128,294

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.30

%

1.06

%

.71

%

Average common shareholders' equity

11.55

%

11.57

%

12.07

%

9.53

%

6.13

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

946,072


985,128


993,252


947,114


961,371

Yield on average earning assets

2.85

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.13

%

3.38

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.14

%

.18

%

.25

%

.30

%

.40

%

Net interest spread

2.71

%

2.90

%

2.90

%

2.83

%

2.98

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.07

%

.10

%

.12

%

.15

%

Net interest margin

2.77

%

2.97

%

3.00

%

2.95

%

3.13

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.19

%

.31

%

.39

%

.12

%

.29

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

462,959


457,372


473,453


375,029


243,958

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.45


3.41


3.54


2.77


1.76

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.27

%

1.29

%

1.35

%

1.10

%

.74

%

Average tangible common equity

16.68

%

17.05

%

17.53

%

13.94

%

9.04

%

Efficiency ratio

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Loan quality

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242,057


1,957,106


1,893,299


1,239,972


1,156,650

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

27,902


29,797


34,668


49,872


66,763

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,269,959


1,986,903


1,927,967


1,289,844


1,223,413

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,077,227


1,084,553


859,208


527,258


535,755

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

49,796


51,668


48,820


45,975


51,165

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,029,331


1,044,599


798,121


505,446


454,269

Renegotiated loans

$

236,377


242,121


238,994


242,581


234,768

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.31

%

1.97

%

1.92

%

1.26

%

1.18

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62

%

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.79

%

1.68

%












(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

$

970,358


1,032,242


-6

%

$

1,987,320


2,152,661


-8

%

Interest expense

28,018


75,105


-63


63,585


218,719


-71

Net interest income

942,340


957,137


-2


1,923,735


1,933,942


-1

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


325,000




(40,000)


575,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

957,340


632,137


51


1,963,735


1,358,942


45

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

133,313


145,024


-8


272,067


272,933


Service charges on deposit accounts

98,518


77,455


27


191,295


183,616


4

Trust income

162,991


151,882


7


319,013


300,633


6

Brokerage services income

10,265


10,463


-2


23,378


23,592


-1

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,502


8,290


-22


12,786


29,306


-56

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(10,655)


6,969




(22,937)


(13,813)



Other revenues from operations

112,699


87,190


29


223,629


220,366


1

Total other income

513,633


487,273


5


1,019,231


1,016,633



Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

479,134


458,842


4


1,020,212


995,685


2

Equipment and net occupancy

80,848


77,089


5


163,319


156,729


4

Outside data processing and software

74,492


61,376


21


140,243


125,786


11

FDIC assessments

17,876


14,207


26


32,064


26,478


21

Advertising and marketing

13,364


9,842


36


27,992


32,217


-13

Printing, postage and supplies

11,133


11,260


-1


20,450


22,112


-8

Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets

2,737


3,913


-30


5,475


7,826


-30

Other costs of operations

185,761


170,513


9


375,034


346,625


8

Total other expense

865,345


807,042


7


1,784,789


1,713,458


4

Income before income taxes

605,628


312,368


94


1,198,177


662,117


81

Applicable income taxes

147,559


71,314


107


292,859


152,241


92

Net income

$

458,069


241,054


90

%

$

905,318


509,876


78

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Interest income

$

970,358


1,016,962


1,038,890


1,001,161


1,032,242

Interest expense

28,018


35,567


49,610


58,066


75,105

Net interest income

942,340


981,395


989,280


943,095


957,137

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


(25,000)


75,000


150,000


325,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

957,340


1,006,395


914,280


793,095


632,137

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

133,313


138,754


140,441


153,267


145,024

Service charges on deposit accounts

98,518


92,777


95,817


91,355


77,455

Trust income

162,991


156,022


151,314


149,937


151,882

Brokerage services income

10,265


13,113


12,234


11,602


10,463

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,502


6,284


7,204


4,026


8,290

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619


2,773


6,969

Other revenues from operations

112,699


110,930


142,621


107,601


87,190

Total other income

513,633


505,598


551,250


520,561


487,273

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

479,134


541,078


476,110


478,897


458,842

Equipment and net occupancy

80,848


82,471


84,228


81,080


77,089

Outside data processing and software

74,492


65,751


68,034


64,660


61,376

FDIC assessments

17,876


14,188


15,204


12,121


14,207

Advertising and marketing

13,364


14,628


17,832


11,855


9,842

Printing, postage and supplies

11,133


9,317


8,335


9,422


11,260

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

2,737


2,738


3,129


3,914


3,913

Other costs of operations

185,761


189,273


172,136


164,825


170,513

Total other expense

865,345


919,444


845,008


826,774


807,042

Income before income taxes

605,628


592,549


620,522


486,882


312,368

Applicable income taxes

147,559


145,300


149,382


114,746


71,314

Net income

$

458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30





Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,410,468


1,354,815


4

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

33,864,824


20,888,341


62

Trading account

712,558


1,293,534


-45

Investment securities

6,143,177


8,454,344


-27

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

25,409,291


29,203,862


-13

Real estate - commercial

37,558,775


37,159,451


1

Real estate - consumer

16,704,951


15,611,462


7

Consumer

17,440,415


15,782,773


11

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

97,113,432


97,757,548


-1

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,575,128


1,638,236


-4

Net loans and leases

95,538,304


96,119,312


-1

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

8,690


21,208


-59

Other assets

8,351,574


6,812,303


23

Total assets

$

150,622,707


139,536,969


8

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

55,621,230


45,397,843


23

%

Interest-bearing deposits

72,647,542


68,701,832


6

Deposits at Cayman Islands office




868,284


-100

Total deposits

128,268,772


114,967,959


12

Short-term borrowings

91,235


52,298


74

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,042,948


2,250,316


-9

Long-term borrowings

3,499,448


6,321,291


-45

Total liabilities

133,902,403


123,591,864


8

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000




Common

15,470,304


14,695,105


5

Total shareholders' equity

16,720,304


15,945,105


5

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

150,622,707


139,536,969


8

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,410,468


1,258,989


1,552,743


1,489,232


1,354,815

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

33,864,824


31,407,227


23,663,810


20,197,937


20,888,341

Federal funds sold




1,000









Trading account

712,558


687,359


1,068,581


1,215,573


1,293,534

Investment securities

6,143,177


6,610,667


7,045,697


7,723,004


8,454,344

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

25,409,291


27,811,190


27,574,564


27,891,648


29,203,862

Real estate - commercial

37,558,775


37,425,974


37,637,889


37,582,084


37,159,451

Real estate - consumer

16,704,951


17,349,683


16,752,993


16,663,708


15,611,462

Consumer

17,440,415


16,712,233


16,570,421


16,309,608


15,782,773

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

97,113,432


99,299,080


98,535,867


98,447,048


97,757,548

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,575,128


1,636,206


1,736,387


1,758,505


1,638,236

Net loans and leases

95,538,304


97,662,874


96,799,480


96,688,543


96,119,312

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

8,690


11,427


14,165


17,294


21,208

Other assets

8,351,574


8,248,405


7,863,517


6,702,048


6,812,303

Total assets

$

150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

55,621,230


53,641,419


47,572,884


44,201,670


45,397,843

Interest-bearing deposits

72,647,542


74,193,255


71,580,750


70,061,680


68,701,832

Deposits at Cayman Islands office




641,691


652,104


899,989


868,284

Total deposits

128,268,772


128,476,365


119,805,738


115,163,339


114,967,959

Short-term borrowings

91,235


58,957


59,482


46,123


52,298

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,042,948


2,000,727


2,166,409


1,857,383


2,250,316

Long-term borrowings

3,499,448


3,498,503


4,382,193


5,458,885


6,321,291

Total liabilities

133,902,403


134,034,552


126,413,822


122,525,730


123,591,864

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

Common

15,470,304


15,196,508


14,937,283


14,851,013


14,695,105

Total shareholders' equity

16,720,304


16,446,508


16,187,283


16,101,013


15,945,105

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended

Change in balance
June 30, 2021 from


Six months ended
June 30,







June 30,
2021


June 30,
2020


March 31,
2021



2021

2020

 

Change
in
balance




Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate

Balance


Rate


June 30,
2020

March 31,
2021


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

ASSETS

































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

32,081

.11

%

16,454

.10

%

27,666

.10

%

95

%

16

%

$

29,886

.11

%

11,292

.41

%

165

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities


.48

692

.11

678

.12

-100

-100


337

.12

958

.90


Trading account

49

1.76

49

2.04

50

1.44

1




49

1.60

56

2.38

-12

Investment securities

6,211

2.23

8,500

2.24

6,605

2.28

-27

-6


6,407

2.25

8,801

2.23

-27

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



































Commercial, financial, etc.

27,055

3.26

29,733

3.10

27,723

3.53

-9

-2


27,387

3.39

27,011

3.55

1

Real estate - commercial

37,419

3.92

36,947

4.42

37,609

4.16

1

-1


37,513

4.04

36,491

4.62

3

Real estate - consumer

17,022

3.54

15,599

4.00

17,404

3.54

9

-2


17,212

3.54

15,765

4.02

9

Consumer

17,114

4.44

15,518

4.85

16,620

4.64

10

3


16,869

4.53

15,484

5.07

9

Total loans and leases, net

98,610

3.79

97,797

4.05

99,356

3.99

1

-1


98,981

3.89

94,751

4.32

4

Total earning assets

136,951

2.85

123,492

3.38

134,355

3.08

11

2


135,660

2.97

115,858

3.75

17

Goodwill

4,593



4,593



4,593








4,593



4,593




Core deposit and other intangible assets

10



23



13



-57

-21


11



25



-55

Other assets

9,087



8,338



9,196



9

-1


9,142



8,037



14

Total assets

$

150,641



136,446



148,157



10

%

2

%

$

149,406



128,513



16

%





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

71,561

.05

62,927

.17

70,458

.07

14

%

2

%

$

71,013

.06

59,646

.35

19

%

Time deposits

3,358

.61

5,354

1.49

3,732

.76

-37

-10


3,544

.69

5,513

1.52

-36

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

50

.12

1,017

.06

683

.11

-95

-93


365

.11

1,344

.54

-73

Total interest-bearing deposits

74,969

.07

69,298

.27

74,873

.10

8




74,922

.09

66,503

.45

13

Short-term borrowings

61

.01

63

.01

62

.01

-3

-1


61

.01

60

.08

2

Long-term borrowings

3,429

1.74

6,189

1.86

3,851

1.78

-45

-11


3,639

1.76

6,215

2.23

-41

Total interest-bearing liabilities

78,459

.14

75,550

.40

78,786

.18

4




78,622

.17

72,778

.60

8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

53,444



42,497



50,860



26

5


52,159



37,477



39

Other liabilities

2,167



2,446



2,184



-11

-1


2,175



2,422



-10

Total liabilities

134,070



120,493



131,830



11

2


132,956



112,677



18

Shareholders' equity

16,571



15,953



16,327



4

1


16,450



15,836



4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

150,641



136,446



148,157



10

%

2

%

$

149,406



128,513



16

%





































Net interest spread



2.71



2.98



2.90










2.80



3.15



Contribution of interest-free funds



.06



.15



.07










.07



.22



Net interest margin



2.77

%


3.13

%


2.97

%









2.87

%


3.37

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

458,069


241,054


905,318


509,876

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,023


2,904


4,057


5,787

Merger-related expenses (1)

2,867





10,956



Net operating income

$

462,959


243,958


920,331


515,663

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.41


1.74


6.73


3.67

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.03


.04

Merger-related expenses (1)

.02





.08



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.45


1.76


6.84


3.71

















Other expense















Other expense

$

865,345


807,042


1,784,789


1,713,458

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(2,737)


(3,913)


(5,475)


(7,826)

Merger-related expenses

(3,893)





(13,844)



Noninterest operating expense

$

858,715


803,129


1,765,470


1,705,632

Merger-related expenses















Salaries and employee benefits

$

4





4



Outside data processing and software

244





244



Advertising and marketing

24





24



Printing, postage and supplies

2,049





2,049



Other costs of operations

1,572





11,523



Other expense

$

3,893





13,844



Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

858,715


803,129


1,765,470


1,705,632

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

946,072


961,371


1,931,200


1,943,239

Other income

513,633


487,273


1,019,231


1,016,633

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(10,655)


6,969


(22,937)


(13,813)

Denominator

$

1,470,360


1,441,675


2,973,368


2,973,685

Efficiency ratio

58.4

%

55.7

%

59.4

%

57.4

%

Balance sheet data















In millions















Average assets















Average assets

$

150,641


136,446


149,406


128,513

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(23)


(11)


(25)

Deferred taxes

3


6


3


7

Average tangible assets

$

146,041


131,836


144,805


123,902

Average common equity















Average total equity

$

16,571


15,953


16,450


15,836

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,321


14,703


15,200


14,586

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(23)


(11)


(25)

Deferred taxes

3


6


3


7

Average tangible common equity

$

10,721


10,093


10,599


9,975

At end of quarter















Total assets















Total assets

$

150,623


139,537








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(21)








Deferred taxes

2


5








Total tangible assets

$

146,023


134,928








Total common equity















Total equity

$

16,720


15,945








Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)








Common equity

15,470


14,695








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(21)








Deferred taxes

2


5








Total tangible common equity

$

10,870


10,086

































(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,023


2,034


2,313


2,893


2,904

Merger-related expenses (1)

2,867


8,089









Net operating income

$

462,959


457,372


473,453


375,029


243,958





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.02


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.02


.06









Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.45


3.41


3.54


2.77


1.76





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

865,345


919,444


845,008


826,774


807,042

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(2,737)


(2,738)


(3,129)


(3,914)


(3,913)

Merger-related expenses

(3,893)


(9,951)









Noninterest operating expense

$

858,715


906,755


841,879


822,860


803,129

Merger-related expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

$

4












Outside data processing and software

244












Advertising and marketing

24












Printing, postage and supplies

2,049












Other costs of operations

1,572


9,951









Other expense

$

3,893


9,951









Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

858,715


906,755


841,879


822,860


803,129

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

946,072


985,128


993,252


947,114


961,371

Other income

513,633


505,598


551,250


520,561


487,273

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619


2,773


6,969

Denominator

$

1,470,360


1,503,008


1,542,883


1,464,902


1,441,675

Efficiency ratio

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

150,641


148,157


144,563


140,181


136,446

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(13)


(16)


(19)


(23)

Deferred taxes

3


3


4


5


6

Average tangible assets

$

146,041


143,554


139,958


135,574


131,836

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

16,571


16,327


16,213


16,073


15,953

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,321


15,077


14,963


14,823


14,703

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(13)


(16)


(19)


(23)

Deferred taxes

3


3


4


5


6

Average tangible common equity

$

10,721


10,474


10,358


10,216


10,093

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

150,623


150,481


142,601


138,627


139,537

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(12)


(14)


(17)


(21)

Deferred taxes

2


3


4


4


5

Total tangible assets

$

146,023


145,879


137,998


134,021


134,928

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

16,720


16,447


16,187


16,101


15,945

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Common equity

15,470


15,197


14,937


14,851


14,695

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(12)


(14)


(17)


(21)

Deferred taxes

2


3


4


4


5

Total tangible common equity

$

10,870


10,595


10,334


10,245


10,086

























(1)       After any related tax effect.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138


MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon

(212) 415-0557

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

