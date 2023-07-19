M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

19 Jul, 2023, 06:05 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $5.05 in the second quarter of 2023, up from $1.08 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP-basis net income was $867 million in the recent quarter, $218 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $702 million in the initial 2023 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity increased to 1.70% and 14.27%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 from .42% and 3.21%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's second quarter. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.

In April 2023 M&T completed the divestiture of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business to a private equity firm. The sale of this business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $225 million ($157 million after tax, or $0.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2023 results of operations.

Daryl N. Bible, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strong performance of our second quarter exemplifies the commitment of M&T to our operating principles and our purpose. Bolstered by the successful sale of the CIT business and healthy growth in commercial loans, we have further fortified our capital levels. Our dedication to our customers is evident through the resilience of our core deposit and funding levels. Moreover, our credit costs in the first half of 2023 were consistent with our long-term historical averages. As we move forward into the second half of 2023, our primary focus remains on serving the evolving needs of our diverse customer base by offering an extensive array of innovative products and services. I am proud of how our colleagues continue to care for our customers and make a difference in people's lives and in our communities."

Earnings Highlights



























Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

2Q22

1Q23
















Net income

$

867

$

218

$

702


299

%

24

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

841

$

192

$

676


337

%

24

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

5.05

$

1.08

$

4.01


368

%

26

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.70

%

.42

%

1.40

%





Annualized return on average common equity

14.27

%

3.21

%

11.74

%





For the first six months of 2023, diluted earnings per common share rose 163% to $9.06 from $3.45 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2023 increased to $1.57 billion from $580 million in the corresponding 2022 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was 1.55% and 13.02%, respectively, improved from .65% and 5.34%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $5.12 in the second quarter of 2023, $3.10 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.09 in 2023's first quarter. Net operating income was $879 million in the recent quarter, up from $578 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $715 million in the initial 2023 quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.80% and 22.73%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2023 were $9.21, improved from $5.88 in the similar 2022 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2023 was $1.59 billion, 67% higher than $954 million recorded in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.65% and 20.90%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2023, improved from 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income totaled $1.81 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.83 billion in the initial 2023 quarter. The increase from the year-earlier quarter reflects a 90 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023, that was damped by higher levels of borrowings. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2023's first quarter reflects a 13 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin and a $7.09 billion rise in interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $1.87 billion increase in average earning assets and by one additional day of taxable-equivalent net interest income. The decreased net interest margin predominantly resulted from higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.














Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



























Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

2Q22

1Q23
















Average earning assets

$

185,936

$

189,755

$

184,069


-2

%

1

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,813

$

1,422

$

1,832


27

%

-1

%

Net interest margin

3.91

%

3.01

%

4.04

%





Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $302 million in the year-earlier quarter and $120 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in provision as compared with the 2022's second quarter is primarily due to the $242 million provision recorded in the year-earlier quarter for non-PCD loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United, partially offset by lower forecasted commercial real estate values and other loan growth. The increase in provision in the recent quarter compared with the first quarter of 2023 also reflects a decline in forecasted commercial real estate values. Net loan charge-offs were $127 million in the second quarter of 2023, $50 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $70 million in 2023's first quarter. The higher level of charge-offs in recent quarter as compared with earlier quarters reflects higher charge-offs of commercial real estate loans including office and healthcare facilities. Net loan charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .38% and .16% in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, compared with .22% in the initial 2023 quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.44 billion or 1.83% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $2.56 billion or 1.92% at March 31, 2023 and $2.63 billion or 2.05% at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 reflects lower levels of hospitality-related loans. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $43 million at June 30, 2023, $29 million at June 30, 2022 and $45 million at March 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $2.00 billion or 1.50% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion or 1.49% at March 31, 2023. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics











Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

2Q22

1Q23
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,435

$

2,633

$

2,557


-7

%

-5

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

43

$

29

$

44


49

%

-4

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,478

$

2,662

$

2,601


-7

%

-5

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

380

$

524

$

407


-27

%

-7

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.83

%

2.05

%

1.92

%





















Allowance for credit losses

$

1,998

$

1,824

$

1,975


10

%

1

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.50

%

1.42

%

1.49

%





















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

150

$

302

$

120


-50

%

25

%

Net charge-offs (2)

127

$

50

$

70


156

%

80

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.38

%

.16

%

.22

%







(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(2)

For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $803 million in the second quarter of 2023, improved from $571 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase in the recent quarter is predominantly due to a $225 million gain on the sale of the CIT business, a rise in mortgage banking revenues of $24 million reflecting higher gains on sale of residential mortgages and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains. Those increases were partially offset by an $18 million decline in trust income reflecting the sale of the CIT business and a $9 million decrease in insurance revenues predominantly due to the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in 2022's fourth quarter. Noninterest income was $587 million in 2023's first quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the gain recorded on the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, a $22 million increase in mortgage banking revenues resulting largely from the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023, higher service charges on deposit accounts and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains, partially offset by lower trust income of $21 million, reflecting the sale of the CIT business, and a $20 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC received in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income



























Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

2Q22

1Q23
















Mortgage banking revenues

$

107

$

83

$

85


29

%

26

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

119


124


113


-4

%

5

%

Trust income

172


190


194


-9

%

-11

%

Brokerage services income

25


24


24


4

%

5

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

17


2


12


631

%

44

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1












Other revenues from operations

362


148


159


145

%

127

%

Total

$

803

$

571

$

587


41

%

37

%

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down from $1.40 billion in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.36 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.34 billion in 2023's initial quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects increased salaries and employee benefits expense, resulting from higher staffing levels and annual merit increases, and increases in outside data processing and software costs, expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights and check fraud losses. Those higher costs were partially offset by a decline in professional services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2023 reflects a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, predominantly due to seasonal stock compensation and employee benefits expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher average staffing levels and the full quarter impact of merit increases. In addition, a decline in professional services expenses in the recent quarter, reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business, was partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense



























Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

2Q22

1Q23
















Salaries and employee benefits

$

738

$

776

$

808


-5

%

-9

%

Equipment and net occupancy

129


125


127


3

%

1

%

Outside data processing and software

106


94


106


13

%

1

%

FDIC assessments

28


22


30


24

%

-6

%

Advertising and marketing

28


21


31


37

%

-9

%

Printing, postage and supplies

14


16


14


-9

%


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

15


18


17


-19

%

-13

%

Other costs of operations

235


331


226


-29

%

4

%

Total

$

1,293

$

1,403

$

1,359


-8

%

-5

%
















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 48.9% in the second quarter of 2023, 58.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $207.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $204.0 billion and $203.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $133.3 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022 and $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The higher balance of loans and leases at June 30, 2023 as compared with June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 predominantly reflects higher outstanding balances of commercial loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $162.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $159.1 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits in the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 reflects an increase in time deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. The lower deposit levels at June 30, 2023 as compared with the June 30, 2022 reflect lower noninterest-bearing deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by higher time deposits as customers shifted funds to higher yielding deposit products.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.42% of total assets at June 30, 2023, $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022 and $25.4 billion or 12.50% at March 31, 2023. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $143.41 per share, at June 30, 2023, compared with $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, a year earlier and $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023. Tangible equity per common share was $91.58 at June 30, 2023, $85.78 at June 30, 2022 and $88.81 at March 31, 2023. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.58% at June 30, 2023, compared with 10.16% three months earlier.

M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's second quarter and 3,838,157 shares at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million in the first quarter of 2023. There were no share repurchases in the second quarter of 2023.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ223. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 26, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5642, or (402) 220-2564 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of Future Factors include: the impact of M&T's acquisition of People's United (as described in the next paragraph); events and developments in the financial services industry, including legislation, regulations and other governmental actions as well as business conditions affecting the industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries, individually or collectively; economic conditions, including inflation and market volatility; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts; governmental and public policy changes, including tax policy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock



(716) 842-5138






MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon



(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights























Three months ended




Six months ended




June 30




June 30



Amounts in thousands, except per share

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Performance
















Net income

$

867,034


217,522


299

%

$

1,568,658


579,696


171

%

Net income available to common shareholders

840,524


192,236


337

%

1,516,052


531,916


185

%

Per common share:
















Basic earnings

$

5.07


1.08


369

%

$

9.09


3.47


162

%

Diluted earnings

5.05


1.08


368

%

9.06


3.45


163

%

Cash dividends

$

1.30


1.20


8

%

$

2.60


2.40


8

%

Common shares outstanding:
















Average - diluted (1)

166,320


178,277


-7

%

167,359


153,981


9

%

Period end (2)

165,894


175,969


-6

%

165,894


175,969


-6

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average total assets

1.70

%

.42

%




1.55

%

.65

%


Average common shareholders' equity

14.27

%

3.21

%




13.02

%

5.34

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,813,015


1,422,443


27

%

$

3,644,741


2,329,851


56

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.46

%

3.12

%




5.31

%

2.96

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.43

%

.20

%




2.15

%

.18

%


Net interest spread

3.03

%

2.92

%




3.16

%

2.78

%


Contribution of interest-free funds

.88

%

.09

%




.81

%

.08

%


Net interest margin

3.91

%

3.01

%




3.97

%

2.86

%


Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.38

%

.16

%




.30

%

.10

%


Net operating results (3)
















Net operating income

$

878,661


577,622


52

%

$

1,593,596


953,621


67

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.12


3.10


65

%

9.21


5.88


57

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average tangible assets

1.80

%

1.16

%




1.65

%

1.11

%


Average tangible common equity

22.73

%

14.41

%




20.90

%

13.57

%


Efficiency ratio

48.9

%

58.3

%




52.0

%

61.1

%





















At June 30










Loan quality

2023

2022

Change









Nonaccrual loans

$

2,435,581


2,633,005


-7

%








Real estate and other foreclosed assets

42,720


28,692


49

%








Total nonperforming assets

$

2,478,301


2,661,697


-7

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

380,079


523,662


-27

%








Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
















Nonaccrual loans

$

39,846


46,937


-15

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

294,184


467,834


-37

%








Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.83

%

2.05

%











Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.50

%

1.42

%













(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.


Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Performance













Net income

$

867,034


701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522

Net income available to common shareholders

840,524


675,511


739,126


620,554


192,236

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

5.07


4.03


4.32


3.55


1.08

Diluted earnings

5.05


4.01


4.29


3.53


1.08

Cash dividends

$

1.30


1.30


1.20


1.20


1.20

Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)

166,320


168,410


172,149


175,682


178,277

Period end (2)

165,894


165,865


169,285


172,900


175,969

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

1.70

%

1.40

%

1.53

%

1.28

%

.42

%

Average common shareholders' equity

14.27

%

11.74

%

12.59

%

10.43

%

3.21

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,813,015


1,831,726


1,840,759


1,690,518


1,422,443

Yield on average earning assets

5.46

%

5.16

%

4.60

%

3.90

%

3.12

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.43

%

1.86

%

.98

%

.41

%

.20

%

Net interest spread

3.03

%

3.30

%

3.62

%

3.49

%

2.92

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.88

%

.74

%

.44

%

.19

%

.09

%

Net interest margin

3.91

%

4.04

%

4.06

%

3.68

%

3.01

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.38

%

.22

%

.12

%

.20

%

.16

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

878,661


714,935


812,359


700,030


577,622

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.12


4.09


4.57


3.83


3.10

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

1.80

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.44

%

1.16

%

Average tangible common equity

22.73

%

19.00

%

21.29

%

17.89

%

14.41

%

Efficiency ratio

48.9

%

55.5

%

53.3

%

53.6

%

58.3

%
















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Loan quality

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,435,581


2,556,799


2,438,435


2,429,326


2,633,005

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

42,720


44,567


41,375


37,031


28,692

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,478,301


2,601,366


2,479,810


2,466,357


2,661,697

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

380,079


407,457


491,018


476,503


523,662

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

39,846


42,102


43,536


44,797


46,937

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

294,184


306,049


363,409


423,371


467,834

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.83

%

1.92

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

2.05

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.50

%

1.49

%

1.46

%

1.46

%

1.42

%


(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income


























Three months ended




Six months ended





June 30




June 30



Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Interest income

$

2,515,625


1,465,142


72

%

$

4,842,610


2,393,398


102

%

Interest expense

716,496


53,425





1,225,217


77,507



Net interest income

1,799,129


1,411,717


27


3,617,393


2,315,891


56

Provision for credit losses

150,000


302,000


-50


270,000


312,000


-13

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,649,129


1,109,717


49


3,347,393


2,003,891


67

Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues

107,112


82,926


29


192,097


192,074



Service charges on deposit accounts

118,697


124,170


-4


232,243


225,677


3

Trust income

172,463


190,084


-9


366,265


359,297


2

Brokerage services income

25,126


24,138


4


49,167


44,328


11

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

16,754


2,293


631


28,429


7,662


271

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,004


(62)





588


(805)



Other revenues from operations

362,015


147,551


145


521,515


283,754


84

Total other income

803,171


571,100


41


1,390,304


1,111,987


25

Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

737,665


776,201


-5


1,545,607


1,353,721


14

Equipment and net occupancy

128,689


124,655


3


255,593


210,467


21

Outside data processing and software

106,438


93,820


13


212,218


173,539


22

FDIC assessments

27,932


22,585


24


57,690


38,161


51

Advertising and marketing

28,353


20,635


37


59,416


36,659


62

Printing, postage and supplies

14,199


15,570


-9


28,382


25,720


10

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

14,945


18,384


-19


32,153


19,640


64

Other costs of operations

234,338


331,304


-29


460,730


504,988


-9

Total other expense

1,292,559


1,403,154


-8


2,651,789


2,362,895


12

Income before income taxes

1,159,741


277,663


318


2,085,908


752,983


177

Applicable income taxes

292,707


60,141


387


517,250


173,287


198

Net income

$

867,034


217,522


299

%

$

1,568,658


579,696


171

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend






Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$

2,515,625


2,326,985


2,072,209


1,781,513


1,465,142

Interest expense

716,496


508,721


244,835


102,822


53,425

Net interest income

1,799,129


1,818,264


1,827,374


1,678,691


1,411,717

Provision for credit losses

150,000


120,000


90,000


115,000


302,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,649,129


1,698,264


1,737,374


1,563,691


1,109,717

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

107,112


84,985


81,521


83,041


82,926

Service charges on deposit accounts

118,697


113,546


105,714


115,213


124,170

Trust income

172,463


193,802


194,843


186,577


190,084

Brokerage services income

25,126


24,041


22,463


21,086


24,138

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

16,754


11,675


14,043


5,081


2,293

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,004


(416)


(3,773)


(1,108)


(62)

Other revenues from operations

362,015


159,500


266,726


153,189


147,551

Total other income

803,171


587,133


681,537


563,079


571,100

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

737,665


807,942


697,276


736,354


776,201

Equipment and net occupancy

128,689


126,904


136,732


127,117


124,655

Outside data processing and software

106,438


105,780


107,886


95,068


93,820

FDIC assessments

27,932


29,758


24,008


28,105


22,585

Advertising and marketing

28,353


31,063


32,691


21,398


20,635

Printing, postage and supplies

14,199


14,183


15,082


14,768


15,570

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

14,945


17,208


17,600


18,384


18,384

Other costs of operations

234,338


226,392


377,013


238,059


331,304

Total other expense

1,292,559


1,359,230


1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154

Income before income taxes

1,159,741


926,167


1,010,623


847,517


277,663

Applicable income taxes

292,707


224,543


245,252


200,921


60,141

Net income

$

867,034


701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30




Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

1,848,386


1,688,274


9

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

27,106,899


33,437,454


-19

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities




250,250


-100

Trading account

137,240


133,855


3

Investment securities

27,916,455


22,801,717


22

Loans and leases:









Commercial, financial, etc.

44,683,549


39,108,676


14

Real estate - commercial

44,648,711


46,795,139


-5

Real estate - consumer

23,762,217


22,767,107


4

Consumer

20,249,252


19,815,198


2

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

133,343,729


128,486,120


4

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,998,366


1,823,790


10

Net loans and leases

131,345,363


126,662,330


4

Goodwill

8,465,089


8,501,357




Core deposit and other intangible assets

177,221


245,358


-28

Other assets

10,675,076


10,312,294


4

Total assets

$

207,671,729


204,032,889


2

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

54,937,913


72,375,515


-24

%

Interest-bearing deposits

107,120,467


97,982,881


9

Total deposits

162,058,380


170,358,396


-5

Short-term borrowings

7,907,884


1,119,321


606

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,487,894


3,743,278


20

Long-term borrowings

7,416,638


3,017,363


146

Total liabilities

181,870,796


178,238,358


2

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred

2,010,600


2,010,600




Common

23,790,333


23,783,931




Total shareholders' equity

25,800,933


25,794,531




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

207,671,729


204,032,889


2

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend




June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

1,848,386


1,817,740


1,517,244


2,255,810


1,688,274

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

27,106,899


22,306,425


24,958,719


25,391,528


33,437,454

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities







3,000





250,250

Trading account

137,240


165,216


117,847


129,672


133,855

Investment securities

27,916,455


28,443,209


25,210,871


24,603,765


22,801,717

Loans and leases:













Commercial, financial, etc.

44,683,549


43,758,361


41,850,566


38,807,949


39,108,676

Real estate - commercial

44,648,711


45,072,541


45,364,571


46,138,665


46,795,139

Real estate - consumer

23,762,217


23,789,945


23,755,947


23,074,280


22,767,107

Consumer

20,249,252


20,316,845


20,593,079


20,204,693


19,815,198

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

133,343,729


132,937,692


131,564,163


128,225,587


128,486,120

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,998,366


1,975,110


1,925,331


1,875,591


1,823,790

Net loans and leases

131,345,363


130,962,582


129,638,832


126,349,996


126,662,330

Goodwill

8,465,089


8,490,089


8,490,089


8,501,357


8,501,357

Core deposit and other intangible assets

177,221


192,166


209,374


226,974


245,358

Other assets

10,675,076


10,578,980


10,583,865


10,496,377


10,312,294

Total assets

$

207,671,729


202,956,407


200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

54,937,913


59,955,033


65,501,860


73,023,271


72,375,515

Interest-bearing deposits

107,120,467


99,120,207


98,013,008


90,822,117


97,982,881

Total deposits

162,058,380


159,075,240


163,514,868


163,845,388


170,358,396

Short-term borrowings

7,907,884


6,995,302


3,554,951


917,806


1,119,321

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,487,894


4,045,804


4,377,495


4,476,456


3,743,278

Long-term borrowings

7,416,638


7,462,890


3,964,537


3,459,336


3,017,363

Total liabilities

181,870,796


177,579,236


175,411,851


172,698,986


178,238,358

Shareholders' equity:













Preferred

2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600

Common

23,790,333


23,366,571


23,307,390


23,245,893


23,783,931

Total shareholders' equity

25,800,933


25,377,171


25,317,990


25,256,493


25,794,531

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

207,671,729


202,956,407


200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended

Change in balance


Six months ended






June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, 2023 from


June 30

Change

Dollars in millions

2023

2022

2023

June 30,

March 31,


2023

2022

in



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2022

2023


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS


















































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

23,617

5.14

%

39,386

.82

%

24,312

4.64

%

-40

%

-3

%

$

23,963

4.89

%

39,041

.51

%

-39

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities



5.53

250

.41



4.89

-100

125




5.34

126

.41

-100

Trading account

151

2.66

136

.59

123

2.32

10

22


136

2.50

92

.85

48

Investment securities

28,623

3.09

22,384

2.55

27,622

3.00

28

4


28,126

3.04

15,095

2.42

86

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



























Commercial, financial, etc.

44,531

6.79

37,818

3.96

42,428

6.46

18

5


43,486

6.63

30,602

3.83

42

Real estate - commercial

44,944

6.25

47,227

3.87

45,327

5.82

-5

-1


45,134

6.03

41,126

3.86

10

Real estate - consumer

23,781

4.10

22,761

3.64

23,770

3.96

4




23,775

4.03

19,334

3.60

23

Consumer

20,289

5.88

19,793

4.26

20,487

5.67

3

-1


20,388

5.77

18,915

4.25

8

Total loans and leases, net

133,545

6.02

127,599

3.94

132,012

5.70

5

1


132,783

5.87

109,977

3.90

21

Total earning assets

185,936

5.46

189,755

3.12

184,069

5.16

-2

1


185,008

5.31

164,331

2.96

13

Goodwill

8,473



8,501



8,490








8,482



6,560



29

Core deposit and other intangible assets

185



254



201



-27

-8


192



130



49

Other assets

9,782



10,355



9,839



-6

-1


9,810



9,393



4

Total assets

$

204,376



208,865



202,599



-2

%

1

%

$

203,492



180,414



13

%





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



























Interest-bearing deposits



























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

87,210

1.69

95,149

.12

88,053

1.28

-8

%

-1

%

$

87,629

1.49

81,285

.09

8

%

Time deposits

16,009

3.77

5,480

.09

11,630

3.11

192

38


13,832

3.49

4,071

.13

240

Total interest-bearing deposits

103,219

2.02

100,629

.12

99,683

1.49

3

4


101,461

1.76

85,356

.09

19

Short-term borrowings

7,539

5.11

1,126

1.22

4,994

4.69

570

51


6,273

4.94

594

1.16

957

Long-term borrowings

7,516

5.43

3,282

2.55

6,511

5.27

129

15


7,017

5.36

3,362

2.21

109

Total interest-bearing liabilities

118,274

2.43

105,037

.20

111,188

1.86

13

6


114,751

2.15

89,312

.18

28

Noninterest-bearing deposits

56,180



74,054



61,854



-24

-9


59,001



66,141



-11

Other liabilities

4,237



3,684



4,180



15

1


4,208



2,946



43

Total liabilities

178,691



182,775



177,222



-2

1


177,960



158,399



12

Shareholders' equity

25,685



26,090



25,377



-2

1


25,532



22,015



16

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

204,376



208,865



202,599



-2

%

1

%

$

203,492



180,414



13

%





























Net interest spread



3.03



2.92



3.30








3.16



2.78


Contribution of interest-free funds



.88



.09



.74








.81



.08


Net interest margin



3.91

%


3.01

%


4.04

%







3.97

%


2.86

%

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30

June 30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income statement data











In thousands, except per share











Net income











Net income

$

867,034


217,522


1,568,658


579,696

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

11,627


14,138


24,938


15,071

Merger-related expenses (1)




345,962





358,854

Net operating income

$

878,661


577,622


1,593,596


953,621













Earnings per common share











Diluted earnings per common share

$

5.05


1.08


9.06


3.45

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07


.08


.15


.10

Merger-related expenses (1)




1.94





2.33

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

5.12


3.10


9.21


5.88













Other expense











Other expense

$

1,292,559


1,403,154


2,651,789


2,362,895

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(14,945)


(18,384)


(32,153)


(19,640)

Merger-related expenses




(222,809)





(240,181)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,277,614


1,161,961


2,619,636


2,103,074

Merger-related expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$




85,299





85,386

Equipment and net occupancy




502





2,309

Outside data processing and software




716





968

Advertising and marketing




1,199





1,827

Printing, postage and supplies




2,460





3,182

Other costs of operations




132,633





146,509

Other expense




222,809





240,181

Provision for credit losses




242,000





242,000

Total

$




464,809





482,181

Efficiency ratio











Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,277,614


1,161,961


2,619,636


2,103,074

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,813,015


1,422,443


3,644,741


2,329,851

Other income

803,171


571,100


1,390,304


1,111,987

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,004


(62)


588


(805)

Denominator

$

2,615,182


1,993,605


5,034,457


3,442,643

Efficiency ratio

48.9

%

58.3

%

52.0

%

61.1

%

Balance sheet data











In millions











Average assets











Average assets

$

204,376


208,865


203,492


180,414

Goodwill

(8,473)


(8,501)


(8,482)


(6,560)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(185)


(254)


(192)


(130)

Deferred taxes

46


60


47


31

Average tangible assets

$

195,764


200,170


194,865


173,755

Average common equity











Average total equity

$

25,685


26,090


25,532


22,015

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(1,881)

Average common equity

23,674


24,079


23,521


20,134

Goodwill

(8,473)


(8,501)


(8,482)


(6,560)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(185)


(254)


(192)


(130)

Deferred taxes

46


60


47


31

Average tangible common equity

$

15,062


15,384

$

14,894


13,475

At end of quarter











Total assets











Total assets

$

207,672


204,033






Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,501)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(177)


(245)






Deferred taxes

44


57






Total tangible assets

$

199,074


195,344






Total common equity











Total equity

$

25,801


25,795






Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)






Common equity

23,790


23,784






Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,501)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(177)


(245)






Deferred taxes

44


57






Total tangible common equity

$

15,192


15,095








(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Income statement data














In thousands, except per share














Net income














Net income

$

867,034


701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

11,627


13,311


13,559


14,141


14,138

Merger-related expenses (1)







33,429


39,293


345,962

Net operating income

$

878,661


714,935


812,359


700,030


577,622
















Earnings per common share














Diluted earnings per common share

$

5.05


4.01


4.29


3.53


1.08

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07


.08


.08


.08


.08

Merger-related expenses (1)







.20


.22


1.94

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

5.12


4.09


4.57


3.83


3.10
















Other expense














Other expense

$

1,292,559


1,359,230


1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(14,945)


(17,208)


(17,600)


(18,384)


(18,384)

Merger-related expenses







(45,113)


(53,027)


(222,809)

Noninterest operating expense